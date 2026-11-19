Equity Group is promising shareholders a bigger dividend while it keeps putting capital into the Democratic Republic of Congo and new business lines. The payout stands at 30% of earnings, executives said.

The Nairobi skyline seen from Uhuru Park at sunset, in a photo by AEira-WMF. It shows the Kenyan capital, not Okowa or the court. Photo: AEira-WMF / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Business: Kenya

Equity Group Holdings, the Nairobi-listed bank, told analysts on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that its dividend per share will increase, and that the payout now stands at 30% of earnings. The group also said the dividend should grow at least as fast as earnings, which rose 32% in the nine months to September.

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Profit after tax reached 71.5 billion Kenyan shillings (US$550 million, at 129.93 shillings to the dollar), against 54.1 billion shillings (about US$416 million) a year earlier. That is the earnings base behind the promised dividend.

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Key Facts Who. Equity Group Holdings, a Nairobi-listed bank, and its executives on a results call.

What. Dividend per share will rise; payout is 30% of earnings, executives said.

Profit. Nine-month profit after tax up 32% to US$550 million.

As of. 19 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Equity Group is promising shareholders a bigger dividend while it keeps putting capital into the Democratic Republic of Congo and new business lines. The payout stands at 30% of earnings, executives said.

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Earnings growth carries the promise. An executive on the call said the dividend per share will rise at least in line with earnings per share, meaning profit divided by the number of shares.

The same executive said Equity earned a return on equity of more than 40% in Kenya 12 to 13 years ago. Return on equity measures yearly profit as a share of shareholders’ capital.

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Equity says it is now repeating that pattern abroad. The executive put the return of its Democratic Republic of Congo business at 23%, up from 7% to 8% for the combined unit earlier, and said it should earn about US$200 million this year.

File photo: central Nairobi seen from the roof of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) tower, 13 November 2021. Photo: Lebu Ayiga / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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The group’s Congolese unit is already a large earner. Its nine-month profit after tax rose 34% to 18.5 billion shillings (US$142 million), the group’s results show.

The bank says it has the capital to keep growing. Its chief financial officer said the core capital ratio, a measure of the bank’s strongest loss-absorbing funds, is 18%, about 8 points above the minimum, and total capital is 19% against 14.5% required.

Equity is also raising tier-two capital, a supplementary layer of bank capital, at subsidiary level. The executive did not give an amount.

Costs and margins give the dividend room. The net interest margin, the gap between what the bank earns on loans and pays on deposits, closed the period at 8.4%, and the cost-to-income ratio, the cost of earning each shilling of income, improved to 47.9% from 50.6%.

Bad loans are the weak spot. Loans not repaid on time fell to 9.3% of the book from 12.1% a year earlier, while net loans grew 17%.

Chief executive James Mwangi told the briefing that Kenya “has been holding us back” on loan quality. If Kenya’s ratio falls below 10%, he said, the whole group would be below 5%.

Mwangi also spoke about technology and cost to customers. He said the bank’s systems are now “100% available” and described the risk of cyber attack as “controlled, not eliminated”, and he set a goal of cutting medicine prices at its clinics by 40% in the short term and later by up to 80%.

The dividend amount per share is the open point, and Equity’s nine-month results give the earnings behind it. The executives gave no figure on the call, so the size of the increase cannot yet be measured.

The number to watch is the dividend per share once it is announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Equity Group pay a bigger dividend?

Executives said the dividend per share will increase and grow at least in line with earnings per share. No amount was given on the call.

Why does the payout sit at 30%?

Equity says it puts capital into new countries and business lines as well as paying shareholders. Its Congo business is the example it gives of that spending paying off.

Is bad-loan risk still a concern?

Chief executive James Mwangi said Kenya is the main drag on loan quality. The group’s ratio of overdue loans has fallen, but it remains above the 5% level Mwangi said the group could reach if Kenya improves.

Sources Equity Group Holdings nine-month 2026 results statement and analyst briefing, 17 November 2026.

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