GUYANA · COURTS

Azruddin Mohamed, Guyana’s opposition leader, and his father Nazar Mohamed are still fighting extradition to the United States, and a court in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital, has heard only two prosecution witnesses since January, News Room Guyana, a Guyanese news outlet, reported on 20 November 2026. Washington is the country asking for the two men, who also face US sanctions and a federal indictment in Florida.

The Caribbean Court of Justice, Guyana’s final court of appeal, dismissed their appeal on 29 July 2026, yet the Georgetown hearing was still at the evidence stage on 20 November. The US Treasury says the family’s gold company avoided more than US$50 million in duties owed to Guyana, and US prosecutors allege the same scale of loss in their Florida indictment.

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Key Facts Who Azruddin Mohamed, Guyana’s opposition leader, and his father Nazar, who both deny wrongdoing and are presumed innocent.

What A US extradition hearing in Georgetown, where only two prosecution witnesses have testified since January.

Next Guyana’s High Court hears prosecutors’ challenge to bail at 9:00 a.m. on 21 December 2026.

As of 24 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

The Caribbean Court of Justice has rejected the Mohameds’ appeal, but the hearing that decides whether they can be sent to the United States still moves slowly.

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The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces American sanctions, listed Nazar Mohamed, Azruddin Mohamed and their company Mohamed’s Enterprise on 11 June 2024 under a law aimed at serious human rights abuse and corruption. Treasury said the company left more than 10,000 kilograms of gold off import and export declarations between 2019 and 2023 and avoided more than US$50 million in duties owed to Guyana.

Treasury also said the company bribed customs officials, and Brian E. Nelson, the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said on 11 June 2024: “Today’s action underscores our commitment to holding accountable those who seek to exploit Guyana’s underdeveloped gold sector for personal gain”. Treasury calls the family one of Guyana’s wealthiest.

The US federal indictment in the Southern District of Florida, the US federal court district that includes Miami, lists 11 counts, including wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and conspiracy, News Room Guyana reported on 20 November 2026. Both men deny wrongdoing, contest extradition and were arrested on the US request on 31 October 2025.

On Wednesday 29 July 2026 the Caribbean Court of Justice dismissed the appeal in which the Mohameds challenged the Authority to Proceed, the order issued under Guyana’s Fugitive Offenders Act on the US request, according to the court’s media release of that date. The Georgetown hearing itself is still at the evidence stage.

An extradition committal hearing decides only whether the legal requirements for extradition are met, not guilt or innocence. Neither man has been convicted of anything.

The hearing before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman began on 6 January 2026, and only two prosecution witnesses have testified since, News Room Guyana reported on 20 November 2026. They are Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, head of the Guyana Police Force Special Branch, the police intelligence unit.

File photo, December 2015. City Hall in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital. Photo: Dan Sloan / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0).

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Attorney General Anil Nandlall, the government’s chief legal adviser, has publicly criticised the pace and accused the defence of deliberately prolonging the matter through extensive cross-examination and repeated legal challenges, News Room Guyana reported in the same report. Prosecutor Glen Hanoman called a withdrawn question an abuse of process and earlier described the cross-examination as a “masterclass in delay”, News Room Guyana reported on 10 September 2026.

The defence sees it differently: it pursued questions on whether political considerations shaped the extradition, and defence attorney Siand Dhurjon filed more than 300 pages of submissions on a point of law raised in the cross-examination of Narine, News Room Guyana reported on 10 September 2026. Latchman told the court that day: “Justice delayed is justice denied, but also rushed justice is crushed justice.”

She also said on Thursday 10 September: “This court will not be controlled by any mortal being, inside this court or outside; this court will control its own pace.” The 20 November report adds that she maintains the proceedings involve complex legal issues needing careful consideration, and our October report covered the delay to the extradition ruling.

Separately, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Guyana’s chief public prosecutor, Shalimar Ali-Hack, is asking the High Court to overturn Latchman’s decisions of 2 and 3 November refusing to revoke Azruddin Mohamed’s bail of G$150,000 (about US$720, at about 208 Guyana dollars per US dollar). Latchman defended them in a sworn affidavit of 19 November, saying the extra charges did not automatically show another offence.

Azruddin Mohamed has been remanded in custody, held in prison while the case continues, on a cybercrime charge, which alleges he paid G$800,000 (about US$3,850) to a police constable for police command centre footage, News Room Guyana reported on 20 November 2026. The charge is tied to the 12 October shooting outside Narine’s home, and he is presumed innocent.

We could not confirm what happened in court on Monday 23 November, or what happened at today’s remand hearing on 24 November. We found no date for the next extradition hearing and no end date for the committal stage; more is on our Guyana page.

The next dated step is in the High Court, where Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh set the prosecutors’ challenge for 9:00 a.m. on Monday 21 December 2026, News Room Guyana reported on 23 November 2026. Submissions are due on 7 December and replies on 14 December, with each side given 60 minutes to argue on the day.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Azruddin Mohamed been found guilty of anything?

No. He and his father deny wrongdoing and are presumed innocent, and the hearing decides only whether extradition requirements are met.

Why does a US sanctions case matter to Americans?

The United States is the country asking for the extradition, and the sanctions are US law. Both Treasury and US prosecutors allege a large tax loss to Guyana.

When will the extradition hearing end?

No end date has been given for the committal stage. The next dated step found is the High Court hearing on bail in December.

Sources: Sources: US Treasury press release, 11 June 2024; Caribbean Court of Justice media release, 29 July 2026; News Room Guyana, a Guyanese news outlet: 10 September 2026, 20 November 2026, 23 November 2026, 23 November 2026 (affidavit).