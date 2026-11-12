Honduras Charges Ex-Election Transport Chief

IBOV 170,578.55 ▼ 0.86% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.63▲ 0.82% USD/MXN18.63▲ 0.18% USD/CLP994.61▲ 1.20% USD/COP3,318▲ 0.33% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.15% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.47▲ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.22▼ 0.23% BRENT 94.22 ▲ 1.57% WTI 87.20 ▲ 0.77% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.16 ▼ 1.79% GOLD 3,861 ▼ 3.48% SILVER 49.80 ▼ 4.01% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.39% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 593.50 ▼ 1.00% COFFEE 277.00 ▲ 2.97% SUGAR 18.17 ▼ 1.68% ORANGE JUICE 141.05 ▼ 3.22% COTTON 78.54 ▲ 0.03% COCOA 5,093 ▲ 3.79% BEEF 219.88 ▲ 0.41% CATTLE 336.20 ▲ 1.07% LITHIUM 59.51 ▼ 2.56% PETR4 44.20 ▲ 1.49% VALE3 63.35 ▼ 1.68% ITUB4 41.55 ▼ 0.41% BBDC4 14.14 ▼ 1.33% ABEV3 15.86 ▲ 0.06% BBAS3 15.33 ▼ 9.24% B3SA3 14.65 ▼ 1.01% WEGE3 51.88 ▲ 0.52% PRIO3 62.25 ▲ 1.27% SUZB3 55.37 ▲ 2.92% RENT3 29.87 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 16.82 ▲ 9.43% CSAN3 2.86 ▼ 5.61% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.48 ▼ 2.36% GMAT3 3.96 ▼ 2.94% PSSA3 46.22 ▲ 0.52% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.51 ▲ 5.72% SLCE3 17.91 ▲ 5.04% NATU3 5.41 ▼ 3.74% BRKM5 3.01 ▲ 3.08% RANI3 8.34 ▼ 0.60% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 170,578.55 ▼ 0.86% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.63 ▲ 0.94% USD/MXN 18.64 ▲ 0.19% USD/CLP 994.86 ▲ 1.23% USD/COP 3,316 ▲ 0.25% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.47 ▲ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▼ 0.02% BRENT 94.22 ▲ 1.57% WTI 87.20 ▲ 0.77% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.16 ▼ 1.79% GOLD 3,861 ▼ 3.48% SILVER 49.80 ▼ 4.01% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.39% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 593.50 ▼ 1.00% COFFEE 277.00 ▲ 2.97% SUGAR 18.17 ▼ 1.68% ORANGE JUICE 141.05 ▼ 3.22% COTTON 78.54 ▲ 0.03% COCOA 5,093 ▲ 3.79% BEEF 219.88 ▲ 0.41% CATTLE 336.20 ▲ 1.07% LITHIUM 59.51 ▼ 2.56% PETR4 44.20 ▲ 1.49% VALE3 63.35 ▼ 1.68% ITUB4 41.55 ▼ 0.41% BBDC4 14.14 ▼ 1.33% ABEV3 15.86 ▲ 0.06% BBAS3 15.33 ▼ 9.24% B3SA3 14.65 ▼ 1.01% WEGE3 51.88 ▲ 0.52% PRIO3 62.25 ▲ 1.27% SUZB3 55.37 ▲ 2.92% RENT3 29.87 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 16.82 ▲ 9.43% CSAN3 2.86 ▼ 5.61% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.48 ▼ 2.36% GMAT3 3.96 ▼ 2.94% PSSA3 46.22 ▲ 0.52% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.51 ▲ 5.72% SLCE3 17.91 ▲ 5.04% NATU3 5.41 ▼ 3.74% BRKM5 3.01 ▲ 3.08% RANI3 8.34 ▼ 0.60% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Honduras Latin America

Honduras Charges Ex-Election Transport Chief

By · · 3 min read
Aerial view of the Estadio Nacional stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, with its green pitch and curved stands
File photo. The Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, Olimpia's home ground, not a view of the Choloma match. (Photo: Cratón, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons)

HONDURAS · JUSTICE

Key Facts

  • Who Joel Ramos García, former transport coordinator of the National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that runs elections.
  • Ruling On Wednesday 11 November 2026 a judge formally charged him; he reportedly stays free under conditions.
  • Charge Prosecutors allege electoral offences over late delivery of ballot materials in the 9 March 2025 primaries.
  • Next The preliminary hearing, which weighs sending the case to trial, is on Friday 20 November 2026.

A Honduran judge has let the former election-transport chief fight the case from outside jail over the late delivery of ballot materials in the 2025 primaries.

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A Honduran judge formally charged Joel Ramos García, the former transport coordinator of the National Electoral Council (CNE), on Wednesday 11 November 2026, and he reportedly stays free under measures other than jail, which are conditions set while a case goes on. A preliminary hearing, where a judge weighs whether the case goes to trial, is set for Friday 20 November.

The Public Ministry, Honduras’s prosecution service, says Ramos allowed the company moving the election materials to replace trucks with buses, in breach of its contract with the CNE. Election materials reached some polling centres late in the primaries of 9 March 2025, and the CNE dismissed him on 12 March 2025.

Earlier Measures

On Monday 24 August 2026 a judge imposed measures other than detention on Ramos in an earlier case over alleged electoral offences. They bar him from leaving the country and require him to sign in at court regularly.

It is not clear whether the 11 November ruling belongs to that case or to a separate one. Ramos has not been convicted, and he faces more than one judicial process linked to the election.

Front of the cream-coloured cathedral of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the home city of baseball player Mauricio Dubón
The cathedral in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. File photo by Micah MacAllen, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What Is Not Known

We found no public statement from Ramos or his lawyer on this ruling, and the exact conditions set on 11 November were not published in the reports we found.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CNE?

The National Electoral Council is the Honduran body that organises elections. Ramos coordinated its transport project for the 2025 primaries.

What are measures other than jail?

A judge lets the accused stay free under conditions while the case goes on. It is not a verdict.

What is a preliminary hearing?

It is the hearing at which a judge decides whether the case goes to trial. It is set for Friday 20 November 2026.

Sources: Public Ministry of Honduras, charges on election transport; Honduran judiciary, hearings of 24 August and 11 November 2026, as reported; National Electoral Council (CNE), dismissal of the transport coordinator, 12 March 2025.

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