What the US Inflation Report Means for Latin America

UNITED STATES · ANALYSIS

Key Facts What is happening The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes October consumer prices on Tuesday 10 November 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists expecting roughly +0.3% on the month for headline and +0.2% for core.

Why it matters A hotter reading would strengthen the case for another Federal Reserve rate rise, which tends to lift the dollar and press Latin American currencies.

The numbers Forecasters expect headline CPI up 0.3% on the month and core up 0.2%; September’s 12-month rates were 3.7% for headline and 2.6% for core, and the Fed target range was 3.75% to 4.00% as of 28 October 2026.

Who is who Fed Chair Kevin Warsh leads the rate decision, BLS Commissioner Brett Matsumoto leads the agency that publishes the data, and central banks in Brazil and Mexico respond to both.

What to watch The Freddie Mac mortgage survey on 12 November, the Fed meeting on 8 to 9 December 2026 and the November CPI on 10 December 2026.

What it means for you Freddie Mac put the 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.18% on 5 November 2026, and a hot print that lifts Treasury yields could stall its recent decline.

The US inflation report for October, due on Tuesday 10 November 2026, is expected to show consumer prices up roughly 0.3% on the month, with core prices up roughly 0.2%. A hotter figure would raise the odds of another Federal Reserve rate rise, which matters to US borrowers and to investors holding Latin American assets.

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The Federal Reserve sets the price of dollars, and that price shapes borrowing costs and currencies well beyond the United States. This analysis explains how the figure is built, what the Fed may do and how Brazil, Mexico and Argentina feel the effect, drawing on today’s USA & Canada Intelligence Brief.

What Is Happening and the Numbers

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the US agency that publishes the consumer price index, will release October figures on Tuesday 10 November 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect roughly +0.3% on the month for headline inflation and +0.2% for core.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The BLS will not publish 12-month changes for overall or core prices for October, because there is no October 2025 data. The 3.7% prior is September’s reading, which the BLS published on 14 October 2026.

Prices rose 0.6% on the month, and the 12-month rate had been 3.4% in August. Energy drove the jump in September.

According to the BLS, energy prices rose 5.2% on the month and 20.4% over 12 months, while gasoline rose 9.1% and 34.2%, and gasoline accounted for over half of the monthly rise. Core inflation was much calmer.

The BLS put core at 2.6% over 12 months in September, up from 2.4% in August, with shelter at 3.2% and food flat on the month. Other data raise the stakes.

The brief reports October payrolls of +165,000 and unemployment down to 4.1%.

The Jesuit block in downtown Córdoba, Argentina.

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How the Consumer Price Index Is Measured

The headline number is the CPI-U, a monthly index of what urban consumers pay for a fixed basket of goods and services. It is usually quoted as the change over 12 months, and the BLS also reports the change from the previous month.

Core CPI leaves out food and energy, which move sharply with weather and oil prices. That is why core is read as a cleaner signal of underlying pressure than the headline.

September shows the gap clearly, with headline at 3.7% and core at 2.6%. The story of this cycle so far is an energy shock, not broad price growth.

The BLS is led by Commissioner Brett Matsumoto, who took office on 11 August 2026 after Senate confirmation. It sits within the Labor Department, led by Secretary Keith Sonderling, whom the Senate confirmed on 30 September 2026.

Córdoba Cathedral at dusk, Argentina.

The Fed, the Dollar and Treasury Yields

The Federal Reserve is the US central bank, and Kevin Warsh has been its chair since he was sworn in on 22 May 2026. Jerome Powell, his predecessor, remains on the board as a governor.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed’s rate-setting body, voted 12 to 0 on 16 September 2026 to raise the target range by 0.25 point to 3.75% to 4.00%. On 28 October it held that range by 10 to 2, with Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissenting in favour of a 0.25-point hike.

A hotter CPI would strengthen the dissenters’ case at the next meeting, on 8 to 9 December 2026. A softer one would give the majority room to keep holding.

Latin America and Three Scenarios

Brazil

The dollar closed at R$5.5087 on Friday 6 November, up 0.37% on the day and 1.18% on the week, according to Times Brasil. The outlet tied the move to the US payrolls data and to expectations of a Fed hike in December.

The Selic is the Brazilian benchmark rate, set by the central bank’s Copom committee. Movimento Econômico reported on 4 November that Copom held it at 13.75%, surprising the market, after the cut to that level in September reported by JB.

