IMF Sees No Spread of Paraguay Bank Crisis

IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 1.04% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.03% USD/CLP994.76▲ 1.22% USD/COP3,305▼ 0.06% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.43▼ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.06% BRENT 95.96 ▲ 3.45% WTI 88.85 ▲ 2.68% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▼ 1.39% GOLD 3,878 ▼ 3.07% SILVER 49.93 ▼ 3.77% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 1.04% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.03% USD/CLP 994.76 ▲ 1.22% USD/COP 3,305 ▼ 0.06% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.25% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.43 ▼ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.05% BRENT 95.96 ▲ 3.45% WTI 88.85 ▲ 2.68% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▼ 1.39% GOLD 3,878 ▼ 3.07% SILVER 49.93 ▼ 3.77% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Paraguay Economy

IMF Sees No Spread of Paraguay Bank Crisis

By · · 4 min read
Central Bank of Paraguay building in Asunción
The Banco Central del Paraguay headquarters in Asunción, seen from a distance in 2009. Photo: Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), a global lender, sees no sign that the Ueno Bank crisis in Paraguay has spread to neighbours. Spokesperson Julie Kozack said so at a press conference on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Paraguay’s Central Bank took over Ueno, a Paraguayan lender, urgently on 3 November 2026. Hundreds of thousands of customers were left without access to deposits, and large protests followed.

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Key Facts

What. The IMF has seen no sign Ueno Bank’s crisis has spread to Paraguay’s neighbours.

Who. IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack spoke at a regular press conference.

When. Central Bank took over Ueno on 3 November 2026; Kozack spoke on Thursday 12 November.

Context. Paraguay holds an investment-grade rating, BBB- from S&P Global Ratings, a credit rating agency.

The IMF’s early reading is calm, yet most of the depositors’ money is still to be recovered and the final cost is unknown.

What the IMF Said

Kozack said the Fund has seen no sign that the Ueno crisis has spread to neighbouring countries. She said Paraguayan authorities have taken quick decisions, including payments to depositors.

She added that, in general, the Fund has not detected signs in Paraguay or the region that the crisis will spread to other banks. Paraguay’s neighbours are Brazil, Argentina and Bolivia.

Depositors and the Takeover

The Central Bank of Paraguay took over Ueno urgently on 3 November 2026. Hundreds of thousands of customers lost access to their deposits, and large protests followed.

The Central Bank said on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that it had begun returning savings to depositors covered by the state deposit guarantee. How much money is still to be recovered has not been confirmed.

Paraguay’s Economic Backdrop

Paraguay’s real GDP, the output of its economy adjusted for prices, grew 6.6% in 2025, according to the Central Bank of Paraguay. S&P Global Ratings upgraded Paraguay’s sovereign rating from BB+ to BBB- on 17 December 2025, with a stable outlook.

BBB- is investment grade, which matters to holders of Paraguay’s dollar bonds. Our article Moody’s sees Paraguay bank fallout contained and Paraguay news give more context.

Why It Matters

Bank trouble spreads when depositors in one country start to fear for their own bank, so an IMF finding of no such signs eases that worry. Paraguay’s rating of BBB- stable from S&P Global Ratings matters to holders of its dollar bonds.

This article quotes no bond prices or yields. Paraguay’s economy grew 6.6% in 2025, according to its Central Bank.

What Is Not Known

The final cost of the failure is not known, and neither is how much depositor money is still unrecovered. The IMF’s comment covers the signs seen so far, not a guarantee.

It is also not known whether regulators in Brazil, Argentina or Bolivia changed any rules, and none was stated. The Central Bank has not published a final repayment total.

What to Watch Next

No dated checkpoint has been announced. Readers should watch for the final cost of the failure and for how much depositor money is recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Ueno Bank crisis spread to other countries?

The IMF said on Thursday 12 November 2026 it has seen no sign of spread to neighbouring countries. It has not detected signs in Paraguay or the region that other banks will be hit.

What happened to Ueno Bank?

Paraguay’s Central Bank took over Ueno urgently on 3 November 2026. Hundreds of thousands of customers were left without access to deposits.

Have depositors received their money?

The Central Bank said on Wednesday 11 November 2026 it had begun returning savings to depositors covered by the state deposit guarantee. How much is still outstanding has not been confirmed.

Sources: IMF press briefing of 12 November 2026, spokesperson Julie Kozack (as relayed by news agencies; the transcript was not yet published when this was written); Central Bank of Paraguay; S&P Global Ratings.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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