Honduras Charges Ex-Election Transport Chief

HONDURAS · JUSTICE

Key Facts Who Joel Ramos García, former transport coordinator of the National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that runs elections.

Ruling On Wednesday 11 November 2026 a judge formally charged him; he reportedly stays free under conditions.

Charge Prosecutors allege electoral offences over late delivery of ballot materials in the 9 March 2025 primaries.

Next The preliminary hearing, which weighs sending the case to trial, is on Friday 20 November 2026.

A Honduran judge has let the former election-transport chief fight the case from outside jail over the late delivery of ballot materials in the 2025 primaries.

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A Honduran judge formally charged Joel Ramos García, the former transport coordinator of the National Electoral Council (CNE), on Wednesday 11 November 2026, and he reportedly stays free under measures other than jail, which are conditions set while a case goes on. A preliminary hearing, where a judge weighs whether the case goes to trial, is set for Friday 20 November.

The Public Ministry, Honduras’s prosecution service, says Ramos allowed the company moving the election materials to replace trucks with buses, in breach of its contract with the CNE. Election materials reached some polling centres late in the primaries of 9 March 2025, and the CNE dismissed him on 12 March 2025.

Earlier Measures

On Monday 24 August 2026 a judge imposed measures other than detention on Ramos in an earlier case over alleged electoral offences. They bar him from leaving the country and require him to sign in at court regularly.

It is not clear whether the 11 November ruling belongs to that case or to a separate one. Ramos has not been convicted, and he faces more than one judicial process linked to the election.

The cathedral in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. File photo by Micah MacAllen, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Is Not Known

We found no public statement from Ramos or his lawyer on this ruling, and the exact conditions set on 11 November were not published in the reports we found.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CNE?

The National Electoral Council is the Honduran body that organises elections. Ramos coordinated its transport project for the 2025 primaries.

What are measures other than jail?

A judge lets the accused stay free under conditions while the case goes on. It is not a verdict.

What is a preliminary hearing?

It is the hearing at which a judge decides whether the case goes to trial. It is set for Friday 20 November 2026.

Sources: Public Ministry of Honduras, charges on election transport; Honduran judiciary, hearings of 24 August and 11 November 2026, as reported; National Electoral Council (CNE), dismissal of the transport coordinator, 12 March 2025.