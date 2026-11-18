Analysis: Grenada Election

Grenada’s ruling party won 14 of 15 seats on Thursday 5 November 2026, yet only 63.3% of registered voters cast a ballot, the lowest share since 2003. A seat sweep can sit on a thinner mandate than it looks.

Since 2013 the voter roll has grown more than four times faster than the number of ballots cast. That means turnout can fall even when the same number of people vote.

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Key Facts Result. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) won 14 of 15 seats with about 61% of valid votes.

Turnout. 63.3% of registered voters cast a ballot, down from 87.6% in 2013.

Ballots. 61,460 ballots were cast on a roll of 97,031 registered voters, provisionally.

Opposition. The New National Party (NNP) kept one seat, St George North-West, with about 36.8%.

Status. Results are provisional until the formal declaration, so certified figures may differ slightly.

Grenada’s ruling party swept the seats, but a smaller share of registered voters took part than at any election since 2003. The gap between seats and votes is the story.

The Big Picture Behind a 14-1 Result

The New National Party (NNP) swept all 15 seats in 2013 and 2018, according to the official results. In 2022 the NDC won 9 seats and the NNP 6.

In 2026 the NDC, led by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, won 14 seats and the NNP, led by Emmalin Pierre, kept one. The new Democratic People’s Movement (DPM) took about 1,189 votes and no seat, according to the provisional results of Grenada’s Parliamentary Elections Office, the state body that runs the vote.

Our election results report and the result as it came in cover the night itself. Grenada explained gives the country background, and Grenada election updates tracks what comes next.

File photo: Dickon Mitchell, Grenada's prime minister, in July 2022. Photo: U.S. Embassy Bridgetown (public domain)

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Turnout Fell 24 Points in 13 Years

IFES ElectionGuide, the election-data service of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, lists turnout for each election to the House of Representatives, the 15-seat lower chamber of Grenada’s parliament. It records 87.6% in 2013, against a provisional 63.3% from the Parliamentary Elections Office in 2026, a fall of 24.3 percentage points.

The series below uses IFES figures, except 2026, which is the Parliamentary Elections Office’s provisional count. Published ballot totals differ by up to about 1,300 (one outlet reports 60,151); we use 61,460, the figure consistent with the 63.3% turnout.

1999 (18 January): 41,753 ballots cast, 73,682 registered, turnout 56.67%.

41,753 ballots cast, 73,682 registered, turnout 56.67%. 2003 (27 November): 47,488 ballots cast, 82,270 registered, turnout 57.72%.

47,488 ballots cast, 82,270 registered, turnout 57.72%. 2008 (8 July): 56,911 ballots cast, 70,869 registered, turnout 80.3%.

56,911 ballots cast, 70,869 registered, turnout 80.3%. 2013 (19 February): 54,524 ballots cast, 62,243 registered, turnout 87.6%.

54,524 ballots cast, 62,243 registered, turnout 87.6%. 2018 (13 March): 57,621 ballots cast, 78,294 registered, turnout 73.6%.

57,621 ballots cast, 78,294 registered, turnout 73.6%. 2022 (23 June): 60,635 ballots cast, 86,658 registered, turnout 69.97%.

60,635 ballots cast, 86,658 registered, turnout 69.97%. 2026 (5 November, provisional): 61,460 ballots cast, 97,031 registered, turnout 63.3%.

At 63.3%, 2026 is the lowest turnout since 2003, when IFES records 57.72%. Only 1999 and 2003 were lower in this series.

The Voter Roll Outgrew the Vote

From 2013 to 2026 the roll grew from 62,243 to 97,031 voters, up 55.9%. Ballots cast grew from 54,524 to 61,460, up 12.7%.

The latest term shows the same shape. The roll grew 12.0% from 86,658 in 2022, while ballots cast grew 1.4% from 60,635.

Turnout is ballots divided by the roll, so a roll that grows faster than the vote pushes the percentage down. The data here do not say why the roll grew.

IFES lists Grenada’s population at 117,080 as of 1 January 2023. The 2026 roll of 97,031 equals about 83% of that figure.

A Landslide in Seats, a Thinner Mandate

Seats and votes measure different things. The NDC won 14 of 15 seats, or 93% of the chamber, with about 61% of valid votes.

The NNP won one seat, about 7% of the chamber, with about 36.8% of valid votes. So the NDC’s share of seats sits far above its share of votes, and its votes came from a smaller share of the roll.

The 61,460 ballots cast are only 825 more than the 60,635 IFES records for 2022. Grenada is a small English-speaking Caribbean democracy of about 117,000 people, according to IFES, so the voters most affected are those on the roll who did not vote and the NNP.

For readers, the lesson is to read seat counts and turnout together. The certified results will show whether the 63.3% figure holds.

In Plain English

Turnout: the share of registered voters who actually cast a ballot.

the share of registered voters who actually cast a ballot. Voter roll: the official list of people entitled to vote.

the official list of people entitled to vote. Provisional results: early counts that can change until officials declare the result formally.

early counts that can change until officials declare the result formally. Seats versus votes: seats decide who governs, while votes show how many people backed each party.

What Is Not Known

Results are provisional until the formal declaration, and published ballot totals differ by up to about 1,300. We do not have the certified final results or the swearing-in details, so we give no date for them.

IFES lists 93,489 registered voters as of 30 June 2026, against 97,031 in the provisional results. The data do not tell us which figure is final, or whether the roll includes people who live abroad or have died.

We do not know why the roll grew or why turnout fell. The NNP’s reaction to the turnout figure is not in our data.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Grenada’s turnout in the 2026 election?

Provisional results from the Parliamentary Elections Office show 61,460 ballots cast from 97,031 registered voters, a turnout of 63.3%. That is the lowest in the IFES series since 2003, when turnout was 57.72%.

How much did Grenada’s voter roll grow?

From 2013 to 2026 the roll grew 55.9%, from 62,243 to 97,031, while ballots cast grew 12.7%. The 2013 figures come from IFES and the 2026 figures are provisional.

Who won Grenada’s 2026 election?

The NDC, led by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, won 14 of 15 seats with about 61% of valid votes. The NNP won one seat, and results stay provisional until formally declared.

Sources IFES ElectionGuide, Grenada page (accessed 18 November 2026) · Grenada Parliamentary Elections Office, provisional results of 5-6 November 2026

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