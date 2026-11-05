Colombia Holds Six in Cocaine Chemical Ring

Coca bushes on a forested hillside in Colombia (Photo: Hoyosmunosyolanda, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons).

COLOMBIA · SECURITY

Key Facts The country Colombia, long the world’s largest cocaine producer, shares a long border with Venezuela.

What happened Prosecutors say six people diverted chemicals to cocaine labs in the violent Catatumbo border region and southern Bolívar.

The suspect Authorities name Yorjan Palacio Villalba, owner of the importing firms, as the alleged organiser.

The Venezuela angle Investigators have not ruled out a link to an ELN camp in Apure, Venezuela, that was bombed.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Colombian prosecutors say a ring of six people used ordinary-looking companies to bring in the chemicals that turn coca paste into cocaine. A judge has ordered all six held in jail while the case moves forward.

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For US readers, the case shows how cocaine supply chains start with industrial chemicals, some of them shipped from China, long before any drug reaches a US street. Investigators have not ruled out that some of the chemicals reached a camp in Venezuela of the ELN (National Liberation Army), a Colombian guerrilla group.

What Happened

The Fiscalía, Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office, announced charges against six alleged members of a network that diverted chemicals to cocaine labs. Prosecutors say the chemicals were stored in Ocaña, in Norte de Santander, and in Aguachica, in Cesar, and sent on to labs in the Catatumbo and southern Bolívar, areas of ELN influence.

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The prosecutors charged the six with aggravated conspiracy and with trafficking in substances used to process narcotics. None of them accepted the charges, and a judge ordered pretrial detention in prison while the case proceeds.

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How the Scheme Worked

Investigators say the ring used two legally registered companies as importers, with trade records that also show industrial machinery. The chemicals arrived from China and other South American countries, which investigators say were sent on to areas the ELN controls in the departments of Cesar and Norte de Santander.

According to customs records, the imports included calcium chloride, hydrochloric acid, xylene, isobutanol, n-propyl acetate and acetyl chloride, plus fuel by the gallon. Investigators say these products are key to turning coca paste into cocaine, and that the shipments ran from October 2024 to May 2026.

The Companies Behind It

The alleged organiser, Yorjan Palacio Villalba, is listed as owner of Ferre Químicos Ocaña, a wholesale chemicals company registered in May 2017. Ocaña is a city in Norte de Santander.

Customs manifests also show machinery imports from Germany, Japan and the United States worth more than US$294,000 between 2015 and 2021. Investigators say the firms’ reported income does not match the value of the chemicals they brought in.

The Venezuela Link

Investigators have not ruled out that some chemicals crossed into Venezuela. They are looking at whether the network supplied an ELN camp in Apure state that was hit by a military strike on Friday 30 October.

Venezuelan human rights group Fundaredes first reported nine dead, and later reports citing a rights group put the toll at least 19. Neither the death toll nor the link to this Colombian case has been officially confirmed.

What It Means for You

For US readers, chemical diversion is one of the least visible parts of the cocaine trade, and it is where governments can still cut supply. After the 3 November midterms, the new US Congress will have a say in aid to Colombia, as our report on Democrats and US aid to Colombia explains.

Travellers should note that the Catatumbo border area remains dangerous, and official travel advisories are worth checking before any trip. For background on the wider picture, see our explainer on security and crime in Colombia and our report on a cocaine network raid that detained 13.

What Is Not Known

The six are suspects, not convicts, and a trial has not taken place. It is not known how much cocaine the chemicals could have produced.

No official source has confirmed that the imports reached the bombed ELN camp in Venezuela. It is also unclear whether the Chinese suppliers knew what the chemicals were for, and whether other firms are involved.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Was Arrested in Colombia’s Chemical Ring Case?

Prosecutors announced charges against six alleged members of a network that supplied chemicals for cocaine. Authorities name Yorjan Palacio Villalba as the alleged organiser.

What Are the Six Charged With?

They face charges of aggravated conspiracy and trafficking in substances used to process narcotics. None accepted the charges, and a judge ordered jail while the case proceeds.

Do the Chemicals Link to the Bombed ELN Camp in Venezuela?

Investigators have not ruled out a link. No official source has confirmed it.

Why Does This Case Matter to Americans?

Cocaine is made with industrial chemicals, so cutting those supplies can cut output. US lawmakers also decide how much anti-drug aid Colombia receives.

Sources: Fiscalía General de la Nación (Attorney General’s Office of Colombia), announcement of the arrests and charges, November 2026; Colombian customs import records, 2015 to 2026; Fundaredes, statement on the strike in Apure, 30 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief