Brazil Jetmaker Embraer Raises 2026 Outlook

Brazil · Markets · Aerospace

Published Tuesday, 10 November 2026 · Source: Embraer third-quarter 2026 earnings release

Embraer, the Brazilian maker of regional airliners, business jets and military transports, reported its best third-quarter sales ever on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. It raised its 2026 revenue and cash targets, even though adjusted net profit fell.

For US readers, its shares trade in New York as EMBJ and in São Paulo as EMBJ3. American Airlines and SkyWest, a regional carrier that flies for United, are among the buyers of its E175 regional jets.

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Key Facts —The quarter. Revenue hit a record US$2.35 billion for a third quarter, up 17% on the year. —Profit. Adjusted operating profit rose to US$254.8 million, but adjusted net income fell to US$73.6 million. —Outlook. 2026 revenue forecast raised to US$8.4 billion to US$8.6 billion; cash flow target lifted. —Orders. Firm order backlog stands at US$35.7 billion, up 14% on the year. —Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Embraer said revenue reached US$2.347 billion in the quarter ended 30 September, up 17% from US$2.004 billion a year earlier. Nine-month revenue stands at US$6.03 billion, against US$4.93 billion in the same period of 2025.

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In Plain English Adjusted EBIT: operating profit before interest and tax, excluding Eve’s results. Free cash flow: cash left after running the business and investing. Backlog: firm orders not yet delivered. Eve: Embraer’s separate electric air-taxi company.

Sales Climb in the Four Main Businesses

Embraer said services and support sales rose 30%, and defence and security sales rose 22% to US$341 million. Commercial aviation revenue grew 13% to US$696 million, and executive aviation, its business-jet arm, grew 12% to US$655 million.

The company delivered 66 aircraft in the quarter, up from 62 a year earlier. That included 22 airliners (11 of the newer E2 generation and 11 of the original E1 generation), 41 business jets, one KC-390 military transport and two A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

An Embraer E195-E2 airliner in black and copper livery taxiing at an airport. Photo from the Rio Times library.

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Operating Profit Rises, Net Profit Slips

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT), which excludes Eve’s results, was US$254.8 million, a margin of 10.9% of sales, against US$172.0 million and 8.6% a year earlier. Embraer said the year-earlier margin would have been 9.4% without US import tariffs; its business-jet unit paid none this quarter, against US$15 million a year ago.

Adjusted net income fell to US$73.6 million from US$84.3 million, a drop of about 13%. Embraer attributed the decline mainly to higher net financial expenses, which it linked to the market value of shares in its employee incentive plan, and to higher tax.

Net income attributable to shareholders was US$71.1 million, or US$0.3981 per American Depositary Share (ADS, the certificate that trades in New York), compared with US$116.6 million and US$0.6355 a year ago. Adjusted net income was also well below the US$218.6 million of the second quarter.

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Cash Turns Positive and the Outlook Improves

Adjusted free cash flow, excluding Eve, was US$627.7 million, helped by advance payments from customers on aircraft still to be delivered. Embraer on its own, excluding Eve, moved to net cash of US$430.0 million from net debt of US$214.5 million at the end of June.

The company now expects 2026 revenue of US$8.4 billion to US$8.6 billion, up from US$8.2 billion to US$8.5 billion. It lifted its target for adjusted free cash flow, excluding Eve, to at least US$700 million from US$400 million, and kept its adjusted EBIT margin range at 10.0% to 10.6%.

What It Means for US Readers

Holders of Embraer’s New York shares get a higher cash target and a firm order book of US$35.7 billion, which our earlier report breaks down by business. Commercial aircraft deliveries rose 10% on the year.

Embraer’s credit standing is a related story, covered in our report on its rating upgrades. Our Embraer company profile tracks its filings.

What Is Not Known

Embraer gave no net income forecast for 2026, only the operating margin range. Eve’s own net cash fell to US$29.9 million from US$90.9 million in the previous quarter, and when the air-taxi business will generate cash is still open.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Embraer earn in the third quarter of 2026?

Embraer reported adjusted net income of US$73.6 million, down from US$84.3 million a year earlier. Revenue was a record US$2.347 billion for a third quarter.

What is Embraer’s 2026 guidance?

Embraer expects revenue of US$8.4 billion to US$8.6 billion and adjusted free cash flow, excluding Eve, of at least US$700 million. Its adjusted EBIT margin range is 10.0% to 10.6%, unchanged.

How many aircraft did Embraer deliver in the third quarter?

Embraer delivered 66 aircraft, up from 62 a year earlier. They were 22 airliners, 41 business jets and three defence aircraft.

Sources: Embraer, third-quarter 2026 earnings results (Form 6-K, the report foreign companies file with US regulators, 10 November 2026).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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