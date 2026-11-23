Drones are reported to have hit a police command in Cúcuta for the second time this year, but damage and injuries are still being counted.

Photo: EEIM / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Brief | Security: Colombia

Explosions hit the police command of Norte de Santander, the Colombian department around Cúcuta, in Cúcuta, Colombia’s main city on the Venezuelan border, at about 2:15 a.m. on Monday 23 November 2026. Early accounts point to explosive-laden drones, but police have not yet published a full official account.

The command sits in the Tasajero district, and this is the second attack on it this year. A car bomb outside the same building on 1 August 2026 wounded more than ten officers, according to the police at the time.

Key Facts Who. Norte de Santander police command in Cúcuta, hit at about 2:15 a.m. on 23 November 2026.

What. Explosions, reportedly from drones, damaged the compound and nearby homes in Tasajero district.

Casualties. No official count has been published; one report of an injured child is unconfirmed.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Chile and Argentina pesos hit one-year lows” Get the brief

Drones are reported to have hit a police command in Cúcuta for the second time this year, but damage and injuries are still being counted.

Local reports describe blasts in the command’s administrative area and its lodging quarters, plus damage to nearby homes, a hotel and the power and gas supply in parts of Tasajero, and one house is reported to have collapsed. Regional police said the compound suffered material damage, but they gave no count of injured officers or civilians.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Juan Felipe Corzo, a Norte de Santander member of Colombia’s lower house, said on 23 November that “this morning they launched drones with explosives that ended up falling on houses where Cúcuta families were sleeping.” He called on the national government to put his department first in its roll-out of anti-drone systems.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A local report says a child was seriously injured when a device fell on a home, but no authority has confirmed that. The same goes for the number of drones, which rests on local video, and for who launched them.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The San Antonio–Cúcuta border crossing. (File photo)

Cúcuta has several armed groups, including urban cells of the ELN (National Liberation Army, a guerrilla group) and a dissident faction of the former FARC rebel army (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia). Police named the ELN as the suspected author of the August car bomb, and nobody has yet been named for this one.

The Rio Times reported the earlier violence in the city in Cúcuta Explosion Wounds Police and Civilians, and drone incidents in the same border region in Drones Reported Falling Near Homes in Tibú, and we will update this brief when the police or the Defence Ministry publish a casualty count and an attribution.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is behind the Cúcuta attack?

No authority has named a suspect group yet. The earlier August car bomb was blamed on the ELN, but that does not establish who launched these drones.

Were police officers hurt?

Police have not published a count of injured officers or civilians. Reports of a wounded child come from local sources and are unconfirmed.

Sources: Policía Nacional de Colombia, Norte de Santander department (statement on material damage, 23 November 2026, as relayed in regional reports); statement by Representative Juan Felipe Corzo, 23 November 2026. No primary document was available at publication.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →