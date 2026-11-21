A reported private tour of a copper mine has become a test of how far Chile's government may go in letting private money into its state miner.

Haul trucks inside Codelco's Chuquicamata open pit near Calama, Chile, pictured in 2016. File photo, not from this month. Photo: Diego Delso / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

CHILE · COPPER

Two Chilean opposition lawmakers have asked Codelco, the state-owned copper miner, to explain a reported private visit by Bill Gates to its Chuquicamata mine in early November 2026. Deputies José Antonio Rivas and Valentina Cáceres announced their official letters on Friday 6 November, a day after Codelco said its own output figures had been inflated.

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We found no public response from Codelco as of 21 November, and no public document shows that investment was discussed. The question matters to US readers because Chile supplied 22.9% of the world’s mined copper in 2025, according to the state Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco).

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Key Facts Who. Deputies Rivas (Socialist) and Cáceres (Broad Front), both on a lower-house mining committee, wrote on 6 November.

Ask. They want to know who arranged Gates’s visit, who attended, and whether investment came up.

Where. Chuquicamata, Codelco’s underground copper mine in northern Chile, reportedly visited in early November 2026.

Open. We found no response from Codelco by 21 November, and no public evidence shows investment talks.

As of. 21 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

A reported private tour of a copper mine has become a test of how far Chile’s government may go in letting private money into its state miner.

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The deputies’ letters take the reported tour by Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, as their starting point and ask who arranged it. We found no public confirmation from Codelco of the visit, which Chilean media reported citing unnamed sources close to the company.

The letters went to four bodies: Codelco, the Finance Ministry, the Mining Ministry and Cochilco. They ask Codelco who approved the tour, which executives attended, and whether any investment or technology cooperation came up, and they ask the Finance Ministry whether a formal plan for private capital exists.

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File photo of the Chuquicamata copper mine in northern Chile. photo. Haul trucks on the terraces of the Chuquicamata copper mine, Calama, Chile, 2016. Photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The deputies also asked about contacts with KoBold Metals, an artificial-intelligence mineral explorer backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the climate fund Gates founded. Nothing public shows that KoBold, Gates or his fund approached Codelco.

The visit landed in a country already arguing over its state miner. On Thursday 5 November, Codelco’s chairman Bernardo Fontaine told shareholders that production had been wrongly counted by more than 40,000 tonnes over 2024 and 2025, including 18,100 tonnes in 2025, with audits still unfinished.

Fontaine put the preliminary accounting effect of the inventory errors at US$120 million to US$140 million, and said the audits could change the figure. The affair has fed a wider debate on private capital in Codelco.

Codelco also said that the audit firm KPMG is reviewing 2024 and 2025 production across all its divisions, while the audit firm EY is running a forensic audit. Fontaine said both reviews are unfinished and that the figures may change.

Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz said in an interview published on 11 November that Chile may in the long term need to consider more private capital in Codelco itself. He called it a long-term idea, not part of immediate plans, and said state control would never be lost.

At the 5 November meeting, Economy and Mining Minister Daniel Mas announced a review of Codelco’s institutional set-up, including how Cochilco and Sernageomin, the national geology and mining service, relate to it. Quiroz has said the idea of private money is not privatisation.

Rivas said in the letters’ announcement that the irregularities “cannot become an excuse to weaken Chile’s heritage”. Cáceres said that lawmakers “will keep looking after our state company and overseeing it responsibly”.

Codelco is among the world’s largest copper miners, yet its divisions produced 1,334,400 tonnes in 2025, according to Cochilco data released in February 2026. BHP’s Escondida mine alone made 1,345,100 tonnes that year.

For US readers the stake is supply, because Chile mined 22.9% of the world’s copper in 2025 according to Cochilco. Fontaine told the 5 November meeting that Codelco’s output has fallen from about 1.6 million tonnes to about 1.2 million, and how fast that gap closes is an open question.

The government has not named the deposits or plants it might open to private firms. We found no public response from Codelco on the reported Gates visit, so the deputies’ questions remain open.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Bill Gates negotiate with Codelco?

No public document shows that he did, and Codelco has not commented. The deputies’ letters ask exactly that question.

Is Chile privatising Codelco?

Quiroz says state control will not be lost and calls private capital a long-term idea, not part of immediate plans. He says it is not privatisation.

Why should US readers care?

Chile is the world’s top copper supplier, so Codelco’s output and funding shape supply. Ownership choices will affect how fast new mines are built.

Sources: Codelco press release on the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, 5 November 2026 (https://www.codelco.com/prensa/2026/junta-extraordinaria-de-accionistas-respalda-medidas-adoptadas); Chamber of Deputies of Chile, Mining and Energy Committee (https://www.camara.cl); Chilean Copper Commission, Cochilco, production statistics 2025 (https://www.cochilco.cl); Ministry of Finance of Chile (https://www.hacienda.cl).

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