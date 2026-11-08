Costa Ricans March Over Social Security Debt

COSTA RICA · SOCIAL SECURITY

Key Facts Who Unions, social movements and citizens marched in San José on Sunday, 8 November 2026.

What They demanded the state pay its debt to the CCSS, Costa Rica’s public social security fund.

Court order A court ordered the Finance Ministry to pay the fund 68.986 billion colones (about US$153 million).

Bigger claim One organiser estimates the full state debt at about 4.6 trillion colones (about US$10.2 billion); not official.

Power Index Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

A court has told the government to pay part of what it owes the fund behind Costa Rica’s clinics and pensions, and one organiser says the full debt is far larger.

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Unions, social movements and citizens marched through central San José on Sunday, 8 November 2026, to demand that the government pay what it owes to the CCSS, Costa Rica’s public social security fund. They set out from Parque La Merced at 9 a.m. and ended at the fund’s head office, with a large police presence along the route.

The CCSS, short for Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social, runs the public clinics, hospitals and pensions that Costa Ricans use. Foreign residents who join it use the same clinics, so a funding dispute can reach expats as well as citizens.

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What the Marchers Want

The immediate trigger is a ruling of the Constitutional Chamber, the part of the Supreme Court that rules on constitutional rights. In October it ordered the Finance Ministry to pay the CCSS 68.986 billion colones (about US$153 million at about 450 colones per dollar, the 6 November close) for a debt that has been unpaid since 2018.

The money is owed to the fund’s Disability, Old Age and Death pension regime, known as IVM, which pays the minimum (basic) pensions. The court refused the ministry’s request for more time and told it to include the sum in an extraordinary budget.

File photo. The Courts of Justice building in San José, 2010. Photo: Antonio Solera, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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César López, a campaigner with the Liga Cívica Nacional, a civic group, estimated the state’s total debt to the fund at about 4.6 trillion colones (about US$10.2 billion). That figure is his own estimate, not an official total.

Marchers also rejected bills they say could weaken the fund’s finances and change who sits on its board of directors. They demanded that the government seat Rocío Alfaro, whom unions elected as the workers’ representative on the board for 2026 to 2030, although the Constitutional Chamber annulled the government’s rejection of her.

How the Government and Fund Responded

In the reports available on Sunday, no formal response from the Finance Ministry or from the government of President Laura Fernández had been made public. The CCSS had not issued a formal statement either.

Organisers called on supporters to keep mobilising. A teachers’ union, APSE (Asociación de Profesores de Segunda Enseñanza), was reported to have called a protest for Wednesday, 11 November, and a sit-in for Tuesday, 1 December; we could not confirm this with the union.

What It Means for You

For US retirees and residents in Costa Rica, the dispute concerns the health and pension fund they pay into. For investors, the court order is a bill of about US$153 million for the state budget, while the unions’ larger figure is not official.

Watch how and when the Finance Ministry pays the sum the court ordered. For related coverage, see our reports on the 2027 pension funding cut and the bill on union leaders’ terms.

What Is Not Known

The size of the crowd is not known from official sources, and the total the state owes the CCSS is disputed. It is also unknown when, or how, the Finance Ministry will pay the sum the court ordered.

More: Costa Rica news in English and the San José city guide, from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CCSS in Costa Rica?

The CCSS, or Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social, is the public social security fund. It runs the national health system and a main pension scheme.

Why did unions march in San José?

They want the state to pay what it owes the CCSS and to respect the fund’s autonomy. The march followed a court order to pay about US$153 million.

How much did the court order the state to pay?

The Constitutional Chamber ordered 68.986 billion colones (about US$153 million) for the IVM minimum pensions. The sum has been owed since 2018.

Will there be more protests?

Organisers called on supporters to keep mobilising. A teachers’ union was reported to have called a protest for 11 November and a sit-in for 1 December, which we could not confirm.

Sources: Constitutional Chamber of Costa Rica’s Supreme Court, ruling on the CCSS debt for the IVM pension regime (October 2026); Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (ccss.sa.cr); statements by march organisers, San José, 8 November 2026. Exchange rate: about 450 colones per US$ (Central Bank of Costa Rica, foreign-exchange market close, 6 November 2026).