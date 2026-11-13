JPMorgan Keeps Embraer Among Top Picks

IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.67▲ 0.45% USD/MXN18.53▼ 0.38% USD/CLP994.16▼ 0.13% USD/COP3,302▲ 0.70% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.17% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.59▲ 1.85% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.31 ▲ 0.51% WTI 89.08 ▲ 0.38% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.92% GOLD 3,881 ▼ 0.11% SILVER 48.71 ▼ 2.53% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06% IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.67 ▲ 0.45% USD/MXN 18.53 ▼ 0.36% USD/CLP 994.16 ▼ 0.13% USD/COP 3,302 ▲ 0.70% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.17% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 1.85% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.92% BRENT 96.31 ▲ 0.51% WTI 89.08 ▲ 0.38% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.92% GOLD 3,881 ▼ 0.11% SILVER 48.71 ▼ 2.53% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Brazil Latin America

JPMorgan Keeps Embraer Among Top Picks

By · · 2 min read
An Embraer 195 jet on an airport runway

Markets: Brazil

JPMorgan, a US bank, kept Embraer, Brazil’s maker of commercial, executive and defence aircraft, at overweight (an analyst term for buy-leaning), InfoMoney reported on 13 November 2026. The target price stays at US$104 per ADR (a US-listed share certificate), about 30% upside, InfoMoney says.

Key Facts

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Rating. Overweight on Embraer, kept among JPMorgan’s preferred stocks; target US$104 per ADR, unchanged.

Valuation. About 9.4 times 2027 EV/EBITDA (company value divided by operating earnings) against 12.7 for global peers, a discount of about 25%.

Estimates. 2027 and 2028 revenue forecasts raised by 3% to 4%; Embraer’s New York-listed ADR (a US share certificate) trades as EMBJ.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What JPMorgan Said

InfoMoney, a Brazilian financial news site, says JPMorgan values Embraer at about 9.4 times 2027 EV/EBITDA (company value divided by operating earnings), against about 12.7 times for global peers. That discount of about 25% is the smallest in five years, InfoMoney says.

JPMorgan puts part of the gap down to Embraer’s smaller size, per InfoMoney. Shares have risen about 22% since the second-quarter results while the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, was roughly flat.

An Embraer 190 regional jet taking off
An Embraer 190 regional jet takes off. File photo, not related to the JPMorgan report.

What Is Not Known

We could not see the JPMorgan note itself, and no second outlet or Embraer statement confirms its figures. InfoMoney does not detail the note’s wider risks.

Live Company IntelligenceEmbraer SA ADR — the full investor dossierCompany overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

Sources

InfoMoney (Brazilian financial news site), 13 November 2026 · Our earlier Embraer results report · More Brazil coverage

Frequently Asked Questions

Which shares does JPMorgan’s US$104 target cover?

The target applies to Embraer’s ADR, which trades in New York as EMBJ. InfoMoney says JPMorgan left it unchanged.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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