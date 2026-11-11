Vale Shares Fall 3.3% as Iron Ore Names Slide | Iron Ore Wrap, Nov 10

File photo, 2013. Terraces of the Vale iron ore mine in Itabira, Minas Gerais, with trucks and excavators at work on the pit floor. (Photo: Josue Marinho, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts Vale’s New York shares, our proxy for iron ore (Vale is the Brazilian mining giant), closed at US$11.58, down 3.26%, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, which leaves them 35.0% below their 12-month high of 17.82 reached on 20 April.

on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, which leaves them 35.0% below their 12-month high of 17.82 reached on 20 April. China’s steelmakers are the cause: average daily output of hot metal, the molten iron that is the best gauge of ore demand, has been falling in recent weeks.

average daily output of hot metal, the molten iron that is the best gauge of ore demand, has been falling in recent weeks. Rio Tinto, the Anglo-Australian mining group and the world’s other iron-ore giant, fell to US$84.54, down 2.14%, so the selling hit the whole sector and not just Vale.

so the selling hit the whole sector and not just Vale. Brazil’s CSN Mineração, an iron-ore miner, slipped less, closing at R$5.26 (about US$0.94), down 1.31%, which leaves it 28.9% above its May low but still 24.7% below its September high.

which leaves it 28.9% above its May low but still 24.7% below its September high. The dollar and bond yields worked against commodities: the US dollar index rose 0.55% to 102.22 and the 10-year Treasury yield rose 10 basis points to 4.99% after US inflation topped forecasts.

the US dollar index rose 0.55% to 102.22 and the 10-year Treasury yield rose 10 basis points to 4.99% after US inflation topped forecasts. History says a fall this deep is a coin toss: after 62 earlier 20-session drops of this size, Vale’s shares were higher a month later in 31 cases.

Today’s Focus Iron ore had a bad Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and Vale’s shares paid for it. Chinese steelmakers in several production hubs were told to cut output to protect air quality, which reminded investors how much of the ore price rests on one country’s furnaces. Vale, Brazil’s mining giant and the world’s second-largest iron-ore exporter, is our stand-in for the price, because the ore itself is not on our spot feed. Its New York shares are now 13.39% lower than 20 sessions ago. The pain came with a short-lived bounce. Over five sessions the shares are still 5.46% higher, which shows how nervous and two-sided this market has become. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Chinese steel output decides what Brazil earns from iron ore, and it is shrinking at the moment.

01 The session in one read

Iron ore is the red dust that becomes steel, and China turns roughly that dust into most of the world’s steel. When Chinese furnaces slow, Vale and Rio Tinto feel it within hours.

That is what happened on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Steelmakers in key hubs imposed output curbs for air quality, and worries about demand from the top consumer pulled both miners down.

Assessment — China demand fear, not panic MEDIUM The weight of evidence points to a demand scare in China, amplified by a stronger dollar, rather than a collapse. Mills are buying only what they need and port stockpiles are building, which caps any rally. The variable to watch is the weekly hot metal output figure.

Iron Ore — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Vale and Rio Tinto fell together, which says the driver was the commodity and not a company problem. Both are down over 20 sessions too, Rio Tinto by 9.16%, so this is not a one-day blip.

CSN Mineração, a Brazilian iron-ore miner listed in Sao Paulo and priced in reais, fell only 1.31%, a far smaller drop than Vale’s. That suggests local investors treated the day as a dollar story rather than an ore story.

Asset Level Change Iron ore (Vale) US$11.58 -3.26% CSN Mineração R$5.26 (about US$0.94) -1.31% Rio Tinto US$84.54 -2.14%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-10. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 +1.35% USD / MXN 18.60 +0.34% USD / CLP 983.69 +1.70% USD / COP 3,297 +5.67% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.03% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 171,336.99 -0.52% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,564.96 -0.42% S&P IPSA Chile 10,597.06 +0.07% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,528.01 -1.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% 172,236.05 — — — IPSA 10,597.06 +0.07% — 10,589.65 10,635 10,554 — IPC MEX 71,564.96 -0.42% +13.95% 71,866.30 72,057 71,295 202,220,399 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,528.01 -1.88% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.58 +1.35% +5.54% 5.51 5.58 5.58 — EUR/BRL 6.23 +1.65% +2.03% 6.13 6.24 6.23 — USD/MXN 18.60 +0.34% +1.16% 18.53 18.62 18.59 — USD/CLP 983.69 +1.70% +4.93% 967.23 985.56 963.98 — USD/COP 3,297 +5.67% -12.13% 3,120 3,297 3,296 — USD/PEN 3.42 +0.34% +3.39% 3.41 3.42 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.03% +8.82% 1,546 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.43 +3.52% +2.92% 39.06 40.43 40.43 — USD/PYG 6,196 +1.99% -11.16% 6,075 6,196 6,196 — USD/BOB 11.68 +0.19% +72.65% 11.66 11.68 11.68 — USD/DOP 60.60 +2.65% -5.31% 59.04 60.60 60.44 — USD/CRC 445.62 +1.24% -9.10% 440.16 445.62 445.62 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.97% +1.90% 7.42 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,297 +5.67% USD/UYU 40.43 +3.52% USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.97% USD/DOP 60.60 +2.65% USD/PYG 6,196 +1.99% COLCAP 2,528.01 -1.88% USD/CLP 983.69 +1.70% EUR/BRL 6.23 +1.65% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.52%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: Chinese demand. Mysteel’s data showed hot metal output down in recent weeks, and mills with thin profits are buying cargoes only as needed.

