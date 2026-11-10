Chile Economists Weigh 90-Day Fuel Cap

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CHILE · FUEL PRICES

Chile’s government has asked Congress to limit each fuel price rise to 20 pesos (US$0.02) a litre for 90 days, and an economist who once ran the central bank accepts the aim, while the opposition says it comes too late. President José Antonio Kast announced the bill on Monday 9 November 2026, as fuel prices kept climbing and truckers began protests.

For US readers, the plan matters because fuel drives Chile’s inflation, which reached 4.5% in October, up from 4.1% in September, according to the National Statistics Institute, and so the central bank’s next interest-rate decision on Tuesday 15 December. Chile is also one of the world’s largest copper exporters, so energy costs and strikes at home reach global supply chains.

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Key Facts The plan A bill would limit each fuel price rise to 20 pesos (US$0.02) a litre for 90 days.

The cost The state fuel-smoothing scheme cost 1.1 trillion pesos (about US$1.1 billion) from August to October.

The verdict Economist José De Gregorio accepts the stabilising aim; opposition politicians say the cap comes late.

Next Congress must vote; the government wants it this week, before a 40-peso (US$0.04) rise on Thursday 12 November.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction platform, gives 54% to no change and 46% to a hike at the 15 December rate decision (10 Nov, 1:28 p.m. ET).

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Bill Would Do

The bill adds a ceiling to Mepco, the Fuel Price Stabilisation Mechanism, a system that uses a variable state tax and subsidies to smooth what Chileans pay at the pump. The government wants Congress to treat it with “discusión inmediata”, the fastest legislative urgency, ideally within this week.

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This week’s rise is limited to 40 pesos (US$0.04) a litre, the minimum the current law allows, and takes effect on Thursday 12 November. Under a cap, the state rather than drivers absorbs any larger rise, through a cut in the specific fuel tax, a per-litre levy, or through direct subsidies, as Mepco already does.

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What the Economists Say

José De Gregorio, a former Economy Minister and former central bank president, now at the University of Chile, called the bill “a stabilisation mechanism” and said he has no problem with it as long as prices normalise later. He said it is de facto an acknowledgement that the price jump in March was very sudden, and called the decision not to use Mepco then “a mistake”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Juan Ortiz, an economist at an economic research group of Diego Portales University, estimates the state would spend about US$85 million in December under the cap, against about US$60 million under the current rules. He notes that the real figure depends on world oil prices.

Politicians were less generous. Gael Yeomans of the left-wing Frente Amplio party called the cap an aspirin that arrives almost eight months late, and Senator Iván Flores of the Christian Democrats, a centrist party, said the government came late, after people had suffered.

What the Current System Cost

The Finance Ministry says Mepco cost the state 1.1 trillion pesos (about US$1.1 billion) from August to October, of which 860 billion pesos (about US$875 million) went to diesel. Diesel was held on average 280 pesos (US$0.28) a litre below its world-market price in those three months, 110 pesos (US$0.11) through lower tax income and 170 pesos (US$0.17) through direct subsidy.

The ministry says world diesel prices have risen about 80% and gasoline about 40% since before the international conflict that lifted oil prices. It has not published an estimate of what the new cap would cost, because that depends on oil and the dollar; pesos here are converted at 983 per US dollar, the rate on 10 November 2026.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction platform where users bet real money, traders put 54% on no change and 46% on a 25 basis point rise (a quarter of a percentage point) at the central bank’s decision on 15 December, as of 1:28 p.m. ET on 10 November. About US$24,900 has been traded on the market, a small sum, so the price is a rough signal only.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you hold Chilean peso assets through US funds, the cap slows how fast fuel costs reach inflation, but it moves the cost to the state budget. The peso traded near 983 per US dollar on 10 November, so 1,000 pesos are worth about US$1.02.

Visitors and companies shipping goods in Chile should expect pump prices to keep rising, only more slowly, and trucker protests could still disrupt roads. Our reports on the

latest fuel price rise and on October inflation give the background.

What Is Not Known

The Finance Ministry has not published an estimate of the cost of the cap, which depends on oil and the dollar. It is also not known whether Congress will pass the bill this week or whether striking truckers, some of whom called it a good signal but not enough, will accept it.

No one has said what happens after the 90 days end. That question will shape how fuel prices and the budget look in 2027.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Chile’s New Fuel Price Cap?

It is a bill to limit each rise in gasoline and diesel prices to 20 pesos (US$0.02) a litre for 90 days. The government wants Congress to pass it with immediate urgency.

Do Economists Support the Fuel Cap?

Economist José De Gregorio accepts it as a stabilising tool, provided prices normalise later. Opposition politicians say it comes late.

How Much Did the Fuel Subsidy Cost Chile?

The Finance Ministry says Mepco cost 1.1 trillion pesos (about US$1.1 billion) from August to October. Diesel accounted for 860 billion pesos (about US$875 million).

Why Does Chile’s Fuel Cap Matter to US Investors?

Fuel costs feed Chile’s inflation, which was 4.5% in October, and the central bank’s 15 December rate decision. The cap also shifts costs to the state budget.

Sources: Chile’s Finance Ministry and Government statements on the fuel bill, 9 November 2026; statements by the economists named, 9–10 November 2026; National Statistics Institute of Chile (INE), consumer prices for October 2026, 6 November 2026; Central Bank of Chile, monetary policy meeting of 27 October 2026; Polymarket, Central Bank of Chile decision in December, 10 November 2026; RT market data, peso exchange rate, 10 November 2026.

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error