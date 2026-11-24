Nigeria wants lecturers to help run its 2027 elections, and its universities may have to pause teaching to let them. The plan is still a proposal, and the details are open.

NEWS · NIGERIA · EDUCATION

Nigeria’s university regulator has proposed that campuses pause for up to four weeks around the 2027 elections, so that lecturers can help run the vote without wrecking the academic year. Prof Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), made the proposal in Abuja on Monday 23 November 2026 during a visit by the head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s election umpire.

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No closure dates have been announced, and it is not yet clear whether the break would be compulsory. Ribadu said the NUC will send a circular to universities once INEC forwards a formal letter.

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Key Facts Who. University regulator NUC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s election umpire.

What. NUC proposed a campus break of up to four weeks around the 2027 elections.

When. Proposed Monday 23 November 2026; votes Saturday 16 January and Saturday 6 February 2027.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

Nigeria wants lecturers to help run its 2027 elections, and its universities may have to pause teaching to let them. The plan is still a proposal, and the details are open.

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The proposal rests on a long habit of borrowing campuses to run elections. For more than a decade, lecturers and university officials have collated and declared results, and vice-chancellors, the heads of universities, act as collation and returning officers, the officials who tally and announce results.

A similar shutdown happened around the 2023 elections. A February 2023 NUC circular, signed by deputy executive secretary Dr Chris Maiyaki, said Education Minister Adamu Adamu had directed all universities shut from Wednesday 22 February to Tuesday 14 March 2023.

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The closure covered the presidential vote of 25 February and the governorship vote of 11 March, and the circular said it followed “extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies”. This time Ribadu speaks of a proposal and of talks with vice-chancellors first.

“We will discuss with the Vice-Chancellors and have their calendars tweaked in such a way that it will not affect the elections, nor will it affect the studies of the students,” Ribadu said in Abuja on Monday. He added that the NUC will engage vice-chancellors, including by online meeting, on nominating academic staff.

INEC chairman Prof Joash Amupitan, who visited with other senior officials of the commission, made four requests of the NUC on Monday. They were timely nomination of non-partisan academic staff, alignment of academic calendars with election dates, help with voter education and with countering disinformation on campuses, and welfare and recognition for academics on election duty.

File photo. The National Assembly building in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo: Kabusa16, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Temporary election staff should take an oath of neutrality, Ribadu said on Monday, adding: “Since we want to have credible elections, we also have to have credible personnel.” That is the commission’s answer to the worry that academics on election duty could be seen as partisan.

The election calendar explains the four-week figure. INEC’s timetable puts the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday 16 January 2027 and the governorship and state assembly elections on Saturday 6 February 2027, which is 21 days apart, and Ribadu said the election period would last no more than four weeks.

The cost falls first on students and lecturers, who could lose up to four weeks of one academic year under the NUC proposal of 23 November. The benefit is meant to go to the elections, which would draw on staff that both bodies want to be non-partisan and credible.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, so the calendar matters beyond campuses, including to US citizens living there and to investors watching the January vote. The NUC has published no closure dates, and INEC has not yet been reported to have sent its formal letter.

The strongest counter-view comes from 2023, when Prof Gbolahan Bolarin, chairperson at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the lecturers’ union, said at the start of February 2023: “The NUC is just a regulatory body. It doesn’t have the power to order the closure of any university.”

He said only each university’s senate, its governing academic body, could decide on a closure. No one has yet raised the same objection about the 2026 proposal.

As of 12:00 GMT on Tuesday 24 November, no reaction from ASUU or student bodies had been found, and it is not known whether the break would be mandatory. For now the proposal rules in calendar changes agreed with each vice-chancellor.

The reports of the meeting do not mention a mandatory closure like the one of 2023. Two dates frame what comes next.

On Saturday 28 November 2026 INEC runs a nationwide dry run of voter check-in (accreditation) and result transmission in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, according to its press release of 17 November, and the first vote follows on Saturday 16 January 2027. The mock exercise is a dry run of voter check-in and of sending results online.

The date of the NUC circular is not confirmed, because it waits for INEC’s formal letter.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Nigerian universities closing for the 2027 elections?

Not yet: the NUC has made a proposal, and no closure dates or order have been published. The commission says it will discuss calendars with vice-chancellors first.

Why do elections need university staff?

Lecturers and university officials have long collated and declared results, and vice-chancellors act as collation and returning officers. Both bodies say they want non-partisan, credible staff.

What happens next?

The NUC will send a circular once INEC sends its formal letter. INEC’s mock exercise on 28 November tests the machines and result systems.

Sources Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), press statement of 23 November 2026, press release of 17 November 2026 and election timetable: inecnigeria.org · National Universities Commission (NUC), including its circular of 3 February 2023: nuc.edu.ng

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