Engie Brasil Profit Slips 2% on Debt Costs

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BRAZIL · ENERGY

Key Facts The company Engie Brasil Energia, a Brazilian electricity producer, earned US$128 million of adjusted profit in the third quarter.

The result Adjusted profit fell 2.1% from a year earlier, while net revenue rose 9.8% to US$658 million.

Operating profit Adjusted EBITDA, profit before interest, taxes and depreciation, rose 4.1% to US$349 million.

Debt Net debt reached US$4.5 billion, or 3.1 times EBITDA, and a battery storage auction looms in December.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Engie Brasil Energia, a Brazilian electricity producer listed on the São Paulo stock exchange under the ticker EGIE3, reported adjusted net profit of R$716 million (US$128 million) for the third quarter of 2026. That is 2.1% below a year earlier, even though revenue and operating profit grew.

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For US readers, the result shows how higher interest and new-plant costs can squeeze a growing power company. Engie Brasil belongs to the French energy group Engie, and it is a window into Brazil’s push into transmission lines, renewable plants and batteries.

What Happened

Net operating revenue rose 9.8% to R$3.67 billion (US$658 million), and adjusted EBITDA grew 4.1% to R$1.948 billion (US$349 million), the company said on Tuesday 10 November 2026. Reported net profit, which includes one-off items, fell 3.7% to R$711 million (US$127 million).

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Engie Brasil blamed higher financial expenses tied to its investment cycle and greater depreciation as new renewable plants began commercial operation. It said the quarter was driven by its power generation and energy trading businesses.

Chief Executive Eduardo Sattamini said in a statement, translated from Portuguese, that the numbers show “the resilience of our business model and our ability to deliver sustainable value even in challenging scenarios”. He listed the completed transfer of shares in Jirau Energia, a settlement over a fee for using public assets, and progress on transmission projects as the quarter’s main advances.

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Where the Money Went

Total investment reached R$662 million (US$119 million) in the quarter, and R$593 million (US$106 million) of it went into new projects. Most of that built power transmission lines, the high-voltage links that carry electricity between regions.

Three line projects led the spending: Asa Branca (R$244 million, about US$44 million), Graúna (R$155 million, about US$28 million) and Colibri (R$26 million, about US$5 million). Another R$170 million (about US$30 million) went into expanding and modernising the Jaguara hydroelectric plant.

Debt and the Jirau Deal

Net debt stood at R$25.28 billion (US$4.5 billion) at the end of September, up 3.1% from a year earlier. Leverage, which compares debt with annual operating profit, held at 3.1 times, and the investor-relations team said the company wants to keep it below three times.

Sattamini said the company completed the transfer of shares in Jirau Energia, owner of the Jirau hydroelectric plant on the Madeira River, and settled the renegotiation of the UBP. The UBP is the “Uso do Bem Público”, a payment that hydropower plants make for using public assets.

That renegotiation gave the second quarter a large accounting gain, which is why second-quarter net profit of R$1.96 billion (about US$352 million) was far above this quarter’s. Adjusted profit, which strips the gain out, was R$694 million (about US$124 million) in that quarter.

What Comes Next

The investor-relations team said the company has projects prepared for Brazil’s next battery storage auction, expected in December, where batteries store power for later use. A win would raise investment needs from 2027 and could change the path of its debt ratio.

The Asa Branca, Graúna and Colibri lines are transmission projects now moving through licensing and construction. The company said it is advancing licensing, engineering, supplier contracts and construction on all three.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Brazil through US funds, this result shows a power company growing sales while paying more to borrow. At about R$5.58 per US dollar, the quarter’s adjusted profit equals about US$128 million.

US firms that sell batteries or grid equipment should watch the December auction, a possible opening for energy storage in Brazil. Funds that own Brazilian utilities will watch whether leverage stays near 3.1 times.

What Is Not Known

The company’s announcement does not split the R$716 million between generation, transmission and trading. It has not said whether it will win the December battery auction or how much it would invest.

It is also unclear whether interest costs will keep rising, because that depends on Brazil’s central bank and on the company’s own borrowing plans. Investors will look for the answer in the next quarterly results.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Profit Did Engie Brasil Report for the Third Quarter of 2026?

Adjusted net profit was R$716 million (US$128 million), down 2.1% from a year earlier. Reported net profit was R$711 million (US$127 million), down 3.7%.

Why Did Engie Brasil’s Profit Fall?

The company blamed higher financial expenses tied to its investment cycle and greater depreciation as new renewable plants began operating. Revenue and EBITDA still grew.

What Is EBITDA?

Adjusted EBITDA is profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, a common gauge of operating performance. Engie Brasil’s reached R$1.948 billion (US$349 million), up 4.1%.

What Is Engie Brasil Planning Next?

It is preparing projects for Brazil’s next battery storage auction, expected in December, and pushing on three transmission lines. A win in the auction could raise its investment needs from 2027.

Sources: Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), Brazil’s securities regulator, ENGIE Brasil Energia filing for the third quarter of 2026, 10 November 2026; ENGIE Brasil Energia, third-quarter 2026 results announcement and statements by Chief Executive Eduardo Sattamini and Chief Financial Officer Pierre Leblanc, 10 November 2026; ENGIE Brasil Energia, second-quarter 2026 results release, 5 August 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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