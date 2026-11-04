Six Guyana Police Held Over Custody Death

GUYANA · POLICE CUSTODY

Key Facts What is happening Guyana police have arrested six officers over the death of detainee Gavin Douglas in custody.

Why it matters A custody death in the US-partnered, oil-rich nation raises questions about police conduct and accountability.

The numbers Douglas was 32. He died on 31 October, and a post-mortem found brain haemorrhage from blunt trauma.

Who is who The OPR is the police Office of Professional Responsibility. Douglas was held at Vreed-en-Hoop police station.

What to watch Whether prosecutors lay charges, whether more officers are arrested, and the demand for an independent inquiry.

What it means for you No travel advisory has changed. Arrested officers are not charged, and no wrongdoing is proven.

Guyana’s police say six officers are under arrest over the death of a man held in a station lock-up. A post-mortem found he died from blunt trauma to the head.

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What Police Say Happened

Gavin Douglas, 32, from West Coast Demerara, died on Saturday, 31 October, after being held at Vreed-en-Hoop police station. Police said he was arrested that day over an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday, 28 October.

Police headquarters said he reached the station at about 11:36 local time. Around midday he reportedly became aggressive, and officers restrained him.

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At about 12:45, officers doing checks found him frothing at the mouth. He was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he died.

What the Post-Mortem Found

Government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh examined the body on Monday, 2 November. He found that Douglas died of a brain haemorrhage caused by blunt trauma.

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Two Taser studs were removed from the body and logged as evidence. Police have not said how the studs got there or who used the device.

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Arrests and the Investigation

Four ranks were arrested on Monday and held by the police Tactical Services Unit. On Tuesday, 3 November, police said two more officers from La Parfaite Harmonie station were under close arrest.

The Office of Professional Responsibility, the police unit that investigates officers, is leading the inquiry. Police headquarters said other ranks are likely to be arrested as it widens.

Government and Opposition Reaction

Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond called for a thorough, impartial and urgent investigation. She said the state is responsible for people in its custody and that the facts must be established.

Amanza Walton, who leads the Forward Guyana Movement party, demanded an independent probe, citing a shared police chain of command. His sister says he was tasered and beaten, an allegation that is unproven.

What It Means for You

Guyana is a close US partner and a major new oil producer, so human rights and policing cases draw attention in Washington. Nothing in the case has changed travel advice or business rules.

The officers are under arrest, not charged. The arrests do not prove wrongdoing, and they are presumed innocent.

What Is Not Known

No charge has been announced against any officer. It is not known which officers used force or the Taser, or what the station camera footage shows.

The names of the six officers have not been released. The family’s claims and the call for an independent inquiry are unverified.

What Comes Next

Investigators from the Office of Professional Responsibility will report to prosecutors, who decide on charges. The public can follow related Guyana news on the Guyana hub and in the Rio Times report on the opposition leader’s bail.

Police have promised appropriate action against any rank found responsible. Charges, if any, are for prosecutors to decide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Gavin Douglas?

He was a 32-year-old man from Crane Housing Scheme in West Coast Demerara. He died in custody at Vreed-en-Hoop police station on 31 October.

What did the post-mortem find?

Government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh found brain haemorrhage caused by blunt trauma. Two Taser studs were removed from the body.

How many officers have been arrested?

Police say six ranks are under arrest as of 3 November, and more arrests are likely. None has been charged.

Who is investigating?

The police Office of Professional Responsibility leads the inquiry. The Forward Guyana Movement party wants an independent investigation instead.

Sources: Guyana Police Force; Guyana Ministry of Home Affairs; Guyana Department of Public Information; police headquarters statements of 2 and 3 November 2026; statements by the Forward Guyana Movement (all accessed 4 November 2026).