Gold Tops US$4,000 as Silver Jumps | Gold & Silver, Nov 4

A 20-real banknote (about US$3.65 at the central bank's 4 November rate), issued by the Banco Central do Brasil. The photo is a file image and does not show any event in this story. Photo: Oleg Yunakov / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Key Facts Gold rose back above US$4,000 an ounce in New York trading, up about 3%, and silver jumped about 4.4% to near US$52, after Democrats won control of Congress.

in New York trading, up about 3%, and silver jumped about 4.4% to near US$52, after Democrats won control of Congress. Gold and silver funds closed sharply higher : GLD, a gold fund, rose 3.68% and SLV, a silver fund, 5.17%.

: GLD, a gold fund, rose 3.68% and SLV, a silver fund, 5.17%. The dollar index eased 0.37% to 101.49 and the US 10-year Treasury yield fell 5 basis points to 4.90%, both of which normally lift metals.

and the US 10-year Treasury yield fell 5 basis points to 4.90%, both of which normally lift metals. Mexico and Peru feel it directly : they mined 172.9 and 130 million ounces of silver in 2025, the world’s first and second largest.

: they mined 172.9 and 130 million ounces of silver in 2025, the world’s first and second largest. Prediction markets: Polymarket puts a 93% chance on gold touching US$4,100 in November (US$66,019 traded, 7:42 p.m. ET, 4 November).

Today’s Focus Gold and silver had their best day in weeks on Wednesday, 4 November 2026. Spot gold, the price for immediate delivery, climbed back above US$4,000 an ounce, trading near US$4,040 at one point in New York. The trigger was political. Democrats won control of both houses of the US Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, the dollar slid and bond yields fell, and investors bought metals. Silver rose even more than gold, to near US$52 an ounce. Both metals had hit 12-month lows on 30 October, so this is a rebound from a deep drop rather than a new peak. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A weaker dollar is lifting gold and silver at the same time, and the next test is whether gold can hold US$4,000 when US jobs data arrives on Friday.

01 The session in one read

Gold and silver jumped together on 4 November as the dollar fell. The gold fund GLD closed up 3.68% and the silver fund SLV up 5.17%.

Platinum followed: a platinum fund, PPLT, rose 5.6%. When all three precious metals rise together, the driver is usually the dollar and interest rates, not a single metal’s own news.

Think of gold as a seesaw against the dollar. When the dollar dropped, gold went up.

Assessment — A dollar-led rebound, not yet a new trend MEDIUM The evidence points to the dollar and US yields as the main drivers: the dollar index fell 0.37% and the 10-year yield fell 5 basis points to 4.90%, the level published by the US Treasury. Shares rose too, so investors were not running to safety; they were repricing interest rates. We hold this at medium confidence because gold and silver were both hit by heavy selling in late October, and a rebound of this size can fade. The variable to watch is whether gold closes above US$4,000 on Thursday.

Gold & Silver — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Asset Level Change Gold fund (GLD) US$372.49 +3.68% Silver fund (SLV) US$47.16 +5.17% Platinum fund (PPLT) US$13.54 +5.6% Spot gold (New York, during the session) about US$4,040/oz about +3% Spot silver (New York, during the session) about US$52/oz about +4.4%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-04, for the funds. Spot prices are New York levels during the session; the funds track the metals but are not the metals’ own prices.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,191.45 -0.82% L 166,190 day range H 168,994 +8.41% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 +0.83% USD / MXN 18.75 +0.70% USD / CLP 977.94 +1.18% USD / COP 3,238 -0.39% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.19% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,191.45 -0.82% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 70,879.44 +0.08% S&P IPSA Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,484.43 -0.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190 — IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% — 10,627.08 10,741 10,346 — IPC MEX 70,879.44 +0.08% +12.14% 70,819.80 71,422 70,331 182,333,478 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -6.54% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,484.43 -0.88% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.50 +0.83% +2.01% 5.46 5.51 5.42 — EUR/BRL 6.17 +0.51% -0.29% 6.14 6.17 6.09 — USD/MXN 18.75 +0.70% +0.39% 18.62 18.96 18.53 — USD/CLP 977.94 +1.18% +3.33% 966.50 980.85 962.10 — USD/COP 3,238 -0.39% -16.12% 3,250 3,259 3,206 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.12% +1.92% 3.44 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.19% +5.95% 1,548 1,547 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% +2.34% 38.96 40.26 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% -8.84% 5,787 6,358 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% +76.96% 11.72 12.00 11.92 — USD/DOP 59.79 -1.17% -6.36% 60.50 60.57 59.79 — USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% -8.17% 439.66 450.45 448.95 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% +2.02% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% USD/CLP 977.94 +1.18% USD/DOP 59.79 -1.17% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 5, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First, the dollar and bond yields, with high confidence. The dollar index fell 0.37% to 101.49, and the US 10-year Treasury yield, the interest rate on the government’s benchmark loan, fell 5 basis points to 4.90%, from 4.95% the day before.

