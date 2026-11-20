One school will be crowned national champion after a season of matches across Guyana’s primary schools.

Photo: Dan Lundberg / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

GUYANA · SPORT

Three primary schools from three corners of Guyana meet at the National Stadium in Providence, near the capital Georgetown, on Friday 20 November 2026 to decide a national cricket title. Play starts at 9:00 a.m. local time (8:00 a.m. Eastern), and the public can walk in free.

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The final closes ‘Five for Fun’, a primary-school cricket programme run by Republic Bank Guyana, a local bank, together with Cricket West Indies, the governing body of the sport in the Caribbean. More than 100 schools were set to take part this year, up from 75 in 2025.

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Key Facts The country Guyana, a small South American nation with a deep Caribbean cricket tradition.

The final Three champion primary schools play for the national title on Friday 20 November 2026.

The place National Stadium, Providence, from 9:00 a.m. local time (8:00 a.m. Eastern); entry is free.

The holder St. Lawrence Primary, from East Bank Essequibo, won the 2025 national title.

One school will be crowned national champion after a season of matches across Guyana’s primary schools.

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For US readers, this is a small window on a sport that is growing on American soil. Providence hosted an India v England semi-final of the 2024 men’s T20 World Cup, shared by the United States and the West Indies.

Cricket returns to the Olympics in Los Angeles in July 2028, in the short Twenty20 (T20) format.

Who Is Playing

Skeldon Primary comes from Upper Corentyne in Berbice, a county in Guyana’s east. Regma Primary comes from Upper Demerara, and St. Lawrence Primary comes from East Bank Essequibo, in Essequibo county in the west.

Each finalist represents its zone. Organisers say only one national crown is up for grabs on Friday.

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How the Day Works

The three finalists meet in competitive matches on the day, and only one school can take the national title. The detailed match format was not part of the announcement.

The organisers call the day the finals and closing ceremony, and they have invited families, students and cricket fans. Entry is completely free.

The Defending Champion

St. Lawrence Primary won last year’s final on Saturday 15 November 2025, beating Massiah Primary from Upper Corentyne in Berbice. Supply Primary from East Bank Demerara was the third finalist.

That final was moved indoors to the National Gymnasium in Georgetown because the rainy season arrived early. The awards went to St. Lawrence’s Tianna Steele as best batter and tournament most valuable player, Susanie Turnail of Massiah as best bowler and Avidesh Pitam of Massiah as best fielder.

Why It Matters

The programme began in Guyana in 2023 and is aimed at children aged 7 to 11, according to Cricket West Indies. Bissoondyal Singh leads the Guyana Cricket Board, the national governing body, and sits on the board of Cricket West Indies.

Last year Steven Jacobs, a minister within Guyana’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, challenged the partners to go beyond 75 schools and 1,500 pupils. This year’s field of more than 100 schools goes past the school part of that target.

Ronald Williams, secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, said the partnership between Cricket West Indies and Republic Bank will give young cricketers a pathway. Los Angeles will stage six-team men’s and women’s T20 tournaments from 12 to 29 July 2028.

What It Means for You

If you plan to be in Georgetown, the final is a free morning out and a chance to see schoolchildren play at an international-standard ground. Arrive early and carry rain protection, because last year’s final had to move indoors.

For American cricket fans and parents, the programme shows how a bank-funded school scheme can build the sport from the ground up. Republic Bank says the programme belongs to its ‘Power to Make a Difference’ social investment effort.

What Is Not Known

The result is not known, because play only starts on Friday morning. Prize details, captains’ names and any broadcast plan were not part of the organisers’ announcements for the final.

It is unclear whether weather will force a move indoors again. The number of girls among this year’s players has not been published.

More: Guyana news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Also read Guyana starts its fifth offshore oil project and how Guyana’s oil profit share is counted.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Five for Fun Cricket in Guyana?

It is a primary-school cricket programme run by Republic Bank Guyana with Cricket West Indies and the Guyana Cricket Board. In 2026 more than 100 schools were set to take part.

Who Plays in the 2026 National Final?

Skeldon Primary from Upper Corentyne in Berbice, Regma Primary from Upper Demerara and St. Lawrence Primary from East Bank Essequibo. St. Lawrence is the defending champion.

When and Where Is the National Final?

It is on Friday 20 November 2026 at the National Stadium in Providence, starting at 9:00 a.m. local time (8:00 a.m. Eastern). Entry is free.

How Do the Three Schools Decide a Winner?

The three finalists meet in matches on the day. Only one school becomes the national champion.

Sources: Republic Bank Guyana and Cricket West Indies, finals announcement, 19 November 2026; Cricket West Indies, Season 4 launch release for Guyana, 30 April 2026; Cricket West Indies, 2025 Five for Fun finale release, 21 November 2025; International Cricket Council, cricket at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

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