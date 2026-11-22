A fuel-price deal with trucker groups may have helped lift the president's numbers a little, but 68% still disapprove of his work.

Palacio de la Moneda, Santiago. Photo: Rjcastillo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Chile

Chile’s President José Antonio Kast won back some ground with voters, with 23% approving of his work in the Agenda Criteria poll, its weekly survey, published on Sunday 22 November 2026. That is five points more than a week earlier, yet 68% still disapprove, according to Criteria, a Chilean polling firm.

The rebound comes after a truckers’ strike that began on 10 November and a fuel-price deal the government struck two days later. For US readers it matters because Chile has had a free trade agreement with the United States since 2004, and a president with weak support finds it harder to pass reforms.

Key Facts Who. President José Antonio Kast, in office since March 2026.

What. Approval 23%, up 5 points; disapproval 68%, down 4 points.

Where. Chile, in the weekly Agenda Criteria poll of 22 November.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Sunday 22 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

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A fuel-price deal with trucker groups may have helped lift the president's numbers a little, but 68% still disapprove of his work.

Kast’s term began in March 2026, and Criteria’s reading of Sunday 15 November put his approval at 18%, the lowest of his time in office. A week later the same firm recorded 23%, with disapproval falling from 72% to 68% and the undecided slipping from 10% to 9%.

The strike gave those two weeks their shape, because truckers stopped work on Tuesday 10 November. On Thursday 12 November the government agreed a deal with two national trucker confederations.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Interior Minister Claudio Alvarado and Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz announced a deal that cuts diesel by 142 pesos a litre in total (about US$0.14) and petrol by 39 pesos (about US$0.04), partly by reversing that week’s price rises. It also sets a ceiling on fuel prices until 31 March 2027, converted at a market rate of 1,022 pesos per US$ on 22 November 2026.

Máximo Pavez, the interior undersecretary (deputy interior minister), defended the approach on Sunday 15 November 2026. He said the government “resolves a truckers’ strike by using the arts of politics” and pointed to “concrete proposals on the table” (translated from Spanish).

Chile's National Congress in Valparaíso. Archive photo. Photo by Carlos Figueroa Rojas, 3 September 2023, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Pavez also acknowledged that the mobilisation affected the government’s priorities. He said there were no serious supply or public-order problems.

The trend is not Criteria’s alone: Cadem, another Chilean pollster, put approval at 27% in its weekly Plaza Pública poll of Sunday 15 November 2026, down 2 points, with disapproval at 69%, up 1 point. That reading came a week before Criteria’s latest, so the two are not a like-for-like pair.

Two pollsters, a week apart, therefore put Kast at 27% and 23%, both well below a majority. The fuel-price ceiling runs to 31 March 2027, which holds fuel prices in check for now, yet 52% of Criteria’s respondents still name the cost of living as their top concern.

Voters in Criteria’s 22 November release rank lack of jobs second at 43% and crime third at 42%. Asked what they would tell a foreigner who knows nothing about Chile today, 22% answered that Chile is worse off, the most common reply.

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Another 14% mentioned the cost of living and inflation, while 13% said the government is incapable. On the truckers’ deal, 86% have heard of it, and of those 55% call it little or not at all positive for the country, against 40% who call it somewhat or very positive.

The government’s account meets a counter-view in Criteria’s own numbers: 59% disagree with the deal’s measures and 35% agree, according to Criteria. The split follows politics, with disagreement at 85% on the left, 47% in the centre and 40% on the right, and 41% rate the government’s negotiating as weak against 27% who call it firm.

The Cabinet Is Better Known, Not Better Liked

The cabinet is better known than it was: Criteria lists name recognition for Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz at 74% and Housing Minister Iván Poduje at 68%. Justice Minister Fernando Rabat reached 62%, a rise of 34 points and the largest in the survey.

Recognition has not meant praise: 73% disapprove of Rabat and 17% approve, while 70% disapprove of Quiroz and 20% approve. Poduje and Health Minister May Chomalí lead the cabinet with 48% approval each.

Criteria surveyed 802 people on 19 and 20 November, and the five-point move should be read with care. Both firms publish every Sunday, so the next test of whether the deal holds comes on 29 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Kast's approval recovering?

Criteria shows a rebound from the lowest point of his term, but disapproval is still more than double approval. One week of data does not make a trend.

Why do Chile's polls matter to foreign readers?

Chile has a free trade agreement with the United States, so a president's room to pass laws affects investors and exporters. Popularity is one signal of that room.

Does the fuel deal solve the problem?

It caps prices for a fixed period and ends the strike. The poll shows voters still rank living costs as their main worry.

Sources: Criteria, Agenda Criteria, 22 November 2026; Cadem, Plaza Pública, 15 November 2026; Statement of Interior Undersecretary Máximo Pavez, 15 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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