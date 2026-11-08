Trinidad Refinery Reopening Nears Cabinet

Trinidad and Tobago’s Energy Minister, Roodal Moonilal, says Cabinet, the council of senior ministers, could consider a plan to reopen the idle Pointe-à-Pierre refinery on the Gulf of Paria, the bay off Trinidad’s west coast, within days. For US readers, a restart could add Caribbean fuel supply, while Venezuelan gas projects covered by US licences move on a parallel track.

Key Facts Who. Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal spoke on Friday, 6 November 2026.

What. Cabinet could consider reopening the refinery once run by Petrotrin, the former state oil company.

Next. A request for proposals, a formal call for bids, is expected before the end of 2026.

Not yet known. Investors, investment size, refinery capacity and job numbers have not been disclosed.

Moonilal says refining could restart within three to six months once investment is secured, aiming to supply fuel across the Caribbean.

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What the Energy Minister Said

Moonilal told a Divali treats event at Debe Junction in south Trinidad on Friday evening that Cabinet could consider proposals to reopen the refinery within days. Divali is the Hindu festival of lights, widely marked in Trinidad.

The government is “crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s” as it completes documentation and legal requirements, he said. A request for proposals, a formal call for bids, is expected before the end of 2026.

He said the government has received interest from local and international entities. He gave no names, investment amounts or capacity figures.

Guaracara Refining Company, the state firm that holds the refinery assets and oversees maintenance, assured him, together with its technical staff, that refining could restart. He said that once the necessary investment is in place, the refinery should be producing within three to six months.

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Why the Refinery Matters

A view over Pointe-à-Pierre and the Gulf of Paria, Trinidad. Photo: Kalamazadkhan, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The refinery stopped refining in 2018, during the restructuring of Petrotrin. That process left thousands of people without jobs.

Moonilal wants Trinidad and Tobago to re-enter the international refining market. He wants to supply gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel to CARICOM, the Caribbean Community trade bloc, and to other markets.

He cited neighbouring Guyana’s growing oil output and regional crude supply as opportunities. He said no one should be allowed to block the reopening of the refinery, adding that the process must follow laws and regulations.

What Happens Next

Cabinet may take up the proposals within days, though no date has been confirmed. The government then expects to issue the request for proposals before the end of 2026.

Separately, Moonilal said he does not expect the results of the US midterm elections, the congressional vote held on 3 November, to affect the country’s gas arrangements with Venezuela. Those include US licences for the Dragon gas field, in Venezuelan waters, and the cross-border Loran-Manatee field, as covered in our report on Moonilal and the Venezuela gas question.

A measurement and metering agreement for Loran, a deal on how shared gas is measured, must be completed before the licence deadline. A technical team must first travel to Venezuela to settle outstanding terms, and then the two energy ministers meet to sign.

The government hopes to finish by the end of November. Our earlier piece on the measurement agreement explains the background.

What It Means for You

For US investors and fuel buyers, a restarted refinery could add a Caribbean source of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel. Any benefit depends on investment that has not yet been secured.

Readers following US energy policy should watch whether the Venezuelan gas licences stay in place after the midterms. For background, see our earlier report on the restart push, how power works in Trinidad and Tobago and our country hub.

What Is Not Known

The interested investors, the investment amount, the refinery’s capacity and the number of jobs have not been disclosed. The exact date and outcome of Cabinet’s consideration are also unknown.

The issue date and selection criteria for the request for proposals are unconfirmed. So is the licence deadline for the Loran-Manatee field.

Until Cabinet acts and bids are invited, the restart remains a plan rather than a project. The coming weeks should show whether the three to six month timeline is realistic.

Frequently Asked Questions

When could the Trinidad refinery reopen?

No date is set. The minister says refining could resume within three to six months once the necessary investment is secured.

What is a request for proposals?

It is a formal call for companies to bid for a project. The government expects to issue one for the refinery before the end of 2026.

Why does Venezuelan gas matter to Trinidad?

Trinidad is seeking Venezuelan gas under US licences for the Dragon and Loran-Manatee fields. The minister says the US midterm results should not change those arrangements.

Sources: public remarks of Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal on Friday 6 November 2026.

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