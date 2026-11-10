Guinea-Bissau Opens Rapper Murder Probe

GUINEA-BISSAU · JUSTICE

Key Facts What Guinea-Bissau’s prosecutors set up a commission to investigate the murder of rapper Vigário Luís Balanta.

Deadline The commission has 60 days to identify suspects and the crimes committed.

Who Balanta led Po’ di Terra, a protest movement critical of the military-led government.

Not known No arrests or commission members have been reported.

Next Po’ di Terra demands a rigorous, transparent and independent inquiry.

Guinea-Bissau’s public prosecutor has set up a commission to find the killers of rapper and activist Vigário Luís Balanta. It has 60 days to name suspects.

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Guinea-Bissau’s public prosecutor has opened a 60-day inquiry into the murder of Vigário Luís Balanta, a rapper and activist who criticised the military leaders running the country. The public prosecutor’s office (the attorney general’s office) said in a statement on Monday 9 November 2026 that a new commission must identify the suspects and the crimes committed.

Guinea-Bissau is a small West African state where army officers announced on 26 November 2025 that they had taken control, under General Horta N’Tam, who was named transition president. Our explainer on Guinea-Bissau and its neighbours sets out the background.

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What the Prosecutors Announced

The commission must identify the suspects, name the crimes committed and present its conclusions within 60 days. The prosecution’s statement, as relayed in news reports, does not name the commission’s members.

Po’ di Terra, the movement Balanta led, welcomed the step on Tuesday 10 November 2026. It called for a rigorous, transparent and independent investigation.

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Who Vigário Luís Balanta Was

Balanta was a rapper and civil society activist who criticised the army officers in power since the coup. He was killed in March 2026, and his body was found in a remote area about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Bissau, the capital.

The transitional government, as the military-led administration is called, condemned the death at the time, citing “particularly violent circumstances”. The United Nations human rights office called the killing brutal and asked the authorities to investigate it impartially.

Graffiti in Guinea-Bissau Creole on a wall in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau. File photo, February 2019. Photo: Jcornelius (CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The Accusations Against the Government

Po’ di Terra says the military-led government is protecting the killers. The government, which condemned the killing, says it cannot comment further until the investigation is finished.

Nado da Cunha, Po’ di Terra’s new leader, who is based in Brazil for security reasons, said: “We demand that this commission not serve for political dividends or cabinet manoeuvres to clean the image of institutions.” Our country guide, Guinea-Bissau Explained, covers the junta’s record.

What It Means for You

The announcement has no direct consequence for US readers. For anyone who follows West African politics, aid or coups, the 60-day deadline is a dated checkpoint on whether the military-led government allows accountability, and our governance profile of Guinea-Bissau gives the wider context.

What Is Not Known

The reports name none of the commission’s members, and they mention no suspects or arrests. Accounts at the time said Balanta may have been beaten to death, but no official cause of death has been reported.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is the 60-day deadline, which ends in early January 2027 if it counts from Monday 9 November. The second is whether the prosecutors publish their findings and whether Po’ di Terra’s call for independent oversight is met.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Vigário Luís Balanta?

A rapper and civil society activist who led the Po’ di Terra movement and criticised Guinea-Bissau’s military-led government. He was killed in March 2026.

Who is investigating his killing?

A commission set up by the public prosecutor’s office, announced on Monday 9 November 2026. It has 60 days to identify suspects and crimes and present its conclusions.

Who has run Guinea-Bissau since the coup?

Army officers led by General Horta N’Tam, the transition president, who announced on 26 November 2025 that they had taken control.

Has anyone been arrested?

No arrests have been reported. The government says it cannot comment further until the investigation ends.

Sources: statement of Guinea-Bissau’s public prosecutor’s office, 9 November 2026; statement of the Po’ di Terra movement, 10 November 2026; statements of the UN human rights office and Guinea-Bissau’s transitional government, 31 March to 2 April 2026. The original statements were not directly accessible and are described here as relayed in news reports.