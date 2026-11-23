Killings tied to organised crime nearly halved in Chile in 2025, but drug dealing and human trafficking cases rose.

Route 5 South on Chiloe island. Photo: Gillermo Adolfo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Security: Chile

Chile’s Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that fewer people were killed by organised crime in 2025, even as cases rose. Homicide victims linked to organised crime fell 46.2% to 107, from 199 in 2024, according to its third yearly report.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The office, Chile’s state prosecution service, counted 6,121 organised-crime cases in 2025, up 6.8% on 2024. Public Security Minister Martín Arrau, who runs the government’s security ministry, says the fight against these groups will last.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Report. Chile’s Public Prosecutor’s Office presented its third yearly organised-crime report on 18 November 2026.

Cases. Organised-crime cases rose 6.8% to 6,121 in 2025; drug micro-trafficking rose 49.6%.

Deaths. Homicide victims linked to organised crime fell 46.2%, to 107.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 7:15 a.m. GMT.

Killings tied to organised crime nearly halved in Chile in 2025, but drug dealing and human trafficking cases rose.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Chile Email address Follow

National Prosecutor Ángel Valencia, Chile’s chief prosecutor, presented the report on 18 November 2026. “The report is not a mere compendium of figures: it is a tool to guide criminal prosecution decisions grounded in evidence,” he said.

Small-scale drug dealing, known as micro-trafficking, drove the rise in cases, up 49.6% in 2025. Identified victims of human trafficking rose 36.9% to 245, from 179 a year earlier, according to the report.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Prosecutors cautioned that early 2026 data call for close watching of the homicide trend. The report also urges prosecutors to pursue criminal organisations and their financial, logistical and institutional networks.

Arrau said on 17 November 2026 that the international criminal groups operating in Chile number “close to a dozen”. “This is something constant,” he added, rejecting the idea that the fight against organised crime can be won and then finished.

It is not yet clear how many foreign gangs the prosecutors count in the full report. That means the minister’s dozen cannot yet be compared with their figure.

Avenida Diagonal Las Torres in Peñalolén, Santiago. File photo. Photo: Carlos yo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons, 21 October 2023. File photo.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Chile 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Did organised-crime killings fall in Chile?

Prosecutors say victims of organised-crime homicides fell in 2025. They also warned that early 2026 data need close watching.

What is micro-trafficking?

It is small-scale drug dealing. It drove the rise in organised-crime cases in 2025.

Sources Published Monday 23 November 2026, 7:15 a.m. GMT · Sources: Public Prosecutor’s Office of Chile, Third Organised Crime Report, presented 18 November 2026; statement of Public Security Minister Martín Arrau, 17 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error