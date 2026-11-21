A small plane came down inside a residential condominium complex in Peñalolén, an eastern district of Santiago, Chile, on the afternoon of Saturday 21 November 2026. Four people were injured, and Carabineros, Chile’s uniformed national police, say none of them is in life-threatening condition.

Captain Cristian Montre of Carabineros described it as a recreational flight, so no airline passengers were involved. Emergency records put the crash at about 17:40 Chile time, which is about 20:40 GMT.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Four people were injured: three officers of Chile’s civilian detective police, the PDI, and one civilian.

Where. Inside the Valle Casablanca condominium complex in Peñalolén, an eastern commune (district) of Santiago.

Status. No deaths reported, and the cause has not been established.

As of 21 November 2026, 22:20 GMT

A recreational flight ended inside a residential complex in eastern Santiago, with minor injuries and no deaths reported, while the cause and the owner of the aircraft remain unconfirmed.

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Peñalolén has seen such accidents before. On 27 February 2008 a Cessna 210 Centurion owned by the Carabineros air club, which had taken off from the nearby Tobalaba aerodrome (a small airfield beside the district), crashed at the Peñalolén municipal stadium.

Eleven people had died by the end of that day and at least 25 were injured, according to reports of 27 February 2008. The final toll was 13, among them the six people aboard and seven on the ground.

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On 14 July 2018 a Piper PA-28 came down on waste ground near the same Tobalaba aerodrome, also in Peñalolén. The pilot and three passengers were injured, and a 79-year-old passenger died that evening, according to a report of 16 July 2018.

Carolina Leitao, then mayor of Peñalolén, called for fewer training and private flights from Tobalaba and for the planned public aerodrome at Peldehue, in Colina about 30 kilometres from Santiago, to be built sooner. Unlike those two crashes, no deaths have been reported from Saturday’s accident so far.

The cause remains open, and no official body has said what brought the plane down. No statement on next steps had been published by the time of writing.

A roadside memorial in Peñalolén for victims of an earlier air tragedy. Photo: Carlos yo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons, 21 October 2023. File photo, not from today’s crash.

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The Peñalolén municipality, the local authority for the district, described the injuries as minor and said a vehicle was damaged. No houses have been reported affected so far.

Montre, speaking for Carabineros, gave a similar account. “Fortunately, it seems the injuries are of lesser consideration,” he said, in the original Spanish “Las lesiones afortunadamente, al parecer, serían de menor consideración”, adding that nobody was at risk of dying.

Montre also said those aboard were making a recreational flight. Police information cited in the press reports says the injured officers belong to the PDI, which is short for Policía de Investigaciones.

Most of the injured were taken to the Carabineros hospital. A Carabineros helicopter moved the most affected person to a health centre.

Volunteers of the Ñuñoa fire brigade (Ñuñoa is a neighbouring district) attended the scene of the crash. Jack Brady, captain of a Ñuñoa fire company, was in charge of the emergency.

Press reports link the aircraft to the air club of the PDI, the Club Aéreo de la PDI, although that ownership has not been officially confirmed. No statement from the PDI had been published by the time of writing.

Early press reports say the plane may have had a landing-gear problem or another malfunction. That is preliminary, and no official body has named a cause.

The record does not say where the flight took off or where it was going. No statement had been published by DGAC, Chile’s civil aviation authority, by Chile’s air accident investigation board, the JIAAC, or by prosecutors.

Those most affected are the four injured and the residents of the condominium, who had a plane come down inside their complex. The questions of cause and ownership stay open for now.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was anyone killed in the Peñalolén plane crash?

No deaths have been reported. Carabineros say nobody is in danger of dying and the municipality calls the injuries minor.

What caused the plane to come down?

The cause has not been established. Early press reports mention a possible landing-gear problem, but no official body has confirmed it.

Who owned the aircraft?

Press reports link it to the PDI’s air club, but ownership has not been officially confirmed. No statement from the PDI had been published by the time of writing.