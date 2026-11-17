BRAZIL · COURTS

Four people whom Brazil’s Federal Police (the national investigative agency) indicted over the Voepass regional airline crash have signed non-prosecution deals with federal prosecutors. They will not stand trial with the 12 defendants already in the case.

Prosecutors at the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) said so on 21 October, when the court accepted charges against the 12. Under such deals the accused avoids trial by accepting conditions such as a payment or community service.

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It is not a conviction.

Key Facts What Four people indicted by police signed non-prosecution agreements and were left out of the charges.

Crash The Voepass plane crashed at Vinhedo on Friday, 9 August 2024; all 62 on board died.

Case Twelve Voepass managers and staff are defendants, accused of attacking air-transport safety.

Open The MPF has not published the terms for each of the four.

Brazil’s Voepass criminal case has 12 defendants, and four other people police indicted have avoided it by agreeing conditions with prosecutors.

What the Prosecutors Said

The MPF said on 21 October 2026 that a federal court had accepted its complaint against 12 people tied to Voepass, a regional airline. It added that four other people indicted by the Federal Police “signed agreements of non-prosecution”, so they were not charged.

The 12 are accused of “attack against the safety of air transport and disaster in air transport” over the death of the 62 people aboard. Each defendant is presumed innocent until a judgment.

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What a Non-Prosecution Deal Means

A non-prosecution agreement, known by its Portuguese initials ANPP, is a deal under Brazil’s Code of Criminal Procedure (article 28-A) that lets prosecutors skip a trial for some non-violent crimes if the accused admits the facts and meets conditions. The conditions can include repairing the harm, paying a sum or doing community service.

For the families of the 62 victims, the practical change is that fewer people will be tried, while the 12 defendants face a full case. The MPF has not said what each of the four must do.

A Voepass ATR turboprop at Santo Ângelo airport, 1 June 2023 (photo: Mauro Tschiedel, CC BY-SA 4.0).

What Is Not Known

The MPF has not published the terms for the four or named them. It is also unclear whether any of them will be called as witnesses when the court hears evidence in the case against the 12.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who signed the non-prosecution deals in the Voepass case?

Four people indicted by Brazil’s Federal Police signed them with the MPF. The prosecutors have not named them or published the terms.

Is a non-prosecution deal a guilty plea?

No. It avoids a trial if conditions are met, and the accused is not convicted.

How many people are on trial over the Voepass crash?

Twelve people tied to the airline became defendants after a federal court accepted the charges, the MPF said on 21 October 2026.

Sources: Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office in São Paulo (MPF), press release, 21 October 2026; Code of Criminal Procedure, article 28-A. Related: Brazil court charges 12 in Voepass crash; Brazil news.

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