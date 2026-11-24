Key Facts Peso: Colombia’s official rate for 24 November, set on Monday’s trading, was 3,505.92 pesos per dollar, up 1.27%.

Colombia’s official rate for 24 November, set on Monday’s trading, was 3,505.92 pesos per dollar, up 1.27%. Trend: the dollar is 10.1% dearer than on 23 October, when the rate was 3,185.01.

the dollar is 10.1% dearer than on 23 October, when the rate was 3,185.01. Oil: the US oil fund USO fell 4.49%, a blow to Colombia’s crude exports (RT close).

the US oil fund USO fell 4.49%, a blow to Colombia’s crude exports (RT close). COLCAP: we could not verify Monday’s close of the 20-share index, so we print no points figure.

we could not verify Monday’s close of the 20-share index, so we print no points figure. Wall Street: the S&P 500 rose 4.73%, but the dollar index also gained 0.49%.

Today’s Focus Colombia’s peso lost ground on Monday 23 November even as Wall Street surged. The official dollar rate for 24 November, calculated from Monday’s trading, was 3,505.92 pesos, up 1.27% from 3,461.92 (TRM, Superintendencia Financiera, the financial regulator). That puts the dollar above the 3,500 mark and 10.1% higher than on 23 October, when the rate was 3,185.01. Falling oil and a firmer global dollar outweighed the rally in shares. We could not verify Monday’s close of the COLCAP, the index of the 20 most-traded shares on the Bogotá exchange, so we print no points figure for it rather than guess. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A dollar above 3,500 pesos makes imports and foreign debt dearer in Colombia, but it makes the country cheaper for visitors paid in dollars.

Colombia’s COLCAP and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of Colombia’s peso as a see-saw with oil on one end and global optimism on the other. On Monday oil pushed down, and the peso went with it.

The official dollar rate for 24 November was 3,505.92 pesos, up from 3,461.92 on the previous rate (TRM, Superintendencia Financiera). For a visitor changing money that means more pesos per dollar, and for a Colombian importer it means dearer goods.

The COLCAP index has no verified Monday close in our data, so we stay silent on its level. Its heavyweights include the state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol and the lender Bancolombia.

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Assessment — Peso weakness despite a global rally MEDIUM The evidence points to oil and the dollar, not to fear. The S&P 500 rose 4.73%, the Nasdaq 6.51% and the VIX fell 25.83%, yet the dollar index rose 0.49% to 104.32 and the oil fund USO fell 4.49% (RT closes). Colombia sells crude abroad, so cheaper oil weakens the peso even on a good day for shares. The variable to watch is whether oil stabilises, because the peso has followed it all week.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read USD/COP official rate (TRM) 3,505.92 +1.27% Rate for 24 November, set from Monday’s trading COLCAP (main share index) — — Monday close not verified USD/COP vs 12-month high 3,874.71 −9.5% High set in December 2025 USD/COP vs 12-month low 3,048.12 +15.0% Low set in August 2026 USD/COP vs 23 October 3,185.01 +10.1% Peso much weaker than a month ago Key technical level 3,500 — Round number the dollar has just crossed

The table shows a currency that has swung hard in the past month. The dollar is still 9.5% below its December 2025 peak, so this is a weak-peso phase, not a record.

In plain terms, the dollar now buys 10.1% more pesos than on 23 October. The rate has risen 5.9% since 18 November, when it stood at 3,309.55 (TRM).

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,452.46 — Market breadth · 7 names 57% advancing 4 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,505 +0.64% Brent crude 86.88 -6.15% WTI crude 80.46 -4.19% Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +5.51% BUENAVENTURA Financials +1.86% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Industrials 0.00% TECNOGLASS Energy -0.04% ECOPETROL Other -1.15% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 164,796.05 -0.95% Ibovespa164,796.05 -0.95% Mexico 69,490.83 +1.26% S&P/BMV IPC69,490.83 +1.26% Chile 10,449.80 +0.96% S&P IPSA10,449.80 +0.96% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% -5.71% 3,483 3,505 3,505 — BRENT 86.88 -6.15% +37.10% 92.57 87.01 86.64 68 WTI 80.46 -4.19% +36.74% 83.98 80.60 80.12 2,133 ECOPETROL 13.36 -0.04% +39.06% 13.36 13.66 13.25 1,796,135 BANCOLOMBIA 84.16 +0.00% +38.79% 84.16 84.50 82.83 418,826 GRUPO AVAL 3.46 +0.87% -12.81% 3.43 3.68 3.45 210,957 TECNOGLASS 50.56 +0.00% +8.64% 50.56 50.66 47.50 656,192 CREDICORP 352.59 +4.72% +38.89% 336.71 355.04 340.26 330,762 BUENAVENTURA 20.69 +5.51% -12.49% 19.61 20.92 20.09 1,493,834 SOUTHERN COPPER 143.26 +6.89% +17.62% 134.02 146.28 140.71 1,724,890 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER 143.26 +6.89% BRENT 86.88 -6.15% BUENAVENTURA 20.69 +5.51% CREDICORP 352.59 +4.72% WTI 80.46 -4.19% GRUPO AVAL 3.46 +0.87% USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% ECOPETROL 13.36 -0.04% The session read The MSCI COLCAP was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 4 of 7 names higher. Mining led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Colombia Says Chile Will Reopen to Beef Read →

