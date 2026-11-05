Ghana Business Index Slips to 49.8

Traders sell groceries and household goods on a street outside Makola Market in central Accra, Ghana. File photo, 2013. (Photo: Benggriff, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

GHANA · ECONOMY

Key Facts The country Ghana is a West African gold and cocoa exporter, and its private sector is surveyed monthly.

What happened Ghana’s business activity index fell to 49.8 in October 2026 from 51.3 in September.

The line A reading below 50.0 means conditions worsened overall; 50.0 means no change.

The size The 1.5-point drop ends a month above the line and leaves Ghana just below it.

Next The next reading will cover November 2026.

Ghana’s private sector lost some momentum in October 2026 after a stronger September. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a monthly survey of company managers, fell to 49.8 from 51.3, according to S&P Global, the data company that compiles it.

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For US readers, the number is an early read on how Ghana’s economy is holding up, which matters for holders of Ghanaian bonds and for US firms that sell into the country. Our report on Ghana’s October inflation shows the same month from the price side.

What Happened

The survey is run by S&P Global for Stanbic Bank Ghana, a local arm of the South African lender Standard Bank. It asks private companies each month whether output, orders, hiring and prices went up or down compared with the month before.

A reading of 50.0 means no change, and anything below it signals a mild decline. At 49.8, Ghana sits just under that line, so the slip is small.

The index fell from 51.3 in September to 49.8 in October, a drop of 1.5 points. No analyst forecast for the October reading was available to us, so we cannot say whether the result was better or worse than expected.

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Why a Small Move Still Matters

The PMI is an early economic gauge, because it comes out soon after each month ends. Official figures on output and trade usually arrive weeks or months later.

Because the index is built around the 50.0 line, a move from 51.3 to 49.8 changes the message from modest improvement to modest decline. The size of the change is small, and one month alone does not show a trend.

Prices and Growth Around the Survey

The Ghana Statistical Service, the national statistics office, said yearly consumer inflation reached 5.5% in October, up from 5.2% in September. The figures show prices rising faster as the survey month ended.

Rising prices can squeeze company margins and household spending, which are the forces a business survey tries to capture. We cannot say from the figures we have confirmed how much of the October slip comes from costs and how much from demand.

Ghana’s mining sector is one strong spot, because royalties paid to the state in the first nine months of 2026 ran at double last year’s pace. Our report on mining royalties has the detail.

What It Means for You

If you hold Ghanaian bonds through a US fund, a reading this close to 50 is a small warning rather than an alarm. It would matter more if November confirms the weaker trend and the cedi, the national currency, comes under pressure.

US exporters and travelers need not change plans because of one monthly survey. Anyone planning business in Ghana can use the guide to Ghana and the United States for the wider trade and political background.

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What Would Change the Picture

A November reading back above 50.0 would suggest October was a pause. Two readings below the line in a row would point to a real slowdown in the private sector.

Faster inflation, a weaker cedi or lower mining income would all raise the risk of a longer dip. Steady mining receipts and calmer prices would work the other way.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what drove the October fall, because we could not confirm the survey’s detailed breakdown of orders, output, hiring and prices. We therefore do not describe which sectors weakened.

It is also not known whether October is a pause or the start of a longer slowdown. The survey itself does not say how firms expect the next few months to go in the figures we confirmed.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Ghana’s PMI?

It is a monthly survey of private companies that shows whether business conditions are improving or worsening. A reading above 50 means improvement and below 50 means decline.

What Was Ghana’s PMI in October 2026?

The index fell to 49.8 from 51.3 in September, just below the 50.0 line that separates growth from decline. That is a drop of 1.5 points.

Is Ghana’s Economy in a Downturn?

One reading just under 50 does not show a downturn. November’s figure will show whether the slip continues.

When Is the Next Ghana PMI Due?

The November reading will show whether the slip continues. S&P Global publishes the survey after each month ends.

Sources: S&P Global, Stanbic Bank Ghana Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), October 2026; Ghana Statistical Service, consumer price inflation, October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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