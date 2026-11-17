Colombia Neutralises Bomb Near Tolima Toll
COLOMBIA · SECURITY
Police in Colombia’s Tolima department say they neutralised an explosive device on Tuesday 17 November 2026 in a vehicle left close to the Flandes toll. The vehicle had been reported stolen, and no injuries were reported.
The Tolima police commander, Colonel Ferney Martín Romero, said an anti-explosives team worked with the army to neutralise the device. The suspects fled on a motorbike toward a rural area.
Colombian media reported that the vehicle was a taxi and that the army destroyed the device, which held about 60 kilograms of explosives and a timer, in a controlled detonation around midday.
Key Facts
- What Police and army neutralised an explosive device inside a vehicle near the Flandes toll in Tolima.
- When Tuesday 17 November 2026; the alert came in the early hours in El Espinal.
- Suspects Not arrested; they left on a motorbike toward a rural area.
- Open No arrests have been reported, and no group has claimed the device.
Colombian police say a quick response stopped a bomb near a toll in Tolima, but nobody has been arrested.
What Police Say Happened
Police received the alert in the early hours in El Espinal, a town in Tolima. They found a vehicle that had been reported stolen, with an explosive device inside, close to the Flandes toll.
A police anti-explosives team, coordinating with the National Army, neutralised the device. Investigators are now trying to identify those responsible.
Why Tolls Matter in Colombia’s Security Picture
Tolls on main roads are exposed, busy points where explosives can hurt civilians and disrupt trade. In October a car bomb destroyed the El Mango toll on the Pan-American Highway in Cauca department, according to Colombian press reports that said three civilians were injured.
Tolima has also seen violence this year, including an explosives attack in Planadas in early November that left four people dead, Colombian press reported. No group has claimed the Flandes device.
What It Means for Readers Outside Colombia
Travellers using Colombia’s main road corridors should follow instructions from the police and the national roads agency and check official travel advisories before long drives. Flandes lies on a busy road corridor south-west of Bogotá, so any closures could delay freight and bus services.
The road between El Espinal, Flandes and Girardot was closed as a precaution and reopened gradually. Police have not named a group, and that cannot be settled until investigators report.
What Is Not Known
The police account does not say who built the device or whether the toll was the target. No group has claimed the attempt.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened near the Flandes toll in Tolima?
Police and army neutralised an explosive device in a vehicle reported stolen, found close to the toll on 17 November 2026.
Was anyone hurt?
None of the information released by police mentions injuries. The suspects fled on a motorbike and have not been arrested.
Who is responsible?
That is not yet known. Police say they are investigating.
Sources: Policía Nacional, Tolima department, operation of 17 November 2026 as described by commander Colonel Ferney Martín Romero; La FM, 17 November 2026; Publimetro, 17 November 2026; Colombian press on the Planadas attack (1 November 2026, four dead) and the El Mango toll attack in Cauca (October 2026). Related: Colombia news.
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