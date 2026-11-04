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Thursday, November 5, 2026
France in Turmoil

France Deploys 70,000 Police for Strike Day

By · November 4, 2026 · 4 min read
Laurent Nuñez, France’s interior minister, in an official portrait in front of the French flag

France in Turmoil

Published Wednesday, Nov. 4, 4:35 p.m. ET (10:35 p.m. Paris) · Source: French Interior Ministry, Paris police prefecture, SNCF rail notices, union calls, Polymarket

France will put 70,000 police on the streets on Thursday, the same force it used on Oct. 31. The interior minister says disorder will not be tolerated.

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France heads into its fourth big day of protest in three weeks with the same police force it used on Oct. 31. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, the government’s chief of police and domestic security, said on Wednesday, Nov. 4, that about 70,000 police officers and gendarmes (police with military status) will be deployed on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Our France protests hub tracks each step, and why France is in crisis explains the anger over prices and the 2027 budget.

Key Facts

  • What happened. About 70,000 police and gendarmes will be deployed for Thursday’s strike, the same as on Oct. 31.
  • The numbers. Just over 220 street actions are expected across France, most declared by unions.
  • What happens next. Paris march: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Paris), Place de la République to Place de la Nation.
  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto prediction market, puts a French state of emergency by Dec. 31 at 6.5% (4:25 p.m. ET, Nov. 4).

This story is part of our coverage of the France protests. Why France is protesting, strike dates, curfews and the 2027 race are in our dossier.

Latest: Macron Trust Falls to Record Low in Poll

In plain English

Five of France’s main labour unions have called a one-day national strike over pay, public services and next year’s budget. The government fears riots like those on Oct. 17, so it is sending a very large police force and limiting where marchers can go.

A Warning Before the Marches

“We will not tolerate disorder, and there will be arrests,” Nuñez said, promising an “extremely firm response” to any excesses. He described the deployment as the “exact same” one as on Oct. 31.

Police will carry out checks at train stations and on major roads, and drones are authorised. In a message to regional prefects, the state’s local representatives, Nuñez also pushed for limits on city-centre marches.

French CRS riot police in helmets and body armour stand in formation on a Paris street near Boulevard Voltaire
French CRS riot police (the national riot-control units) line a street near Boulevard Voltaire in Paris during a student march on 6 October 2026. File photo. (Photo: Jules*, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Why the Paris Route Is a Flashpoint

On Wednesday the Paris police prefecture, the capital’s police authority, refused the Bastille-to-Concorde route the unions had declared on Oct. 21. It authorised a march along Boulevard Voltaire between Place de la République and Place de la Nation instead.

The Paris administrative court rejected the unions’ emergency appeal on Wednesday and left the route in place. Police prefect Patrice Faure cited an “extremely tense social context,” including urban riots in the capital on Oct. 17.

Marylise Léon, general secretary of the moderate CFDT union, called bans on city-centre marches “not acceptable.” A march, she said, is about being visible.

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Nov 5, 2026 · 18:22

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Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 75,826 -5.70% -26.97% 80,405 80,794 75,617 45,897,957,376
ETH 2,234 -7.76% -34.68% 2,422 2,434 2,234 17,596,258,304
SOL 89.37 -6.41% -45.01% 95.49 96.88 88.85 4,555,814,912
XRP 1.22 -6.31% -47.83% 1.30 1.32 1.22 2,514,649,856
BNB 689.03 -4.24% -28.22% 719.55 720.76 687.66 1,662,402,688
ADA 0.18 -7.36% -66.52% 0.20 0.20 0.18 348,781,376
DOGE 0.07 -6.37% -56.96% 0.08 0.08 0.07 798,885,504
AVAX 8.32 -4.79% -50.02% 8.74 8.84 8.16 298,663,136
LINK 10.72 -6.32% -29.30% 11.44 11.63 10.63 397,251,616
DOT 0.92 -3.16% -65.39% 0.95 0.96 0.89 106,161,168
LTC 52.03 -7.47% -41.91% 56.24 56.36 51.37 240,408,960
BCH 272.78 -3.21% -44.34% 281.83 289.77 271.95 245,574,160
TRX 0.32 -0.65% +9.95% 0.32 0.32 0.32 433,119,680
XLM 0.15 -8.56% -45.27% 0.17 0.17 0.15 190,871,776
HBAR 0.07 -6.53% -61.25% 0.07 0.07 0.07 68,917,272
NEAR 3.69 -7.98% +88.63% 4.01 4.06 3.65 717,224,640
ATOM 1.42 -4.12% -47.02% 1.48 1.54 1.40 41,962,284
AAVE 130.39 -1.06% -35.55% 131.78 133.66 122.86 333,405,120

Largest moves today
XLM
0.15
-8.56%
NEAR
3.69
-7.98%
ETH
2,234
-7.76%
LTC
52.03
-7.47%
ADA
0.18
-7.36%
HBAR
0.07
-6.53%
SOL
89.37
-6.41%
DOGE
0.07
-6.37%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 5.70%, with breadth negative — 0 of 17 names higher. TRX led, while XLM lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 4 Nov 2026
Brazil Stocks Fall 1.4% Before Rate Decision

Read →

Three Saturdays of Rising Tension

The Interior Ministry counted about 550,000 demonstrators on Oct. 17, the day of the riots. On Oct. 24 it counted 410,000, while the CGT, France’s historically militant union, claimed 800,000.

On Oct. 31 the ministry counted 320,000 marchers, and youth unions claimed nearly 500,000. By 4 p.m. ET that day it had logged 565 arrests.

What Is Driving the Strike

The CFDT, CGT, FO, UNSA and FSU, France’s main union confederations, called Thursday’s strike on Oct. 16. FO, UNSA and FSU are smaller confederations than the CFDT and CGT.

They cite higher fuel, food, rent and energy bills while wages and pensions lag, and they oppose the draft 2027 budget.SNCF, the national rail operator, expects slightly disrupted TGV high-speed service and disrupted regional trains.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices a French declaration of a state of emergency (special powers for the government) by Dec. 31 at 6.5%, with about US$2.1 million traded. Another contract puts at 51.0% the odds that France’s 2027 budget law is published in the Journal Officiel, its official gazette, by Dec. 31 (about US$24,000 traded).

Prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Visitors in France on Thursday should expect thin commuter trains around Paris and possible metro station closures near marches. Long-distance TGV trains should be only slightly affected.

Budget fights and living costs drive this unrest, themes American households know well. A calm day would ease pressure on the government, while clashes would raise the political cost of the 2027 budget.

What Is Not Known

No turnout or strike figures for Nov. 5 exist yet. It is not known whether marchers will keep to the authorised route.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many police will be deployed on Nov. 5?

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said about 70,000 police officers and gendarmes will be on duty across France. That is the same number as on Oct. 31.

Where can the Paris march take place?

The Paris police prefecture authorised a march between Place de la République and Place de la Nation along Boulevard Voltaire. It runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Paris time).

Sources: French Interior Ministry statements, Paris police prefecture decision, SNCF and RATP service notices, union calls (CFDT, CGT, FO, UNSA, FSU), Polymarket.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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