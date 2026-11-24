Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,500 | Colombia Market Report, Nov 23
Key Facts
- Peso: Colombia’s official rate for 24 November, set on Monday’s trading, was 3,505.92 pesos per dollar, up 1.27%.
- Trend: the dollar is 10.1% dearer than on 23 October, when the rate was 3,185.01.
- Oil: the US oil fund USO fell 4.49%, a blow to Colombia’s crude exports (RT close).
- COLCAP: we could not verify Monday’s close of the 20-share index, so we print no points figure.
- Wall Street: the S&P 500 rose 4.73%, but the dollar index also gained 0.49%.
Today’s Focus
Colombia’s peso lost ground on Monday 23 November even as Wall Street surged. The official dollar rate for 24 November, calculated from Monday’s trading, was 3,505.92 pesos, up 1.27% from 3,461.92 (TRM, Superintendencia Financiera, the financial regulator).
That puts the dollar above the 3,500 mark and 10.1% higher than on 23 October, when the rate was 3,185.01. Falling oil and a firmer global dollar outweighed the rally in shares.
We could not verify Monday’s close of the COLCAP, the index of the 20 most-traded shares on the Bogotá exchange, so we print no points figure for it rather than guess.
What matters today. A dollar above 3,500 pesos makes imports and foreign debt dearer in Colombia, but it makes the country cheaper for visitors paid in dollars.
01 The session in one read
Think of Colombia’s peso as a see-saw with oil on one end and global optimism on the other. On Monday oil pushed down, and the peso went with it.
The official dollar rate for 24 November was 3,505.92 pesos, up from 3,461.92 on the previous rate (TRM, Superintendencia Financiera). For a visitor changing money that means more pesos per dollar, and for a Colombian importer it means dearer goods.
The COLCAP index has no verified Monday close in our data, so we stay silent on its level. Its heavyweights include the state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol and the lender Bancolombia.
The evidence points to oil and the dollar, not to fear. The S&P 500 rose 4.73%, the Nasdaq 6.51% and the VIX fell 25.83%, yet the dollar index rose 0.49% to 104.32 and the oil fund USO fell 4.49% (RT closes).
Colombia sells crude abroad, so cheaper oil weakens the peso even on a good day for shares. The variable to watch is whether oil stabilises, because the peso has followed it all week.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|USD/COP official rate (TRM)
|3,505.92
|+1.27%
|Rate for 24 November, set from Monday’s trading
|COLCAP (main share index)
|—
|—
|Monday close not verified
|USD/COP vs 12-month high
|3,874.71
|−9.5%
|High set in December 2025
|USD/COP vs 12-month low
|3,048.12
|+15.0%
|Low set in August 2026
|USD/COP vs 23 October
|3,185.01
|+10.1%
|Peso much weaker than a month ago
|Key technical level
|3,500
|—
|Round number the dollar has just crossed
The table shows a currency that has swung hard in the past month. The dollar is still 9.5% below its December 2025 peak, so this is a weak-peso phase, not a record.
In plain terms, the dollar now buys 10.1% more pesos than on 23 October. The rate has risen 5.9% since 18 November, when it stood at 3,309.55 (TRM). Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market Board
Colombia — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP
2,452.46
—
—
—
—
—
—
USD/COP
3,505
+0.64%
-5.71%
3,483
3,505
3,505
—
BRENT
86.88
-6.15%
+37.10%
92.57
87.01
86.64
68
WTI
80.46
-4.19%
+36.74%
83.98
80.60
80.12
2,133
ECOPETROL
13.36
-0.04%
+39.06%
13.36
13.66
13.25
1,796,135
BANCOLOMBIA
84.16
+0.00%
+38.79%
84.16
84.50
82.83
418,826
GRUPO AVAL
3.46
+0.87%
-12.81%
3.43
3.68
3.45
210,957
TECNOGLASS
50.56
+0.00%
+8.64%
50.56
50.66
47.50
656,192
CREDICORP
352.59
+4.72%
+38.89%
336.71
355.04
340.26
330,762
BUENAVENTURA
20.69
+5.51%
-12.49%
19.61
20.92
20.09
1,493,834
SOUTHERN COPPER
143.26
+6.89%
+17.62%
134.02
146.28
140.71
1,724,890
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — oil and a firmer dollar
The first cause, with medium-to-high confidence, was oil. The US oil fund USO fell 4.49% on the session, and Colombia sells crude abroad, so lower prices mean fewer dollars coming in (RT close).
