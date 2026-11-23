Copper Slump Tests Chile’s Deficit Plan
The copper windfall helped shrink the deficit this year. A price slump, a shrinking economy and a costly fuel deal now test whether the budget plan holds.
Markets: Chile
Chile spent most of 2026 leaning on a copper boom, and that support is fading. Copper futures on COMEX, the New York metals exchange, fell to about US$5.70 a pound on Wednesday 18 November, about 17% below the September record of roughly US$6.85.
Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, and the metal helps pay for President José Antonio Kast’s budget. For readers in the United States, the question is whether a government that promised spending discipline can deliver it without a copper price boost.
Key Facts
- Who. Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz, serving under Chile’s conservative President José Antonio Kast.
- What. On 18 November copper was about 17% below its September record; third-quarter GDP fell 1.1%.
- Why. Mining taxes cut the deficit to 0.9% of GDP, the economy’s size; that help is fading.
- Next. Chile’s central bank publishes October activity data on Tuesday 1 December.
- As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.
The copper windfall helped shrink the deficit this year. A price slump, a shrinking economy and a costly fuel deal now test whether the budget plan holds.
Kast took office on 11 March 2026 promising growth and fiscal discipline. In March the Finance Ministry also ordered a 3% cut in every ministry’s budget.
The copper boom did much of the work so far. Dipres, the Finance Ministry’s budget office, reported on 30 October that tax revenue from the big private mines rose 45.1% in real terms in the first nine months.
Over the same period the deficit narrowed to 0.9% of GDP from 2.0% a year earlier. Codelco, the state-owned copper giant, transferred 309.9% more to the treasury in September than a year before, Dipres said.
That September jump came from higher income tax paid at high copper prices, so it cannot be assumed to repeat. A lower price now squeezes both streams of money.
Then came the truckers. They blockaded roads for three days over fuel prices before the government struck a deal on 12 November.
Under the deal, diesel falls by an extra 100 pesos (about US$0.10) a litre and fuel prices are frozen until 31 March 2027. “It is an affordable cost,” Quiroz said at La Moneda, the presidential palace, putting it at about US$500 million over this year and next.
Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market Board
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Chile — Live Market Board
+0.57%
164,789.92
-0.95%
68,629.46
-0.12%
10,409.51
+0.57%
2,848,945
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2,452.46
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|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPSA
|10,409.51
|+0.57%
|—
|10,350.41
|10,451
|10,368
|—
|USD/CLP
|1,017
|-0.60%
|+8.32%
|1,023
|1,022
|1,013
|—
|COPPER
|5.64
|+3.01%
|+13.70%
|5.48
|5.79
|5.41
|88,481
|SQM-B
|49,448
|+1.22%
|-9.60%
|48,850
|50,400
|48,962
|205,465
|COPEC
|6,365
|+0.65%
|-3.56%
|6,324
|6,414
|6,301
|320,702
|BSANTANDER
|78.70
|+0.43%
|+15.35%
|78.36
|79.00
|77.81
|42,409,597
|FALABELLA
|6,750
|0.00%
|+14.60%
|6,750
|6,827
|6,740
|371,166
|ENELAM
|79.50
|-0.06%
|-11.11%
|79.55
|80.20
|78.61
|11,813,704
|CENCOSUD
|1,685
|-0.71%
|-38.73%
|1,697
|1,745
|1,683
|556,214
|CMPC
|934.70
|-0.46%
|-27.03%
|939.00
|948.24
|928.77
|528,745
|BANCO CHILE
|186.88
|-0.23%
|+8.34%
|187.31
|189.48
|186.66
|58,440,934
|LATAM AIR
|24.07
|+4.47%
|+9.86%
|23.04
|24.15
|23.17
|583,645,733
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|144.60
|+7.89%
|+18.63%
|134.02
|146.28
|139.98
|1,304,644
144.60
+7.89%
24.07
+4.47%
5.64
+3.01%
49,448
+1.22%
1,685
-0.71%
6,365
+0.65%
1,017
-0.60%
10,409.51
+0.57%
Government spokesman Gonzalo Arenas gave a larger official figure the next day: US$500 million in 2026 and US$400 million in 2027, about US$900 million in total. The Finance Ministry said the final figure was still being drawn up.
Ignacio Briones, a former finance minister, called the deal “not a bad reward for a few days of road blockades that violate the rule of law” in a post on X on 14 November. He put the cost of that one measure, the diesel tax refund for truckers, at US$100 million a year.
The economy offers little relief. Chile’s central bank reported on 18 November that GDP fell 1.1% in the third quarter from a year earlier and linked the drop to mining.
The final figure was three-tenths of a point weaker than the central bank’s own preliminary monthly estimate of a 0.8% fall. The quarter therefore ended worse than officials had thought, which leaves the budget less room.
Lower prices and lower mining volumes together would mean less tax from the mines. That matters just as the fuel deal adds spending.
Debt adds to the pressure: Dipres put the central government’s gross debt at US$164.9 billion, or 44.7% of GDP, at the end of September. A weaker peso, which makes dollar debt costlier in local terms, pushed that figure up.
Measured over 12 months, the deficit stood at 1.8% of GDP in September, 1.0 percentage point below the end of 2025, Dipres said. That progress is what a weaker copper price now puts at risk.
The next test is the central bank’s monthly activity index for October, due on Tuesday 1 December. A weak reading would add to the case that the windfall is over, while the debate over who should own Chile’s copper continues.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why does copper matter so much to Chile’s budget?
Taxes from private mines and payments from state-owned Codelco make up a large share of government income. When the price falls, that income shrinks quickly.
Is Chile’s debt a problem now?
Debt was 44.7% of GDP in September, close to the 45% level treated as a prudent limit. Weaker copper and growth make it harder to stay below it.
Sources: Dipres, Government Central Execution Report September 2026 (30 October 2026), dipres.gob.cl; Central Bank of Chile, Quarterly National Accounts Q3 2026 (18 November 2026) and statistics calendar, bcentral.cl; statements by Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz (12 November 2026) and government spokesman Gonzalo Arenas (13 November 2026); Ignacio Briones on X (14 November 2026); COMEX copper futures, 18 November 2026.
Connected Coverage: Chile news · Chile copper output falls 15% in September · Codelco signs deal with Adani
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