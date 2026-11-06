Copper Fund Drops 3.2% as Miners Slump | Copper Wrap, Nov 5
Key Facts
- Copper closed at a three-month low. The copper-tracking fund (CPER) settled at US$37.36 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, down 3.19% on the day and its lowest close in at least three months.
- Miners fell twice as hard. Freeport-McMoRan lost 7.51% to US$57.90 and Southern Copper lost 6.48% to US$165.38, both also at three-month closing lows.
- Fear, not the dollar, was the cause. The S&P 500 fell 4.36% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 69.66% to 28.18, while the dollar and bond yields barely moved.
- The fund is 9.8% below its September peak. It stands 9.8% under its 12-month high of 41.43 set on 22 September, but 21.8% above its November 2025 low of 30.67.
- Gold rose while copper fell. The gold fund (GLD) gained 0.81%, the classic sign that investors were hiding from risk rather than judging copper itself.
- History offers a coin-flip. After 61 earlier falls this large in our records, copper was higher 20 sessions later in 32 cases, or 52%.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, where users bet real money, puts 20.0% on copper cable facing US Section 232 tariffs by 31 December 2026 and 61.5% by end-2027 (US$17,220 traded, 7:59 p.m. ET, 5 November).
Today’s Focus
Copper had its worst day in weeks on Thursday, November 5, 2026, dragged down by a panic that swept far beyond metals. The fund that tracks copper futures closed at US$37.36, down 3.19%, its lowest close in at least three months.
The miners suffered more. Freeport-McMoRan, the American giant with huge mines in Indonesia and the Americas, fell 7.51% to US$57.90, and Southern Copper, the Mexico- and Peru-focused producer, fell 6.48% to US$165.38.
The trigger looks like a broad flight from risk. The S&P 500 dropped 4.36% and the VIX, Wall Street’s gauge of expected turbulence, leapt 69.66% to 28.18.
What matters today. Copper is the world’s economic thermometer, and on Thursday it fell with shares, not with the dollar, which tells us investors were scared about growth.
01 The session in one read
Think of copper as the economy’s pulse: it goes into wiring, pipes, cars and power grids, so it tends to weaken when investors fear a slowdown. On Thursday, November 5, 2026, that pulse quickened with fright.
The copper-tracking fund fell 3.19% to US$37.36, its lowest close in at least three months. Note that this fund follows copper futures, contracts to buy the metal later, not the spot price paid for immediate delivery.
The best-supported reading is that copper was sold alongside everything cyclical as stock markets plunged, and that the miners, who carry debt and high costs, fell much further than the metal itself. We have found no copper-specific news for the day, so our confidence is medium; the variable to watch is whether the VIX stays above 28 or calms in the coming sessions.
02 The board
The miners tell the sharper story. Freeport-McMoRan’s 7.51% drop and Southern Copper’s 6.48% drop are more than double the metal’s own move, because mining profits swing wildly with each change in the copper price.
All three names closed at three-month lows, and the sharp one-day drop came on top of weeks of steady losses.
|Asset
|Level
|Change
|Copper (CPER tracker)
|US$37.36
|-3.19%
|Southern Copper
|US$165.38
|-6.48%
|Freeport-McMoRan
|US$57.90
|-7.51%
Source: RT close, 2026-11-05. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.
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Latin America — Cross-Market Board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,481.49
|+1.38%
|+9.75%
|166,191.45
|169,073
|165,910
|—
|IPSA
|10,536.40
|+0.68%
|—
|10,465.26
|10,617
|10,511
|—
|IPC MEX
|71,087.56
|+0.38%
|+12.88%
|70,819.80
|71,469
|70,635
|77,231,126
|MERVAL
|2,848,945
|—
|-4.19%
|2,859,051
|—
|—
|—
|COLCAP
|2,466.03
|-0.74%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.51
|+0.01%
|+2.79%
|5.51
|5.53
|5.48
|—
|EUR/BRL
|6.13
|+0.11%
|-0.32%
|6.13
|6.17
|6.12
|—
|USD/MXN
|18.62
|-0.70%
|+0.18%
|18.76
|18.81
|18.57
|—
|USD/CLP
|975.74
|-0.29%
|+3.43%
|978.59
|983.51
|973.55
|—
|USD/COP
|3,236
|+0.27%
|-15.57%
|3,227
|3,252
|3,219
|—
|USD/PEN
|3.44
|-0.21%
|+3.75%
|3.45
|3.44
|3.42
|—
|USD/ARS
|1,545
|+0.00%
|+6.50%
|1,545
|1,545
|1,545
|—
|USD/UYU
|40.31
|+3.48%
|+2.73%
|38.95
|40.31
|40.22
|—
|USD/PYG
|6,358
|+8.23%
|-8.70%
|5,875
|6,358
|6,358
|—
|USD/BOB
|11.81
|+0.40%
|+75.39%
|11.76
|11.92
|11.81
|—
|USD/DOP
|60.59
|+0.48%
|-5.40%
|60.30
|60.59
|59.79
|—
|USD/CRC
|448.27
|+1.89%
|-8.45%
|439.97
|449.63
|448.27
|—
|USD/GTQ
|7.64
|+3.24%
|+2.07%
|7.40
|7.64
|7.64
|—
03 Why it moved
Cause one, and the heaviest, is a market-wide flight from risk (medium confidence). The S&P 500 fell 4.36% and the VIX surged 69.66%, so copper was sold as part of a rush to cut exposure to anything tied to growth.
