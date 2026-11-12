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since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Guyana Business & Economy

Guyana Gold Explorer Orders Oko Air Survey

By · · 4 min read

GUYANA · MINING

An Australian-listed gold explorer has ordered an airborne survey over its Oko North and Oko South ground in Guyana’s Cuyuni Mining District, a gold-mining area, as an early step in exploring it. El Dorado Goldfields, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker EDO, said in early November 2026 that the survey covers about 2,440 line-kilometres, the total length of the flight lines.

A survey of this kind is a map, not a discovery. It matters because the company says its ground lies along strike, on the same line of rock, from a gold system that the company’s announcement puts at about 9.3 million ounces.

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Key Facts

  • Who El Dorado Goldfields, an Australian-listed gold explorer with the ticker EDO.
  • What An airborne magnetic survey of about 2,440 line-kilometres, with flight lines 100 metres apart.
  • Where Oko North and Oko South, in the Cuyuni Mining District, a gold-mining area of Guyana.
  • Why The survey maps rock structures that can control gold, a guide for where to explore next.
  • Not yet Survey results are not published; the government mapping programme’s cost is unstated.

What the Survey Will Do

An airborne magnetic survey flies an aircraft in parallel lines and records tiny changes in the Earth’s magnetic field. Geologists read those changes to trace faults and shear zones, which are cracks in rock that can control where gold collects.

The company says the flight lines will sit 100 metres apart over its Oko North and Oko South projects. It describes the ground as directly along strike from the Oko gold system, which the company’s announcement puts at about 9.3 million ounces of gold.

The two projects cover about 180 square kilometres across 40 granted mining permits, according to the company’s website. The survey covers both projects, according to the company’s announcement.

Aerial view of gold-mining pits and settling ponds cut into dark green rainforest in Guyana
File photo, undated. Gold-mining pits and settling ponds for mining waste in the Guyanese rainforest. Photo: Dan Sloan, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Government Mapping Programme

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), a government agency, publishes a national mineral mapping project. Its website describes an airborne magnetic, radiometric and gravity survey, which also measures natural radioactivity and tiny changes in gravity, over 14,000 square kilometres as the second phase of a wider mapping study.

Neither the commission’s page nor the company’s pages say whether El Dorado’s survey is part of that programme. We therefore draw no link between the two.

What This Means for Investors and Readers

Most surveys do not lead to a mine, but this one shows explorers working ground that the company says lies along strike from a system of about 9.3 million ounces. Any drilling decision would come after the survey data is studied.

For readers in the United States, the story is mainly a gauge of gold-sector interest in Guyana. Anyone weighing small explorers should read the company’s filings, because El Dorado is listed in Australia.

Our earlier reports cover Guyana’s gold exports, the tax estimate for the Toroparu gold mine and the Eagle Mountain gold agreement. The Guyana news hub tracks the rest.

What Is Not Known

The commission’s page does not state what the mapping programme costs, so we give no figure. The survey’s flight date is also unconfirmed.

The company’s project page lists a 90% interest in the ground following completion of an acquisition. At the time of writing we found no published survey results.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is El Dorado Goldfields?

It is a gold explorer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker EDO. It holds the Oko North and Oko South projects in Guyana.

What is an airborne magnetic survey?

An aircraft flies set lines and measures the Earth’s magnetic field. The readings help geologists trace faults where gold may sit.

Does the survey mean a gold discovery?

No. It is a map that helps choose where to explore next. Any drilling decision would come later.

Where is Oko?

The company’s Oko North and Oko South projects lie in the Cuyuni Mining District, a gold-mining area of western Guyana. Together they cover about 180 square kilometres.

Sources: El Dorado Goldfields (ticker EDO on the Australian Securities Exchange), company website and its 9 November 2026 announcement; Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Mineral Mapping Project page.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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