Fed Hike Odds Hit 87% Before Inflation Data

Prediction Markets: United States

Key Facts Prediction markets. A December US rate hike trades at 86.5% on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, up 10 points in 24 hours; Kalshi, a US-regulated exchange, has it near 90% (10 November, 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time, ET).

No change. The “no change” outcome fell 14 points in a day to 8.5%.

Trigger. No single event was reported; the odds have climbed since the 6 November jobs report.

Next. The US consumer price index (CPI, the main inflation gauge) is due at 8:30 a.m. ET today; the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, decides on Wednesday 9 December.

Volume. About US$3.6 million traded on the Polymarket event in 24 hours.

Traders now treat a US interest-rate rise in December as close to a sure thing, and the odds jumped again in the past day. A rise tends to push up borrowing costs for American households and often firms the dollar, which squeezes developing economies.

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Bettors on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gave a December Federal Reserve rate increase an 86.5% chance when we read the market at 6:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday 10 November 2026. The Federal Reserve (the Fed) is the US central bank, and its main rate steers mortgages, car loans and savings yields.

A day earlier the same outcome was priced about 10 points lower, and about 14 points lower a week ago. The “no change” outcome fell by 14 points in 24 hours to 8.5%.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s “Fed Decision in December?” market lists five outcomes. Prices are the implied probability that each one happens, read on 10 November at 6:30 a.m. ET:

25 bps increase (bps means basis points; 25 is a 0.25-point rise): 86.5%, up about 10 points in 24 hours and about 14 points in a week.

(bps means basis points; 25 is a 0.25-point rise): 86.5%, up about 10 points in 24 hours and about 14 points in a week. No change: 8.5%, down about 14 points in 24 hours and about 17 points in a week.

8.5%, down about 14 points in 24 hours and about 17 points in a week. 50+ bps increase (a rise of half a point or more): about 5%, up about 5 points in 24 hours.

(a rise of half a point or more): about 5%, up about 5 points in 24 hours. 25 bps decrease: 0.4%.

0.4%. 50+ bps decrease: 0.4%.

The market has traded about US$20.4 million since it opened, and about US$3.6 million changed hands in the last 24 hours, per Polymarket data. Prices across outcomes need not add up to exactly 100%.

Kalshi, the exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission), runs a differently built market on the same meeting. Its “above 4.00%” contract pays out if the Fed’s upper rate limit ends the December meeting above today’s 4%, and it last traded at 90 cents, or about 90%.

Its “above 4.25%” contract, which needs a bigger move, sits near 4%. About 7,300 “above 4.00%” contracts traded in 24 hours.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

File photo: the Federal Reserve Board meeting room in Washington.

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Why the Odds Moved

We found no single event in the past 24 hours that explains the latest jump. The move came on the morning of the next big inflation reading, so traders may be positioning ahead of it.

The longer climb has clearer roots. On Friday 6 November the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the government’s jobs-data agency, reported that employers added 165,000 jobs in October and that unemployment fell to 4.1% from 4.2%.

We covered that first jump in our report on the jobs data. Strong hiring gives the Fed less reason to hold back if prices are still rising.

The Fed held its main rate at 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday 28 October. Two members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed’s rate-setting panel, voted against the decision because they wanted a quarter-point rise: Fed governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed president Beth Hammack.

That dissent is the clearest official signal so far that a hike is on the table. Two members pushed for it, and a hot inflation reading would give those who favour higher rates a stronger case.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 74,122