03 Why it moved — oil and a firmer dollar

The first cause, with medium-to-high confidence, was oil. The US oil fund USO fell 4.49% on the session, and Colombia sells crude abroad, so lower prices mean fewer dollars coming in (RT close).

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US government data showed commercial crude stocks up 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million in the week to 13 November, which points to ample supply (EIA, eia.gov).

The second cause, with medium confidence, was the global dollar. The dollar index rose 0.49% to 104.32 and the 10-year US Treasury yield stood near 4.95% (RT closes), which pulls money away from emerging-market currencies.

The usual drivers do not agree. A 4.73% jump in the S&P 500 and a 25.83% fall in the VIX normally help emerging-market currencies, so we put only medium confidence on oil and the dollar as the full explanation.

At home, the Banco de la República, the central bank, has paused its policy rate at 12.25%.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Oil (USO fund) 133.36 −4.49% Weighs on Colombia’s export income and oil-heavy index US dollar index 104.32 +0.49% Firmer dollar pressed the peso S&P 500 (US shares) 7,237 +4.73% Best day in months; lifted risk appetite VIX (fear gauge) 26.62 −25.83% Fear drained out of markets US 10-year yield 4.95% — Little changed; borrowing costs stay high Gold fund (GLD) 333.02 +3.14% Safe-haven demand held up too

No per-company data is verified for Colombia on this session, so we do not name individual share moves. The table shows instead the forces that moved the market as a whole.

Notice that both shares and gold rose together, which is unusual. It suggests investors were buying almost everything after a nervous stretch, rather than choosing between risk and safety.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −0.95% IPC Mexico +1.26% IPSA Chile +0.96% Merval Argentina Closed (holiday) COLCAP Colombia —

Latin America split in two. Mexico and Chile rose, Brazil fell and Argentina’s exchange was closed for a national holiday (RT closes).

Currencies told the sharper story. The Brazilian real firmed 0.31% and the Chilean peso 0.63%, while Mexico’s peso slipped 0.08% and Colombia’s lost about 1.3%, the weakest of the four (RT; TRM).

06 The technical picture

Traders read charts as a map of where buyers and sellers have stepped in before. For the dollar against the peso, the nearest marker is the round 3,500, which the rate has just crossed.

Below it sits the 3,300 area, where the rate stood on 18 November, and above it the 12-month high of 3,874.71. The rate has risen 5.9% in four sessions, so a pause would be normal even if the trend stays up.

For the COLCAP we cannot give support and resistance levels, because we could not verify Monday’s close. We would rather say so than print a number that might not be right.

07 What to watch

Oil price: Colombia sells crude abroad, so a further fall in oil would keep pressure on the peso.

Colombia sells crude abroad, so a further fall in oil would keep pressure on the peso. The 3,500 line: A rate back below 3,500 pesos would show the peso recovering; staying above it would extend the slide.

A rate back below 3,500 pesos would show the peso recovering; staying above it would extend the slide. Central bank path: The Banco de la República is on hold at 12.25%; its next meeting is on 30 November, and any change in tone moves the peso.

The Banco de la República is on hold at 12.25%; its next meeting is on 30 November, and any change in tone moves the peso. US data on 24 November: US consumer confidence is due at 15:00 UTC, with a forecast of 92.5 against 91.7 before (RT economic calendar).

Background: Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,415.

Background: Colombian Peso Slides as Dollar Hits 3,415.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Colombian peso on 23 November?

The official dollar rate for 24 November, set from Monday’s trading, was 3,505.92 pesos, up 1.27%, so the peso weakened.

What was the COLCAP close?

We could not verify Monday’s close of the COLCAP, the index of Colombia’s 20 most-traded shares, so we print no figure.

Why does oil matter so much for Colombia?

Crude is one of the country’s main exports and a key source of government revenue. Ecopetrol, the state-controlled oil company, is also one of the biggest weights in the COLCAP.

Is this a good time for a traveller to change dollars?

A dollar now buys 10.1% more pesos than on 23 October, so visitors paid in dollars get more for their money. This is general information, not financial advice.

Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times; RT; official exchange rate (TRM) from Superintendencia Financiera

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