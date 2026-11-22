Investigators have not yet established how the crash happened on the island's main north-south road.

Dalcahue pier, Chiloe island. Photo: Rjcastillo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Brief: Chile

Six people, including four minors, died in a collision on Chile‘s main north-south highway on Chiloé island on Sunday 22 November 2026. The crash happened at about 9:06 a.m. local time on the Butalcura straight between the island towns of Dalcahue and Ancud, according to local reports.

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Five other people were injured and taken to the hospital in Castro, another town on the island. Route 5, the Chilean stretch of the Pan-American Highway, is the main north-south road on Chiloé’s main island.

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Key Facts Who. Six dead, two adults and four minors; five injured; 11 people involved.

What. A collision involving two or three vehicles; investigators have not confirmed the cause.

Where. Route 5 South, Butalcura straight between Dalcahue and Ancud, Chiloé island, on Sunday 22 November 2026.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Sunday 22 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Investigators have not yet established how the crash happened on the island's main north-south road.

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Carabineros subprefect Jorge Lorca said early indications point to an overtaking manoeuvre, though the cause has not been confirmed. Local reports differ on whether two or three vehicles were involved.

According to Dalcahue fire brigade commander Cristián Vargas, 11 people were involved, while an early report said nine. The toll rose from five to six after a child who was being resuscitated was later declared dead.

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Three of the injured are female Carabineros officers, reportedly off duty. Early reports said all five injured were out of danger, but Fernando Bórquez, the president’s provincial delegate for Chiloé, later said two of the injured children are at risk of life.

Route 5 South on Chiloé island. File photo: Gillermo Adolfo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0).

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Alejandra Villegas, mayor of Dalcahue, wrote of “a sad awakening in Dalcahue” on social media (translated from Spanish). Traffic on the Butalcura stretch of Route 5 is being diverted along the coastal road through Dalcahue.

By order of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (Ministerio Público), the police traffic accident investigation section, known as SIAT, leads the inquiry. The cause has not been confirmed.

Still unknown are how the crash happened, the ages of the dead, the condition of the two children at risk and when the road will reopen. No date for the SIAT findings has been given.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is investigating the Chiloé crash?

The police traffic accident investigation section, SIAT, leads the inquiry by order of the Public Prosecutor's Office. The cause has not been confirmed.

Is Route 5 open near Butalcura?

The Butalcura stretch is closed, and traffic is diverted along the coastal road through Dalcahue. No reopening time has been given.

Sources: Carabineros de Chile (police statements, 22 November 2026); Dalcahue Fire Brigade; Dalcahue municipality (mayor Alejandra Villegas); Provincial Delegation of Chiloé; Ministerio Público (Public Prosecutor's Office).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error