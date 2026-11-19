Two survivors gave the commission a first-hand picture of the crowded ferry, the failing engine and the long night in the water, in an account so far reported by one outlet.

File photo, 19 June 2021. A Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard boat on the Demerara River during a training exercise. Photo: Lt. Elizabeth Allen, US Navy, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Disaster: Guyana

Survivors of the MV Barima ferry disaster told Guyana’s presidential commission of inquiry on Thursday 19 November 2026 that five relatives shared a single seat on a heavily loaded boat, News Room Guyana, a Guyanese news site, reported. The couple, Glenville and Roselle Smith of Whitewater, a community near Mabaruma, a town in north-western Guyana, also described an engine that faltered around 9 pm on the night of the sinking.

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That account rests on one outlet’s report and has not yet been confirmed elsewhere or in a published transcript. The MV Barima, a state-owned ferry sailing from Georgetown to Port Kaituma, a settlement in north-western Guyana, capsized on 18 July 2026, according to a release on 23 October from the Department of Public Information, Guyana’s government information agency, and dozens of people died.

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Key Facts Who. Glenville and Roselle Smith, survivors from Mabaruma, testified to a five-member presidential commission of inquiry.

What. They said five relatives shared one seat on the overloaded MV Barima ferry.

Where. Hearings take place at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Georgetown, Guyana.

When. Testimony on Thursday 19 November 2026; the ferry capsized on 18 July 2026.

As of. 19 November 2026, 18:32 GMT.

Two survivors gave the commission a first-hand picture of the crowded ferry, the failing engine and the long night in the water, in an account so far reported by one outlet.

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The commission is chaired by retired Justice Godfrey Phillip Smith of Belize, the information department said in a release on 23 October. Its terms of reference cover the cause of the sinking, whether maritime laws were followed, and how the search and rescue was conducted.

Public hearings were already under way by 23 October, the seventh day of testimony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Georgetown, the same release said. The commission then paused oral hearings for two weeks so its secretariat, the commission’s support staff, could gather more statements, especially from survivors.

That release said 33 witnesses had testified by then, among them Coast Guard first responders and officials of the Maritime Administration Department, a state agency. Chair Smith said at the time that the pause did not mean the commission’s work had stopped.

Glenville Smith said his family had travelled to Georgetown on 10 July for a relative’s funeral, according to News Room Guyana. They boarded early, at about 1 pm, yet still shared one seat.

“The only time we go down was to buy water for them children from the canteen area downstairs,” Glenville Smith told the commission, News Room Guyana reported. He said the vessel was heavily loaded with boxes and other items, and passengers struggled for space.

Smith said the ferry was travelling on one engine, and that around 9 pm the sound changed and the engine briefly cut out before restarting, News Room Guyana reported. He said the ferry then sank within seconds, leaving no time to reach life jackets.

Central Georgetown and the Demerara River waterfront, seen from the air. File photo, February 2015. Photo: amanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Two children from the family died, he told the commission, according to News Room Guyana. He said he was in the water about seven hours, from roughly 10 pm until about 5 am, before the Coast Guard rescued him.

Roselle Smith survived after going underwater several times and clinging to an icebox cover with about seven other people until the Coast Guard rescued them the next morning, the outlet reported. The couple’s son also survived and was rescued earlier than his parents.

Glenville Smith also said staff of the Transport and Harbours Department, a state agency, were aboard around 4 pm and that he did not see them again, according to News Room Guyana. Lawyer Teni Housty questioned him about the money he was carrying, the outlet reported.

Lawyers granted standing, meaning permission to question witnesses, include Calvin Brutus, Renea Marcus-Small and Yuborn Allicock, News Room Guyana reported. Captain Kevin Price, the ferry’s captain at the time, was also granted standing.

The commission is also examining seaworthiness, passenger loading, crew competence, the adequacy of the rescue, and whether negligence or misconduct contributed, News Room Guyana reported. It has yet to publish findings.

We found no published transcript of the Smiths’ testimony. Until one appears, the account remains one outlet’s version of what they told the inquiry.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the survivors’ account been confirmed?

So far only News Room Guyana has reported it, and we found no published transcript yet. Other witnesses and the commission’s own findings will show how far it holds.

What is the commission trying to establish?

It is examining the cause of the sinking, whether maritime laws were followed and how the rescue was run. It is also looking at whether negligence or misconduct played a part.

Sources: News Room Guyana, 19 November 2026 · Department of Public Information, 23 October 2026 · Department of Public Information, 16 October 2026

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