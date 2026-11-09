Colombia Dam Hits Peak Level Before El Niño

File photo. The headquarters building of EPM, the public utility group, in Medellín, Colombia, 2007. Photo: SajoR, CC BY-SA 2.5, Wikimedia Commons.

COLOMBIA · ENERGY

Key Facts The milestone Hidroituango, a dam in Antioquia (the department around Medellín), reached 420 metres on Monday 9 November 2026.

The rise The reservoir rose 12 metres from 408 metres, the first time at its design maximum.

The threat IDEAM, Colombia’s weather agency, declared El Niño, a Pacific warming that cuts rain, present on 8 October.

Hidroituango, a dam in Antioquia, Colombia, has reached its design limit just as El Niño, a Pacific warming that cuts rainfall, is under way. The extra water gives Medellín’s utility a buffer, but not a guarantee, for the months ahead.

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For US readers, the story matters because a dry year could lift Colombian power prices. It could also test the finances of the city-owned utility behind the dam.

What Happened

Federico Gutiérrez, the mayor of Medellín, announced on Monday 9 November 2026 that the Hidroituango reservoir had reached 420 metres above sea level. He said it was the first time the reservoir has reached the maximum level set in the project’s design.

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EPM (Empresas Públicas de Medellín) is the city-owned utility that runs the dam. The governor of Antioquia, the ministers of Mines and of Environment, and officials from EPM and ANLA, Colombia’s environmental licensing authority, attended the announcement.

File photo: aerial view of the Hidroituango dam and reservoir in Antioquia, Colombia.

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Why the Extra Water Matters

The reservoir rose 12 metres from 408 metres, and EPM says its original licence allows 420 metres, the design maximum. The mayor said the milestone is important but not enough on its own.

Stored water lets the dam keep turbines running when rivers run low. That is why the level matters as El Niño arrives.

El Niño and the Grid

IDEAM, Colombia’s national weather agency, declared El Niño present on Thursday 8 October 2026. Its forecasts say the effects could last into 2027.

XM, the grid operator that runs Colombia’s power system, reported river inflows of about 60% of the historical average in the first three weeks of October. Below-average inflows leave less water for the dry months.

What It Means for You

Colombia relies heavily on hydropower, so a dry 2027 would raise the chance of costlier power and backup thermal generation, meaning gas and coal plants. Investors in EPM’s bonds, such as those in our earlier report on EPM’s bonds, should watch cash flow if rivers stay low.

Visitors and remote workers in Medellín should watch for any appeals to save water and energy. Our report on the national El Niño power plan explains the government’s response, and our coverage of EPM and Hidroituango gives the wider background.

What Is Not Known

It is not confirmed whether Colombia will face rationing, and the mayor warned that the higher level alone is not enough. It is also unclear how the extra water will be used before the dry months end.

How much rain falls in the coming weeks is not known. That rainfall will shape how strong the buffer is in the dry months.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Did Hidroituango Reach 420 Metres?

The reservoir reached 420 metres above sea level on Monday 9 November 2026. It is the maximum level in the project’s design.

Does the Full Reservoir End Blackout Risk?

Not on its own. The mayor of Medellín said the milestone is important but not enough alone.

What Is El Niño?

It is a warming of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide. In Colombia it usually means less rain and lower river flows.

When Did IDEAM Declare El Niño?

IDEAM declared El Niño present on Thursday 8 October 2026. Its forecasts say the effects could last into 2027.

Sources: Statements by the Mayor of Medellín and EPM, 9 November 2026, epm.com.co; IDEAM El Niño statement of 8 October 2026, as published by the Colombian Environment Ministry, ideam.gov.co; XM (grid operator) data, xm.com.co. Read on 9 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error