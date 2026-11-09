Despegar Opens Travel Store in Bogotá Mall

File photo. The apron and terminal of El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá, Colombia. (Photo: SajoR, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

COLOMBIA · TRAVEL

Despegar, the Latin American online travel agency, has opened a new walk-in advice point inside the Nuestro Bogotá shopping centre in Colombia’s capital. It was made public on Monday 9 November 2026 and offers personal trip planning, from full holiday packages to international tours.

For US travellers heading to Colombia, it is one more place in Bogotá where a human adviser can plan a trip alongside the company’s website and app. The company says the aim is to pair its digital platforms with in-person help from tourism experts.

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Key Facts Who Despegar, an online travel agency founded in Argentina, opened a new service point in Bogotá.

Where Nuestro Bogotá, a shopping centre on Avenida Ciudad de Cali at Calle 63.

What Personal advice for trips, from full packages to international tours.

Earlier stores By May 2025 Despegar already had stores in Bogotá, Chía and Barranquilla.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

What Opened in Bogotá

Despegar opened a new service point in the Nuestro Bogotá shopping centre, where staff plan trips with customers face to face. The advice covers everything from complete holiday packages to international tours.

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The mall stands on Avenida Ciudad de Cali at Calle 63. Despegar was reported as a new tenant of the centre on 30 August 2026.

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Why Despegar Keeps Opening Shops

By October 2024 Despegar had opened three stores in Colombia, in the shopping centres Fontanar in Chía, a town near Bogotá, and Titán Plaza and Hayuelos in Bogotá. By May 2025 it had also opened one at the Mallplaza Buenavista shopping centre in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Nuestro Bogotá point therefore adds to a small network of physical shops. For more on its Colombian business, read our report on how Despegar now pays hotels early for future bookings.

File photo, March 2018. Aerial view of northern Bogotá, Colombia, with the office towers of the Santa Bárbara business area. (Photo: Alejandro Turola, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

What It Means for You

If you book Colombia travel through Despegar, you can now ask for help in person in Bogotá. Prices and packages at the store have not been published, so compare any offer with the online price before you pay.

Despegar has belonged to Prosus, a Dutch technology investor, since the deal closed on 15 May 2025, when the company left the New York Stock Exchange (see our report on the Prosus bid). The announcements give no sales or cost figures, so the opening says little about the company’s finances.

Planning a longer stay? Our Bogotá expat city guide and our Colombia section cover housing, safety and daily life.

What Is Not Known

The public announcements do not give the exact opening date, the size of the point or its staffing. They also do not say whether it sells anything that the website does not.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the new Despegar point in Bogotá?

It is inside the Nuestro Bogotá shopping centre, on Avenida Ciudad de Cali at Calle 63. The exact unit and opening hours have not been published.

Does Despegar have other stores in Colombia?

Yes. By May 2025 it had stores at the Fontanar, Titán Plaza, Hayuelos and Mallplaza Buenavista shopping centres, in Chía, Bogotá and Barranquilla.

What can customers do at the Nuestro Bogotá point?

Customers get personal advice on planning trips, from complete packages to international tours. The company says it combines this with its digital platforms.

Sources: Despegar Colombia, public statements on its physical stores (October 2024, May 2025, November 2026); new-tenant reports for the Nuestro Bogotá shopping centre (30 August 2026); despegar.com.co.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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