A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Lower yields cut the cost of holding gold, which pays no interest, and a weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for buyers using euros, rupees or pesos.

Second, a political shift, with medium confidence. Democrats won the House and the Senate, which investors read as a check on White House policy and a reason to expect less dollar strength.

Third, a broad risk-on mood. The S&P 500 rose 1.58% to 7,689 and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell 20.26% to 16.61, while the oil fund USO fell 8.07%. Silver and platinum, the more industrial metals, gained most.

The signals mostly agree. The one puzzle is that shares and metals rose together, which usually means investors expect lower interest rates, not more fear.

04 The trend behind it

Gold’s highest daily close was 5,513, on 28 January, and silver’s was 114.59 on the same day. Even after Wednesday’s jump gold is about a quarter below that peak, and silver is more than half below.

Both metals hit their 12-month lows on 30 October: gold at 3,875 and silver at 49.07. Gold is now about 4% above that low and silver about 6% above it.

This looks like a rebound inside a long unwinding of January’s excess, not a new phase. A single day cannot undo months of losses.

05 What it means for Latin America

Mexico mined 172.9 million ounces of silver in 2025 and Peru 130 million, making them first and second in the world, according to the Silver Institute, the industry’s research body. A higher price lifts miners’ revenue and the tax and royalty income of both governments.

Peru’s Buenaventura, a gold and silver miner, rose 7.6% in New York to US$28.80. Silver is often a by-product of copper and zinc mining in Peru, so the effect on the economy is smaller than the headline suggests.

A weaker dollar also helped the Mexican peso, which gained 1.12% to 18.62 per dollar, making imports cheaper for firms and travellers.

06 The names to watch

For ordinary savers the simplest way to follow the metals is through funds such as GLD and SLV, though they track futures and bullion, not the metals’ spot prices. Investors in Mexican and Peruvian miners should watch whether production gains keep up with the price.

Mining shares move more than the metals. Buenaventura’s 7.6% jump compared with gold’s roughly 3% shows that leverage.

07 What would end it

The line in the sand for gold is US$4,000: a close below it would suggest the move was a morning spike. For silver it is the 49.07 low from 30 October.

A stronger dollar or a jump in US yields would reverse the rally. US jobless claims are due on Thursday, 5 November, with economists expecting 196,000 against 194,000 a week earlier, and Friday’s US jobs report can move the dollar either way.

On the data side, the RT economic calendar showed no published readings yet for ADP private jobs (forecast 69,000, previous 90,000) or the ISM services index, a survey of US business activity (forecast 54.8, previous 54.9), when we wrote.

08 What to watch

US dollar: Whether the dollar index stays below 101.49; a rebound would hurt both metals.

Whether the dollar index stays below 101.49; a rebound would hurt both metals. US 10-year yield: Whether it holds under 4.90%; a rise would cap gold.

Whether it holds under 4.90%; a rise would cap gold. Gold at US$4,000: A close below would signal the rally faded.

A close below would signal the rally faded. US jobs data: Jobless claims on Thursday and the jobs report on Friday.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, shows a 93.0% chance that gold touches US$4,100 an ounce at some point in November, 62.0% for US$4,200 and 69.5% for a dip to US$4,000, with US$66,019 traded. For silver it shows 77.1% for a touch of US$54 and 70.0% for a dip to US$52, with US$64,116 traded. Prices were read at 7:42 p.m. ET on 4 November 2026. These are bets, not forecasts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver jump on Wednesday, 4 November 2026?

Democrats won control of Congress, which pushed the dollar index down 0.37% and the 10-year Treasury yield down 5 basis points to 4.90%. A weaker dollar and lower yields make metals that pay no interest more attractive.

How much did the gold and silver funds rise?

The GLD gold fund closed up 3.68% at US$372.49 and the SLV silver fund up 5.17% at US$47.16, according to the RT market data close.

Which Latin American countries matter most for silver?

Mexico mined 172.9 million ounces in 2025 and Peru 130 million, making them first and second in the world, according to the Silver Institute, the industry’s research body.

Is this a good moment to buy gold?

We cannot give advice. Gold is still about a quarter below its 28 January high close of 5,513, and a jump in one day can reverse as quickly.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

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