-1.46% L 74,097 day range H 75,317 -30.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 18% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 14 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,089 -1.98% Solana 84.42 -2.46% Gold 4,082 -0.79% USD / BRL 5.51 -0.03% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 74,122 -1.46% -30.07% 75,223 75,317 74,097 22,151,995,392 ETH 2,089 -1.98% -41.44% 2,131 2,133 2,086 9,941,537,792 SOL 84.42 -2.46% -49.54% 86.55 86.66 84.36 2,255,967,488 XRP 1.08 -1.64% -57.27% 1.10 1.10 1.08 2,350,087,168 BNB 687.57 -0.36% -30.68% 690.08 691.37 686.65 1,304,561,920 ADA 0.18 +0.41% -70.03% 0.18 0.18 0.18 178,485,824 DOGE 0.07 -0.83% -61.87% 0.07 0.07 0.07 380,687,104 AVAX 8.29 -3.99% -54.33% 8.63 8.73 8.28 602,249,344 LINK 10.45 -1.78% -36.09% 10.64 10.66 10.42 232,653,616 DOT 0.85 -0.45% -73.89% 0.85 0.86 0.85 57,801,120 LTC 51.15 -0.30% -50.94% 51.30 51.57 50.97 180,385,488 BCH 234.75 -1.46% -54.61% 238.23 239.91 234.42 196,287,296 TRX 0.32 +0.49% +7.64% 0.32 0.32 0.32 292,452,160 XLM 0.15 -0.77% -51.37% 0.15 0.15 0.15 99,511,152 HBAR 0.07 -0.48% -65.72% 0.07 0.07 0.07 48,614,992 NEAR 3.58 -1.09% +28.51% 3.62 3.65 3.57 467,709,280 ATOM 1.38 +1.38% -55.37% 1.37 1.39 1.36 27,446,848 AAVE 124.72 -5.05% -45.34% 131.36 132.15 124.29 221,593,840 Largest moves today AAVE

124.72

-5.05% AVAX

8.29

-3.99% SOL

84.42

-2.46% ETH

2,089

-1.98% LINK

10.45

-1.78% XRP

1.08

-1.64% BTC

74,122

-1.46% BCH

234.75

-1.46% The session read The Bitcoin eased 1.46%, with breadth negative — 3 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while AAVE lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Is Crypto Adoption Growing in Latin America? Read →

What the Fed Calendar Looks Like

Tuesday 10 November, 8:30 a.m. ET (today): the October consumer price index (CPI), the main US inflation gauge, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

the October consumer price index (CPI), the main US inflation gauge, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday 18 November: minutes of the 27–28 October Fed meeting, due about three weeks after the decision, showing how members argued.

minutes of the 27–28 October Fed meeting, due about three weeks after the decision, showing how members argued. Friday 4 December: the November jobs report.

the November jobs report. 8–9 December: the Fed meeting, with the decision on Wednesday 9 December.

What It Means for US Readers

A 0.25-point rise would lift the rate banks pay each other, and credit-card and car-loan rates usually follow within weeks. Savers with high-yield accounts would earn a little more.

Investors holding US-listed shares of Latin American companies, known as ADRs, should watch the dollar. A rate rise often firms the dollar, which can trim the dollar value of profits earned in Brazilian reais or Mexican pesos.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

Higher US rates tend to pull money toward dollar assets and away from developing economies. Countries that borrow in dollars, which is common across Latin America and Africa, then face a bigger debt bill, and local currencies often weaken.

Our prediction-market pages follow the same logic for each region: see Latin America odds and Africa odds. We do not forecast how any single country will react.

What Is Not Known

We do not know what drove the latest 10-point step, and we cannot say how the October inflation figure will land. A hot reading could push the hike price toward certainty, and a soft one could pull it back quickly.

Prediction-market prices are bets, not polls and not forecasts by The Rio Times or the Fed. They can reverse within hours.

Sources

Federal Reserve statement of 28 October 2026 (federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/monetary20261028a.htm); US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Situation for October (bls.gov/news.release/empsit.nr0.htm) and release schedule (bls.gov/schedule/news_release/cpi.htm); FOMC calendar (federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomccalendars.htm); Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 10 November 2026, 6:30 a.m. ET).

More from The Rio Times: Prediction Markets hub, Fed hike odds after the jobs report, Fed October hike odds after US inflation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are traders betting on?

They are betting on what the Federal Reserve will do to its main interest rate on 9 December. On Polymarket, a 0.25-point increase trades at 86.5% and no change at 8.5%.

Does an 86.5% price mean a hike is certain?

No. It is a market price, not a forecast by The Rio Times or the Fed. Prices can reverse within hours, and this market is large but not a poll.

What is the Fed’s rate now?

The Fed held its main rate at 3.75% to 4% on 28 October. Two of its 12 voting members wanted a quarter-point rise.

What could change the odds next?

The October inflation report (CPI) today, the Fed meeting minutes on 18 November and the November jobs report on 4 December are the next scheduled tests.

Why does this matter outside the United States?

Higher US rates tend to lift the dollar and raise the cost of dollar loans. Developing economies in Latin America and Africa often feel that first.