The copper windfall helped shrink the deficit this year. A price slump, a shrinking economy and a costly fuel deal now test whether the budget plan holds.

National Congress building, Valparaíso, Chile. Photo by Carlos Figueroa Rojas, 3 September 2023, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Markets: Chile

Chile spent most of 2026 leaning on a copper boom, and that support is fading. Copper futures on COMEX, the New York metals exchange, fell to about US$5.70 a pound on Wednesday 18 November, about 17% below the September record of roughly US$6.85.

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, and the metal helps pay for President José Antonio Kast’s budget. For readers in the United States, the question is whether a government that promised spending discipline can deliver it without a copper price boost.

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Key Facts Who. Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz, serving under Chile’s conservative President José Antonio Kast.

What. On 18 November copper was about 17% below its September record; third-quarter GDP fell 1.1%.

Why. Mining taxes cut the deficit to 0.9% of GDP, the economy’s size; that help is fading.

Next. Chile’s central bank publishes October activity data on Tuesday 1 December.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

The copper windfall helped shrink the deficit this year. A price slump, a shrinking economy and a costly fuel deal now test whether the budget plan holds.

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Kast took office on 11 March 2026 promising growth and fiscal discipline. In March the Finance Ministry also ordered a 3% cut in every ministry’s budget.

The copper boom did much of the work so far. Dipres, the Finance Ministry’s budget office, reported on 30 October that tax revenue from the big private mines rose 45.1% in real terms in the first nine months.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Over the same period the deficit narrowed to 0.9% of GDP from 2.0% a year earlier. Codelco, the state-owned copper giant, transferred 309.9% more to the treasury in September than a year before, Dipres said.

Office towers in Santiago, where the government drafts its budget (file photo) photo, September 2024. Office towers in Santiago, Chile's capital, with the Andes behind. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

That September jump came from higher income tax paid at high copper prices, so it cannot be assumed to repeat. A lower price now squeezes both streams of money.

Then came the truckers. They blockaded roads for three days over fuel prices before the government struck a deal on 12 November.

Under the deal, diesel falls by an extra 100 pesos (about US$0.10) a litre and fuel prices are frozen until 31 March 2027. “It is an affordable cost,” Quiroz said at La Moneda, the presidential palace, putting it at about US$500 million over this year and next.

Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Chile 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,409.51

+0.57% L 10,368 day range H 10,451 Market breadth · 10 names 60% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 1,017 -0.60% Copper 5.64 +3.01% Gold 3,653 +3.91% Sector heatmap · average move today Other +5.45% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Industrials +4.47% LATAM AIR Energy +0.65% COPEC Materials +0.38% SQM-B, CMPC Financials +0.10% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Consumer Disc. 0.00% FALABELLA Utilities -0.06% ENELAM Consumer Staples -0.71% CENCOSUD Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,789.92

-0.95%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,629.46

-0.12%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,409.51

+0.57%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,409.51 +0.57% — 10,350.41 10,451 10,368 — USD/CLP 1,017 -0.60% +8.32% 1,023 1,022 1,013 — COPPER 5.64 +3.01% +13.70% 5.48 5.79 5.41 88,481 SQM-B 49,448 +1.22% -9.60% 48,850 50,400 48,962 205,465 COPEC 6,365 +0.65% -3.56% 6,324 6,414 6,301 320,702 BSANTANDER 78.70 +0.43% +15.35% 78.36 79.00 77.81 42,409,597 FALABELLA 6,750 0.00% +14.60% 6,750 6,827 6,740 371,166 ENELAM 79.50 -0.06% -11.11% 79.55 80.20 78.61 11,813,704 CENCOSUD 1,685 -0.71% -38.73% 1,697 1,745 1,683 556,214 CMPC 934.70 -0.46% -27.03% 939.00 948.24 928.77 528,745 BANCO CHILE 186.88 -0.23% +8.34% 187.31 189.48 186.66 58,440,934 LATAM AIR 24.07 +4.47% +9.86% 23.04 24.15 23.17 583,645,733 SOUTHERN COPPER 144.60 +7.89% +18.63% 134.02 146.28 139.98 1,304,644 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER

144.60

+7.89% LATAM AIR

24.07

+4.47% COPPER

5.64

+3.01% SQM-B

49,448

+1.22% CENCOSUD

1,685

-0.71% COPEC

6,365

+0.65% USD/CLP

1,017

-0.60% IPSA

10,409.51

+0.57% The session read The S&P IPSA rose 0.57%, with breadth positive — 6 of 10 names higher. Other led, while Consumer Staples lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Asia Intelligence Brief Read →

Government spokesman Gonzalo Arenas gave a larger official figure the next day: US$500 million in 2026 and US$400 million in 2027, about US$900 million in total. The Finance Ministry said the final figure was still being drawn up.

Ignacio Briones, a former finance minister, called the deal “not a bad reward for a few days of road blockades that violate the rule of law” in a post on X on 14 November. He put the cost of that one measure, the diesel tax refund for truckers, at US$100 million a year.

The economy offers little relief. Chile’s central bank reported on 18 November that GDP fell 1.1% in the third quarter from a year earlier and linked the drop to mining.

The final figure was three-tenths of a point weaker than the central bank’s own preliminary monthly estimate of a 0.8% fall. The quarter therefore ended worse than officials had thought, which leaves the budget less room.

Lower prices and lower mining volumes together would mean less tax from the mines. That matters just as the fuel deal adds spending.

Debt adds to the pressure: Dipres put the central government’s gross debt at US$164.9 billion, or 44.7% of GDP, at the end of September. A weaker peso, which makes dollar debt costlier in local terms, pushed that figure up.

Measured over 12 months, the deficit stood at 1.8% of GDP in September, 1.0 percentage point below the end of 2025, Dipres said. That progress is what a weaker copper price now puts at risk.

The next test is the central bank’s monthly activity index for October, due on Tuesday 1 December. A weak reading would add to the case that the windfall is over, while the debate over who should own Chile’s copper continues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does copper matter so much to Chile’s budget?

Taxes from private mines and payments from state-owned Codelco make up a large share of government income. When the price falls, that income shrinks quickly.

Is Chile’s debt a problem now?

Debt was 44.7% of GDP in September, close to the 45% level treated as a prudent limit. Weaker copper and growth make it harder to stay below it.

Sources: Dipres, Government Central Execution Report September 2026 (30 October 2026), dipres.gob.cl; Central Bank of Chile, Quarterly National Accounts Q3 2026 (18 November 2026) and statistics calendar, bcentral.cl; statements by Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz (12 November 2026) and government spokesman Gonzalo Arenas (13 November 2026); Ignacio Briones on X (14 November 2026); COMEX copper futures, 18 November 2026.

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