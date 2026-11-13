JPMorgan Keeps Embraer Among Top Picks
Markets: Brazil
JPMorgan, a US bank, kept Embraer, Brazil’s maker of commercial, executive and defence aircraft, at overweight (an analyst term for buy-leaning), InfoMoney reported on 13 November 2026. The target price stays at US$104 per ADR (a US-listed share certificate), about 30% upside, InfoMoney says.
Key Facts
—Rating. Overweight on Embraer, kept among JPMorgan’s preferred stocks; target US$104 per ADR, unchanged.
—Valuation. About 9.4 times 2027 EV/EBITDA (company value divided by operating earnings) against 12.7 for global peers, a discount of about 25%.
—Estimates. 2027 and 2028 revenue forecasts raised by 3% to 4%; Embraer’s New York-listed ADR (a US share certificate) trades as EMBJ.
—Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
What JPMorgan Said
InfoMoney, a Brazilian financial news site, says JPMorgan values Embraer at about 9.4 times 2027 EV/EBITDA (company value divided by operating earnings), against about 12.7 times for global peers. That discount of about 25% is the smallest in five years, InfoMoney says.
JPMorgan puts part of the gap down to Embraer’s smaller size, per InfoMoney. Shares have risen about 22% since the second-quarter results while the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, was roughly flat.
What Is Not Known
We could not see the JPMorgan note itself, and no second outlet or Embraer statement confirms its figures. InfoMoney does not detail the note’s wider risks.
Live Company IntelligenceEmbraer SA ADR — the full investor dossier
Sources
InfoMoney (Brazilian financial news site), 13 November 2026 · Our earlier Embraer results report · More Brazil coverage
Frequently Asked Questions
Which shares does JPMorgan’s US$104 target cover?
The target applies to Embraer’s ADR, which trades in New York as EMBJ. InfoMoney says JPMorgan left it unchanged.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.