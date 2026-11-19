Copel's biggest spending plan arrives as customer complaints climb and a new state government prepares to take office in Paraná.

Business: Brazil

Copel, the power utility of Brazil’s southern state of Paraná, unveiled a record investment plan on Thursday 19 November 2026. It will spend 21.1 billion reais (US$3.57 billion, at 5.918 reais to the dollar) between 2027 and 2030, the largest programme in its history.

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Copel announced the plan on Thursday at its Copel Day investor event at the New York Stock Exchange. The figures in this article come from that announcement and from remarks by its chief executive.

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Key Facts Who. Copel, the Paraná state power utility, privatised in August 2023.

What. Record plan of 21.1 billion reais (US$3.57 billion) for 2027 to 2030.

Where. Paraná, southern Brazil, mostly the power grid, plus hydroelectric plants.

When. As of 19 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

Copel’s biggest spending plan arrives as customer complaints climb and a new state government prepares to take office in Paraná.

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Copel was privatised in August 2023 and now serves about 5.3 million customer connections (“consumer units”) across Paraná. The plan puts 5.5 billion reais (US$0.93 billion) into 2027 alone, which is 26% of the total.

Distribution, meaning the grid that delivers power to homes and farms, takes 14 billion reais (US$2.37 billion), or two thirds of the plan. Of that, 2.9 billion reais (US$0.49 billion) falls in 2027.

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Chief executive Daniel Pimentel Slaviero named three priorities for the grid: making it more resistant to extreme weather, adding automation and technology, and building new substations for demand growth. Slaviero gave these three priorities in an interview on 19 November.

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Part of the money will expand the Foz do Areia and Segredo hydroelectric plants on the Iguaçu river. The step follows Copel’s participation in a federal auction for backup power capacity this year.

New turbines would add 2.1 gigawatts of generating capacity, (a gigawatt is a thousand megawatts). The rest of the plan goes to generation, transmission and upgrades of existing assets.

Copel is also studying how to convert some hydro plants into reversible ones. These pump water back into reservoirs when demand is low, so the energy can be used later.

The spending answers a sharp rise in complaints. Customer complaints about Copel logged with ANEEL, Brazil’s national power regulator, rose 90% in a year, to 6,166 between October 2025 and September 2026 from 3,249 in the previous twelve months.

Outages were the main reason, and farmers report losses when power stays off for long. In May, the Senate infrastructure committee held a public hearing on the problem, chaired by Senator Sergio Moro, the committee’s president.

Moro, a former judge turned conservative senator of the Liberal Party (PL), was elected governor of Paraná in October and takes office in January 2027. That makes him the political counterpart of a utility that is now privately owned.

Slaviero, interviewed in New York on 19 November, did not dispute the criticism. “We have to respond, because the criticism is legitimate,” he said, adding that “Copel wants its customer satisfied.”

He said recent extreme weather events exposed “old and recent weaknesses” in the network. The new investment is Copel’s answer, and the schedule runs through 2030.

Slaviero said talks with the incoming state government’s transition team have already started. His main contact is Edson Vasconcelos, the Vice-Governor-elect, a business leader from the Federation of Industries of the State of Paraná (Fiep).

He called the dialogue “very productive” and said he expects a positive relationship with the new administration. Copel has not said how the plan was shaped by those talks.

Slaviero also addressed Enel São Paulo, the power distributor serving Brazil’s largest city. This week, the board of ANEEL formed a majority to recommend that the Ministry of Mines and Energy end Enel’s distribution concession in the São Paulo area early.

The vote was suspended after ANEEL’s director-general, Sandoval Feitosa, asked for a review, and Enel disputes the findings. The ministry makes the final decision.

“If that asset comes to market, we have a duty to our shareholders to assess it, but with a very cautious view,” Slaviero said. He added that many steps remain and that no bid is implied.

His stated priority is growing from the assets Copel already has. The company has not said whether the plan changes its dividends, or how it will split the funding between debt and cash flow.

Earlier coverage includes Copel’s second-quarter results and the Copel company profile, with more in our Brazil news section. The test will come in January, when Moro takes office.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Copel spending more on the power grid?

Complaints and outages have put its service under pressure, and the company says the criticism is fair. The money targets weather resistance, automation and new substations.

Does Copel plan to buy Enel’s São Paulo business?

No. Its chief executive said it must assess such an asset if it comes to market, cautiously, and that no bid is implied.

Who is Copel’s new political counterpart?

Sergio Moro takes office as governor of Paraná in January 2027. Talks have started with his transition team.

Sources Copel announcement and Copel Day event (copel.com), 19 November 2026; remarks by chief executive Daniel Slaviero, 19 November 2026; ANEEL complaint statistics, October 2025 to September 2026; ANEEL board session of 17 November 2026.

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