Second: the macro backdrop. US inflation came in above forecasts, the dollar rose and Treasury yields jumped, and gold fell 2.68% as the same forces hit it; a firmer dollar makes dollar-priced commodities dearer for foreign buyers.

The stock market was only mildly weaker, with the S&P 500 down 0.38%, so this was no broad panic. Oil’s slide, which dragged the oil fund down 10.57% in five sessions, eases freight and fuel costs but signals softer global growth.

Our confidence is medium: the China output story is well supported, while the dollar effect is real but secondary. The World Steel Association now expects global steel demand to be essentially flat in 2026, after an earlier forecast of growth.

RT economic calendar: China’s Balance of Trade, its trade surplus, for October was US$105.28 billion (Balance of Trade in yuan: 712.78 billion), below the forecast of US$125.8 billion and the US$133.53 billion of September. A smaller surplus means China bought relatively more from abroad than it sold, which is a modest sign of firm demand for imported goods.

04 The trend behind it

Vale’s shares are 15.8% lower than 60 sessions ago, so this is a continuation of a slide, not a new phase. They touched a 12-month low of 10.98 on 3 November and now sit 5.5% above it.

That low is the line to watch. The recent bounce from it was real but fragile, and Tuesday gave a good part of it back.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil is the region’s iron-ore power, and Vale is its flagship. Lower ore prices squeeze export earnings and the profits that feed dividends, taxes and the real, though a single session does not move a national budget.

Chile and Peru are copper countries, so for them the lesson is indirect: China’s building and steel appetite sets the mood for all metals. Brazilian investors in Sao Paulo should note that CSN Mineração’s small fall shows local stocks can diverge from the global picture.

06 The names to watch

Vale is the cleanest read on the price, and Rio Tinto shows whether the pressure is global. A further fall in Rio Tinto, already 24.5% below its May high of 112.04, would confirm that the whole sector is under pressure.

CSN Mineração is the odd one out, because it fell much less than Vale and Rio Tinto on the day.

07 What would end it

The slide ends if China’s hot metal output stops falling, which the weekly Mysteel reading will show, or if Beijing signals fresh support for construction. A softer dollar after the next US inflation or jobs data would also help.

Our own history is a reminder, not a forecast. After 62 earlier drops of 13.4% in 20 sessions, Vale’s shares were higher a month later in 31, a median change of -0.5%, with a worst case of -38.9% and a best of +31.9%.

The levels are simple: support at the November low of 10.98, resistance at the April peak of 17.82, far above. Until China’s furnaces speed up, rallies are likely to fade.

08 What to watch

China hot metal output: The weekly Mysteel figure; a further fall would deepen the demand scare.

The weekly Mysteel figure; a further fall would deepen the demand scare. Vale support: The 10.98 low from 3 November is the line that matters on the chart.

The 10.98 low from 3 November is the line that matters on the chart. US dollar and yields: A firm dollar and a 4.99% Treasury yield weigh on commodities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did iron ore fall on Tuesday, November 10, 2026?

Chinese steelmakers curbed output to protect air quality, deepening worries about demand from the world’s top consumer, while a stronger dollar added pressure.

Why use Vale shares to track iron ore?

Vale is the world’s second-largest iron-ore exporter, so its New York shares move closely with the price, which is not on our spot feed.

Does the fall hurt Brazil?

Yes, through export earnings and mining profits, though one session does not change the national picture.

Will iron ore keep falling?

Not necessarily; in 62 earlier comparable drops Vale’s shares were higher a month later in 31, and history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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