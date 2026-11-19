A magistrate said the terrorism charge alone did not justify keeping six men in jail before trial. Police then detained three of them over a separate school fire inquiry.

Photo: Dan Lundberg / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Guyana · Terrorism Case

A Guyana court freed six men charged with terrorism on bail on Wednesday 18 November 2026, and police re-arrested three of them hours later. Guyana is the South American oil producer whose offshore output draws US companies and investors.

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Police said the three were detained over a separate alleged arson attack at a primary school, according to a Guyana Police Force statement of 18 November. They are suspects, and nobody has been convicted.

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Key Facts What. A magistrate granted bail on 18 November to six men charged with terrorism over the substation firebomb.

Re-arrest. Police detained three of the six again that afternoon over an alleged school arson.

Bail. G$300,000 (about US$1,440) for five men; G$99,000 (about US$476) for the sixth.

Next. Case returns to court on 21 December 2026; no new charge has been announced.

As of Thursday, 19 November 2026, 7:00 a.m. GMT

A magistrate said the terrorism charge alone did not justify keeping six men in jail before trial. Police then detained three of them over a separate school fire inquiry.

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The Big Picture

President Irfaan Ali said on Thursday 12 November 2026 that credible intelligence suggests a possible “centrally coordinated conspiracy” to harm people, damage property and disrupt essential services. The Office of the President statement added that the Government will not allow ongoing judicial proceedings to be used as a pretext for violence.

The same statement said CCTV (security camera) footage showed two people throwing Molotov cocktails, which Guyanese call “channa bombs”, at the Good Hope substation of Guyana Power and Light (GPL, the national electricity company) at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday 10 November. It also said “no damage to the facility was reported”.

The court charge reads differently on damage. At the 18 November hearing, it alleged that the conduct caused damage or made destruction or disruption of electricity services likely.

An earlier Rio Times report covers police claims about six people in custody. The six accused appeared in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, a lower court on the East Coast Demerara, which is the coast east of Georgetown.

In Guyana a magistrate weighing bail must consider set grounds for refusal: whether the accused might flee, commit further offences, interfere with witnesses or obstruct justice. Magistrate Teriq Mohamed ruled at the 18 November hearing that continued detention was not justified on the information presented.

The prosecution opposed bail at that hearing, citing the seriousness of the charge, and the potential consequences for critical electricity infrastructure. He found that bail was justified and that conditions could address the risks.

File photo: a colonial-era wooden building and overhead power lines in Georgetown, pictured in 2007. Photo: Ian Mackenzie / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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What the Court Decided

Mohamed said at the hearing that the seriousness of a terrorism charge does not automatically bar bail. He added that a bail hearing is not a trial.

He set bail at G$300,000 each (about US$1,440 at about 208 Guyana dollars per US$, the rate of the market-data provider RT of 19 November 2026) for Shane Fordyce, Yannick McCalman, Alex Simpson, Osafo Browne and Jonathan Cox. For Timothy James, who the court heard is 18, bail was first G$100,000 (about US$480) and fell to G$99,000 (about US$476) after a request about his finances.

The court ordered each man to lodge any passport he holds, to report on the last Friday of each month to the police Major Crimes unit (which handles serious offences) at Police Headquarters, and to notify any change of address. Those conditions were set at the 18 November hearing.

Fordyce’s lawyer, Eusi Anderson, told the court that his client’s US permanent residency might require him to travel. The magistrate said any such request can be considered through an application supported by an itinerary.

The charge alleges that flammable substances were used to set fire to the GPL facility on 10 November with intent to threaten Guyana’s security or sovereignty or to strike terror in the population. It falls under Section 309A(1)(b)(ii) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act.

The court adjourned the matter to 21 December 2026 for a report, a date we have not confirmed at the court. Granting bail is not a finding about guilt.

The Re-Arrests

Later on Wednesday afternoon, the Guyana Police Force said in a statement that it had re-arrested three of the six. They are Fordyce, 34, of Herstelling, McCalman, 33, of Farm, and Cox, 29, of Seventh Avenue, Diamond, all in East Bank Demerara.

Police said the arrests concern a separate investigation into an alleged arson attack at Strathspey Primary School on the East Coast Demerara. They added that the school was not destroyed by the fire.

Police said all three remain in custody and investigations continue. They gave no date or further detail on the school incident, and no new charge had been announced at the time of writing.

Fordyce is the husband of Natasha Singh, a lawmaker for We Invest in Nationhood (WIN, the main opposition party), and he stood as a WIN candidate in the September 2025 elections. Police searched the couple’s home earlier this month and questioned Singh, who was released, as we reported in Guyana Police Question Opposition Lawmaker.

No report says Singh was charged, and she is not accused of anything in this article. Fordyce, McCalman and Cox are suspects, and nobody is convicted.

Why It Matters

The text of Section 309A sets a fine of not less than G$500,000 (about US$2,400) together with 10 to 15 years in prison for a terrorist act using inflammable substances with that intent. The stakes reach beyond the courtroom because GPL runs the national electricity supply, and the President’s statement of 12 November framed the case as a threat to essential services and economic activity.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Friday 27 November 2026, the last Friday of the month, when the court’s bail conditions call for monthly reporting to the police Major Crimes unit. That condition was stated at the 18 November hearing, and police said the three re-arrested men remain in custody.

The second checkpoint is 21 December 2026, when the court heard the case would return to the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court for a report. We cite only the 18 November hearing for that date, and the date is not confirmed at the court.

What Is Not Known

We do not know what the school fire involved or when it happened, because police gave no date or detail on 18 November. We also do not know whether new charges will follow.

The evidence in the terrorism case has not been made public. We do not know whether any outage or damage occurred at Good Hope, since the President said none was reported while police allege damage or the likelihood of it.

Fordyce’s parliamentary status is unconfirmed, so we describe him only as a WIN candidate in 2025 and Singh’s husband. Everything above is an allegation until a court rules.

What It Means for You

For US investors in Guyana’s oil sector, the case concerns an electricity substation, a school and a political dispute, not oil facilities, and we found no official statement of any effect on offshore output. Our Guyana news hub tracks the story as it develops.

Travellers should note that the President’s 12 November statement spoke of threats to people and essential services, and that police say investigations continue. We offer no advice beyond following official Guyana Police Force statements, and our Latin America coverage follows the wider region.

Read our earlier report: Guyana Leader Vows to Crush Destabilisers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the court grant bail on terrorism charges?

Magistrate Teriq Mohamed said on 18 November that a terrorism charge does not automatically bar bail. He ruled that continued detention was not justified on the information presented, and said conditions could address the risks.

Who was re-arrested?

The Guyana Police Force said on 18 November that it re-arrested Shane Fordyce, 34, Yannick McCalman, 33, and Jonathan Cox, 29. Police linked the arrests to an alleged arson attack at Strathspey Primary School. All three remain suspects.

What are the bail conditions?

The court heard each man must lodge any passport, report on the last Friday of each month to the police Major Crimes unit at Police Headquarters, and notify any change of address. Five men were granted bail of G$300,000 (about US$1,440) each.

What is the penalty under Section 309A?

The text of Section 309A provides a fine of not less than G$500,000 (about US$2,400) plus 10 to 15 years in prison for a terrorist act using inflammable substances with the stated intent. No one has been convicted.

Sources Guyana Police Force statement of 18 November 2026 · Vigilance Magistrate’s Court bail hearing of 18 November 2026 · Office of the President statement of 12 November 2026 · Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Section 309A

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error