Six people charged with terrorism over a petrol-bomb attack on a Guyana power substation have been granted bail, and the motive and any link to earlier attacks are not public.

File photo, February 2015. Central Georgetown and the Demerara River waterfront, Guyana, seen from the air. Photo: amanderson2, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Security: Guyana

Six people charged with terrorism over a petrol-bomb attack on a Guyana Power and Light (GPL, the national electricity company) substation appeared in court on Wednesday 18 November 2026 and were granted bail, according to Demerara Waves, a Guyanese news site. The attack hit the Good Hope substation on the East Coast of Demerara, the coastal strip east of Georgetown, on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

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The six are suspects until a court rules, and the Guyana Police Force (GPF, the national police) announced the charges in a statement. For readers abroad the case matters because Guyana is an oil producer whose offshore output draws US companies, which makes any threat to its power grid a security story.

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Key Facts Who. Six people, charged by the Guyana Police Force (GPF, the national police).

What. Terrorism charges over a petrol-bomb attack on a Guyana Power and Light (GPL, national utility) substation.

Where. Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, Guyana.

When. Attack Tuesday 10 November 2026; charged and bailed Wednesday 18 November; back in court 21 December.

As of. 20 November 2026, 09:30 GMT

Six people charged with terrorism over a petrol-bomb attack on a Guyana power substation have been granted bail, and the motive and any link to earlier attacks are not public.

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The accused are named as Alex Simpson, Timothy James, Yannick McCalman, Shane Fordyce, Jonathan Cox and Osafo Browne, according to iNews Guyana, a local news site. All six appeared before the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, a magistrates’ court on the East Coast of Demerara, and were granted bail, according to Demerara Waves.

As paraphrased by iNews Guyana, the charge says that on 10 November 2026 at Good Hope the six used flammable substances to set fire to the GPL substation. It alleges they acted with intent to threaten the security or sovereignty of Guyana, or to strike terror in the people.

The charge adds that the fire caused damage, or created the likelihood of destruction of the facility or disruption of electricity services essential to the community. Ronald Daniels, a lawyer for McCalman, said no major equipment was damaged and power was not disrupted, according to Demerara Waves.

The case was adjourned to Monday 21 December 2026 for a report, according to Demerara Waves. Police later re-arrested three of the six, Shane Fordyce, Yannick McCalman and Jonathan Cox, over the Strathspey School arson, according to the same outlet.

A street market in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital. (File photo)

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The GPF statement also said that other charges are pending over an arson attack at Strathspey School, on the East Coast of Demerara. iNews Guyana gave no details of that attack and did not say whether the two cases are connected.iNews Guyana reported on 12 November that police questioned a suspect and recovered a motorcycle as the probe intensified.

Footage cited in the report shows two men on a motorcycle, and the attack came at about 22:45 on 10 November. The Guyana Chronicle, a Guyanese daily, reported six people in police custody over what investigators believed was a coordinated plan to attack critical infrastructure.

It described Good Hope as one of GPL’s main substations and an interconnection point with the Sophia and Columbia substations, two other GPL sites. Good Hope has been hit before in the public record.

Kaieteur News, a Guyanese daily, reported in December 2025 that an explosion at the substation caused a power outage, according to GPL.In May 2025, bomb attacks on the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost and a GPL substation on Mandela Avenue in Georgetown were treated as acts of terrorism, according to the Guyana Chronicle. iNews Guyana did not report any link between those attacks and the new case.

The strongest caution is that a charge is an allegation. No court has heard the evidence, so responsibility and motive both remain open.

The next step is the return to court on Monday 21 December 2026. Until a court rules, the six remain accused and not convicted.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are the six people guilty?

No. They are accused, and a court has yet to hear the evidence or rule.

Why does a power substation attack matter to US readers?

Guyana’s offshore oil output draws US companies, so threats to its electricity grid are watched as a security issue. The reports do not say any oil site was targeted.

What is still unknown?

Motive, pleas and any link to earlier attacks have not been made public. The case returns to court on 21 December 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error