A small Caribbean nation goes to the polls early, and its prime minister says he wants five years of steady government instead of a year of campaigning.

Politics: Dominica

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit called a general election for Wednesday 16 December 2026, in a national address on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Dominica is the small Caribbean island nation, not the Dominican Republic, which is a separate country.

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The vote comes with about 12 months left in the government’s term, Skerrit said. For US readers the main link is travel, since Dominica is a nature destination that also sells passports to investors.

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Key Facts What. Dominica votes on Wednesday 16 December 2026, by Skerrit’s reckoning about a year before its term ends.

Who. Roosevelt Skerrit, prime minister, and his Dominica Labour Party (DLP) seek five more years.

Next. Nomination Day, when candidates formally register, is Monday 30 November 2026.

Voters. The new register of electors lists 36,923 people.

Still open. Opposition plans and candidates are not yet known.

A small Caribbean nation goes to the polls early, and its prime minister says he wants five years of steady government instead of a year of campaigning.

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Why Skerrit Is Going Early

In his address on Wednesday 18 November 2026, Skerrit said he had advised President Sylvanie Burton, the head of state, to dissolve Parliament and issue the writs, the formal orders that start an election. He named Monday 30 November 2026 as Nomination Day and Wednesday 16 December 2026 as polling day.

Skerrit gave his reason in his own words: “I don’t want to govern the next 12 months looking over my shoulder at an election.” He added: “I want to govern for the next five years looking only at the future of Dominica.”

In the 6 December 2022 election, the DLP won 19 of 21 elected seats while the United Workers Party (UWP), an opposition party, boycotted. In the address of 18 November 2026, Skerrit said the DLP seeks a fresh five-year mandate with a refreshed team of candidates.

File photo. Dominica’s forested interior.

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What the Government Promises

Skerrit said in the address that about EC$2.3 billion (about US$850 million) went into public infrastructure over five years. The Eastern Caribbean dollar (EC$) is pegged at EC$2.70 per US$1 by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the regional currency authority, and we convert at that rate.

He listed an airport under construction, geothermal energy and a cargo port expected to operate in 2027. These are the government’s own claims, made in the address of 18 November 2026.

For a new term, Skerrit’s address planned tax reductions for January 2027, assistance for minimum-wage earners, pensioners and vulnerable households. It also announced a new ministry for People Awareness and Community Empowerment (PEACE) inside the Office of the Prime Minister.

Why It Matters

An early vote tests the voter list as much as the parties: the new register holds 36,923 electors, after the voter confirmation exercise ended on 16 November 2026. Reports of the address link the exercise and new voter ID cards to concerns raised about the register.

That matters because the 2022 boycott centred on demands for electoral reform, so the register may help decide whether rivals take part this time. We found no opposition response to the register or to the early date.

For Americans, the clearest link is travel, because Dominica is a Caribbean nature destination. Our Caribbean coverage tracks the wider region.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is Nomination Day on Monday 30 November 2026, set out in Skerrit’s address of 18 November 2026. The list of registered candidates will show whether the opposition parties field anyone.

The second is polling day on Wednesday 16 December 2026, also per Skerrit’s address, because we could not find an Electoral Commission page confirming it. For another small Caribbean vote, see our reports on observers at Grenada’s election and its turnout.

What Is Not Known

The sources we reviewed do not say whether opposition parties will contest or boycott, or who their candidates will be. We could not see the text of the formal dissolution proclamation, and the number of constituencies is not in the address reports.

In Plain English Dissolve Parliament: end the sitting parliament so that an election can be held. Writs: formal orders that start an election and set its dates. Nomination Day: the day candidates formally register to run. DLP: the Dominica Labour Party, Skerrit’s governing party. Register of electors: the official list of people allowed to vote.

What It Means for Readers

Voters in Dominica will choose between continuity and change within about four weeks of the call, per the dates in Skerrit’s address. Travellers and investors should watch whether the new term keeps the infrastructure plans in place.

Dominica is one of several small states in the region, and our explainer on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines shows how they fit together. Skerrit’s own framing is stability: a fresh mandate before the planned tax cuts of January 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Dominica general election?

Polling day is Wednesday 16 December 2026, per Skerrit’s national address of 18 November 2026. Nomination Day, when candidates register, is Monday 30 November 2026.

Is Dominica the same as the Dominican Republic?

No. Dominica is a small Caribbean island nation led by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, while the Dominican Republic is a different country.

Why is the election early?

With about 12 months left in the term, Skerrit said on 18 November 2026 that he did not want to spend 12 months “looking over my shoulder at an election”. He seeks a fresh five-year mandate.

How many voters are registered?

The new register lists 36,923 voters, after the voter confirmation exercise ended on 16 November 2026. Reports of the address link the exercise and new voter ID cards to concerns raised about the register.

Sources Televised national address by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit (18 Nov 2026) · Official register of electors published after the voter confirmation exercise (16 Nov 2026) · Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, EC dollar peg of EC$2.70 per US$1 · IFES ElectionGuide, Dominica 2022 results: https://electionguide.org/elections/id/4079

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