Mexico

Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, cut its rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%, effective 6 November 2026, according to Por Esto. It said it expects to hold for a prolonged period, and one outlet reports a 3 to 2 vote.

The peso fell 1.65% after the announcement and recovered to a loss of about 0.75%, according to one report. Banxico flagged upside inflation risk from core persistence and a weaker peso, and cutting while the Fed debates a hike narrows the rate gap that supports the currency.

Argentina

INDEC, Argentina’s statistics agency, reported September inflation of 33.4% over 12 months and 23.6% cumulative for January to September 2026, according to a summary of its data. Wholesale prices rose 3.2% in September, or 29.2% over 12 months.

Country risk, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds, rose above 900 points in early November, according to Forbes Argentina. A stronger dollar tends to make such premiums harder to bring down.

Three Scenarios

These are scenarios, not forecasts. In the first, headline inflation comes in above forecast, December hike bets grow, and the dollar and Treasury yields rise, pressing the real, the peso and Argentine bonds.

In the second, the report matches the forecast of 0.3% headline and 0.2% core on the month. Markets would keep the current path, and Latin American currencies would trade on their own central bank decisions.

In the third, the figure undershoots, perhaps because energy prices ease. Hike bets would fade, the dollar would lose some support, and mortgage rates and emerging-market currencies would get some relief.

Casa de Gobierno in Santa Fe, Argentina. photo. The Casa de Gobierno, seat of the Santa Fe provincial government, Santa Fe city, Argentina, undated. Photo: Elsapucai, Public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

What It Means for You

For homebuyers, Freddie Mac put the 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.18% on 5 November, down from 7.24% a week earlier but above 6.22% a year before, according to Real Estate News. A hot report that lifts Treasury yields would put that three-week decline at risk.

For investors in emerging-market funds or Latin American bonds, the report is a test of the dollar. Currency moves can outweigh local returns, so a strong dollar after a hot print would show up in the value of those holdings.

For US companies selling or sourcing in Brazil and Mexico, a stronger dollar makes local revenues worth less when converted. It also makes imports from those countries cheaper in dollar terms.

What Is Not Known

Because there is no October 2025 index, the BLS will not publish 12-month changes for overall or core prices for October. The Selic stands at 13.75% after Copom’s unanimous hold on 4 November, and press quotes for the Mexican peso on 5 November ranged from 18.56 to 18.81 per dollar.

Brazil held its general elections in October 2026 and Lula was re-elected; Copom’s 4 November meeting was the first after the vote. Argentina’s October inflation is scheduled for release on 12 November (per INDEC calendar, to be confirmed).

What to Watch

The first test is the CPI release at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday 10 November 2026, with core inflation as important as the headline. The next dated steps, from the Federal Reserve and BLS calendars, are below.

12 November 2026: Freddie Mac’s next weekly mortgage survey.

8 to 9 December 2026: FOMC meeting, with updated projections.

10 December 2026: November CPI.

13 January 2027: December 2026 CPI.

26 to 27 January 2027: FOMC meeting.

In Latin America, watch Argentina’s October inflation, scheduled for 12 November (per INDEC calendar, to be confirmed). Also watch whether the Mexican peso and Brazilian real keep pace with US yields after Banxico’s cut and Copom’s hold.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the US inflation report for October 2026 released?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics schedules the October 2026 consumer price index for Tuesday 10 November 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The November report follows on 10 December 2026.

What is the forecast for US inflation in October?

Economists expect headline CPI to rise roughly 0.3% on the month and core CPI roughly 0.2%. The BLS will not publish 12-month changes for October.

How is the consumer price index measured?

The CPI-U is a monthly index of what urban consumers pay for a fixed basket of goods and services, usually quoted as a 12-month change. Core CPI excludes food and energy.

Could a hot inflation report lead the Fed to raise rates again?

The Fed raised its target range to 3.75% to 4.00% on 16 September 2026 and held it on 28 October by 10 to 2, with two members preferring a hike. A hotter report would strengthen their case at the 8 to 9 December meeting.

How does US inflation affect Brazil, Mexico and Argentina?

Higher Fed rate expectations lift the dollar, which pressed the Brazilian dollar rate to R$5.5087 on 6 November, according to Times Brasil. Mexico cut its rate to 6.25% on 6 November, and Argentina’s country risk rose above 900 points in early November.

What does the report mean for US mortgage rates?

Freddie Mac put the 30-year fixed rate at 7.18% on 5 November 2026, down from 7.24% the week before. A hot report that lifts Treasury yields could stall that decline.

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