US government data showed commercial crude stocks up 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million in the week to 13 November, which points to ample supply (EIA, eia.gov).
The second cause, with medium confidence, was the global dollar. The dollar index rose 0.49% to 104.32 and the 10-year US Treasury yield stood near 4.95% (RT closes), which pulls money away from emerging-market currencies.
The usual drivers do not agree. A 4.73% jump in the S&P 500 and a 25.83% fall in the VIX normally help emerging-market currencies, so we put only medium confidence on oil and the dollar as the full explanation.
At home, the Banco de la República, the central bank, has paused its policy rate at 12.25%.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|Oil (USO fund)
|133.36
|−4.49%
|Weighs on Colombia’s export income and oil-heavy index
|US dollar index
|104.32
|+0.49%
|Firmer dollar pressed the peso
|S&P 500 (US shares)
|7,237
|+4.73%
|Best day in months; lifted risk appetite
|VIX (fear gauge)
|26.62
|−25.83%
|Fear drained out of markets
|US 10-year yield
|4.95%
|—
|Little changed; borrowing costs stay high
|Gold fund (GLD)
|333.02
|+3.14%
|Safe-haven demand held up too
No per-company data is verified for Colombia on this session, so we do not name individual share moves. The table shows instead the forces that moved the market as a whole.
Notice that both shares and gold rose together, which is unusual. It suggests investors were buying almost everything after a nervous stretch, rather than choosing between risk and safety.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|−0.95%
|IPC
|Mexico
|+1.26%
|IPSA
|Chile
|+0.96%
|Merval
|Argentina
|Closed (holiday)
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|—
Latin America split in two. Mexico and Chile rose, Brazil fell and Argentina’s exchange was closed for a national holiday (RT closes).
Currencies told the sharper story. The Brazilian real firmed 0.31% and the Chilean peso 0.63%, while Mexico’s peso slipped 0.08% and Colombia’s lost about 1.3%, the weakest of the four (RT; TRM).
06 The technical picture
Traders read charts as a map of where buyers and sellers have stepped in before. For the dollar against the peso, the nearest marker is the round 3,500, which the rate has just crossed.
Below it sits the 3,300 area, where the rate stood on 18 November, and above it the 12-month high of 3,874.71. The rate has risen 5.9% in four sessions, so a pause would be normal even if the trend stays up.
For the COLCAP we cannot give support and resistance levels, because we could not verify Monday’s close. We would rather say so than print a number that might not be right.
07 What to watch
- Oil price: Colombia sells crude abroad, so a further fall in oil would keep pressure on the peso.
- The 3,500 line: A rate back below 3,500 pesos would show the peso recovering; staying above it would extend the slide.
- Central bank path: The Banco de la República is on hold at 12.25%; its next meeting is on 30 November, and any change in tone moves the peso.
- US data on 24 November: US consumer confidence is due at 15:00 UTC, with a forecast of 92.5 against 91.7 before (RT economic calendar).
Background: Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,415.
Background: Colombian Peso Slides as Dollar Hits 3,415.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the Colombian peso on 23 November?
The official dollar rate for 24 November, set from Monday’s trading, was 3,505.92 pesos, up 1.27%, so the peso weakened.
What was the COLCAP close?
We could not verify Monday’s close of the COLCAP, the index of Colombia’s 20 most-traded shares, so we print no figure.
Why does oil matter so much for Colombia?
Crude is one of the country’s main exports and a key source of government revenue. Ecopetrol, the state-controlled oil company, is also one of the biggest weights in the COLCAP.
Is this a good time for a traveller to change dollars?
A dollar now buys 10.1% more pesos than on 23 October, so visitors paid in dollars get more for their money. This is general information, not financial advice.
Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times; RT; official exchange rate (TRM) from Superintendencia Financiera
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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