The usual copper drivers disagree with the fall. The dollar index was flat at 101.56 and the US 10-year Treasury yield eased by about 4 basis points to 4.85%, both of which normally help metals, yet copper still dropped.
Cause two is a haven shift (medium confidence). Gold rose 0.81% in the GLD fund and oil’s USO fund gained 1.93% on the day, which fits investors choosing perceived safety over industrial exposure.
Cause three is the slow background worry about China, which buys more copper than any other country. A weak property sector keeps that fear alive (lower confidence as a driver of this particular day).
04 The trend behind it
This is a continuation more than a new phase. The copper fund is down 5.97% over five sessions, down 5.32% over 20 sessions, and down 6.6% over 60, so the slide has been steady.
It now sits 9.8% below its 12-month high of 41.43 reached on 22 September, but 21.8% above its low of 30.67 from 7 November 2025. The miners fell further: Southern Copper is 24.0% below its 25 August peak of 217.52, and Freeport-McMoRan is 27.5% below its high of 79.91 from the same day.
History is not a forecast, but it is a useful cooler. In 61 earlier cases in our own records since 2011 when copper’s fund fell this much in 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 32 of them, or 52%, with a median gain of 0.7% and a worst case of 18.5% lower.
The miners show a kinder pattern. After comparable falls, Southern Copper was higher 20 sessions later in 17 of 27 cases (63%) and Freeport-McMoRan in 21 of 39 (54%).
05 What it means for Latin America
Chile is the world’s largest copper producer and Peru among the top three, so a weak copper price touches budgets, currencies and mining towns in both. The state copper commission Cochilco has repeatedly trimmed its Chilean output forecasts, citing falling ore grades, maintenance and slow project start-ups, so Santiago is exposed to lower volumes and lower prices at once.
Peru’s economy leans on mining exports for tax revenue and for dollars, which is why its sol and its public finances tend to wobble when copper stumbles. Southern Copper, with major operations in Peru and Mexico, fell 6.48%, so local investors and pension holders in both countries felt the blow directly.
For a traveller or saver, the practical effect is indirect: currencies of copper exporters, such as the Chilean peso, usually soften when the metal drops, which makes imports and foreign trips costlier for locals and cheaper for visitors paying in dollars.
06 The names to watch
Freeport-McMoRan is the purest listed bet on copper in the United States, and its 7.51% fall to US$57.90 is the best gauge of how hard investors are hitting the sector. Its 18.61% decline over 20 sessions shows this pressure began well before Thursday.
Southern Copper at US$165.38 is the Latin American proxy, with its mines in Peru and Mexico. Its five-session loss of 12.89% makes it the stock where any recovery would show first.
07 What would end it
The sell-off ends when fear drains out of the stock market, and the VIX is the cleanest signal: a return below 28.18 and a stabilising S&P 500 would let copper breathe. A final break below the 12-month low of 30.67 would be a very different, far more worrying story.
On the chart, the nearest resistance is the 41.43 peak of 22 September, and the closest support is Thursday’s own close at 37.36, the lowest in three months. A hard fall below that would open the way towards the 30s.
Does this stop? Probably not in a straight line, since the run of losses is real, but our own history says a rebound within a month is as likely as not.
08 What to watch
- Market fear: Whether the VIX falls back from 28.18; copper has followed shares, not the dollar, so calm in equities is the first condition for a rebound.
- China demand: Signs of Chinese buying, since China remains the main driver of global copper demand.
- Chile output: Further Cochilco forecast revisions, which would show whether supply problems are cushioning the price.
- Key levels: A close below 37.36 in the copper fund, or a recovery towards the 41.43 September peak.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, shows a 20.0% chance that US copper cable is hit with Section 232 tariffs (a US trade-law power to tax imports on security grounds) by 31 December 2026 and 61.5% by 31 December 2027, with US$17,220 traded. Prices were read at 7:59 p.m. ET on 5 November 2026.
These are bets, not forecasts.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did copper fall on Thursday, November 5, 2026?
The best-supported reading is a broad flight from risk: the S&P 500 fell 4.36% and the VIX surged, and copper, which depends on economic growth, was sold with shares. We rate that explanation medium confidence.
Why did copper miners fall more than copper?
Miners carry debt and fixed costs, so a small fall in the metal cuts profits sharply. Freeport-McMoRan lost 7.51% and Southern Copper 6.48%, against 3.19% for the copper-tracking fund.
Which countries are hurt most?
Chile, the world’s largest producer, and Peru, also among the top three, depend on copper for export earnings and tax revenue. Mexico also feels it through Southern Copper’s operations.
Is this a good time to buy?
History is not a forecast: in 61 earlier falls this large in our records, copper was higher 20 sessions later 52% of the time, a near coin-flip. Anyone investing should weigh that against the risk of further falls.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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