France Calls Pay Talks After Strike Day

French riot police line a Paris street near Boulevard Voltaire during a student march on 6 October 2026. File photo. (Photo: Jules*, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

France in Turmoil

Published Thursday, Nov. 5, 11:59 a.m. ET (5:59 p.m. Paris) · Source: Prime Minister’s office, French Interior Ministry, CGT, Polymarket

France got its biggest street day of the autumn, and by evening the prime minister had a new plan: sit everyone down on Monday. The unions want pay rises, and the government has called talks.

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Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu will hold a “conférence sociale”, a formal round of talks with unions and employers, at Matignon, his Paris office, on Monday, Nov. 9. His office announced it on Thursday, Nov. 5, to give “answers” on purchasing power and wages.

The announcement came as the Interior Ministry, which runs France’s police, gave a provisional count of nearly 600,000 marchers nationwide at about 11:00 a.m. ET (5:00 p.m. Paris). It is the latest chapter in our France protests coverage, and why France is protesting explains the anger over prices.

Key Facts The talks. Lecornu invites unions and employers to Matignon on Monday, Nov. 9, to discuss wages and purchasing power.

Turnout. The Interior Ministry’s provisional count is nearly 600,000; the CGT union claims nearly 1.6 million.

Order. The Rhône prefecture reported 24 arrests in Lyon; the Interior Ministry noted incidents in Nantes.

Prediction markets. Polymarket puts a French state of emergency by Dec. 31 at 6.5% (11:55 a.m. ET, Nov. 5).

This story is part of our coverage of the why France is in crisis. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Macron Trust Falls to Record Low in Poll

In plain English France’s big unions called a one-day national strike over pay and prices. The government counts fewer marchers than the unions do, but even its figure is the highest of the movement so far.

Two Counts, One Big Day

At 1:00 p.m. Paris time (7:00 a.m. ET), the ministry had counted 270,000 people in 180 marches outside Paris. The CGT, the General Confederation of Labour and one of France’s biggest union federations, counted more than 250,000 in 73 cities at the same hour.

Later the CGT claimed nearly 1.6 million people, almost three times the ministry’s provisional number. The ministry’s own tally is also above the 550,000 it counted on Oct. 17, the last big day, which turned violent.

Strike rates at midday, published by the Ministry of Action and Public Accounts, the finance ministry, were 9.89% in the state civil service, 4.60% in local government and 3.93% in hospital staff. The CGT’s map listed more than 250 actions across France.

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Arrests in Lyon, Clashing Counts in Bordeaux

In Paris, the unions’ march ran from Place de la République along Boulevard Voltaire to Place de la Nation, two squares in eastern Paris. Police said hooded individuals caused damage, and that they tried to isolate troublemakers at the front.

The head of the march reached Nation while many marchers were still waiting at République, more than 3 km (about 1.9 miles) behind. We found no Paris turnout figure or arrest count.

In Lyon, the Rhône prefecture, the state authority for the area, reported five shops damaged and 24 arrests for mortar fire, projectile throwing and “outrage”.

Counts clashed in Bordeaux too. The prefecture counted 21,000 marchers and the CGT 120,000, a gap of nearly six times.

Will the Talks Change Anything?

The unions are pressing for higher pay and more public funding. Lecornu has also asked Labour Minister Jean-Pierre Farandou to finish consultations by Sunday, and the government says it is still talking to civil-service representatives.

The talks would mean more if unions attend and the budget moves. A boycott, or no wage offer on Monday, would likely bring more strikes.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced a French state of emergency by Dec. 31 at 6.5% on Nov. 5 at 11:55 a.m. ET, with about US$2.7 million traded. On a thinner market of about US$26,000 traded, it put the chance that France passes a national budget by Dec. 31 at 54%. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

A government that has to bargain over wages while it writes a budget is a risk signal for holders of French bonds and shares. Visitors should expect crowds near march routes and possible rail and school disruption, so check operators’ notices first.

What Is Not Known

The ministry’s final count, the Paris figure and national arrest totals are not out. Which unions and employer groups will attend on Monday, and any union reply to the invitation, are also unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Prime Minister Lecornu announce?

He will hold a “conférence sociale” with unions and employers at Matignon on Monday, Nov. 9. His office says the aim is answers on purchasing power and wages.

How many people marched in France on Nov. 5?

The Interior Ministry gave a provisional count of nearly 600,000, while the CGT claimed nearly 1.6 million. Final figures have not been published.

Were there arrests?

The Rhône prefecture reported 24 arrests in Lyon, and police noted incidents in Nantes. No Paris arrest count was available.

Why are French workers striking?

Unions are pressing for higher pay and more public funding, after weeks of protests over prices and wages.

Sources: French government, Interior Ministry and prefecture statements, CGT statements, Polymarket. Related: will France’s government collapse, France 2027 election odds.

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