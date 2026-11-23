Peru's central Andes are counting damage and listening for aftershocks after a deep quake that killed one driver and cracked more than a hundred homes.

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PERU · EARTHQUAKE

A truck driver hit by falling rocks is the only known death from the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck Peru’s central Andes on Friday 20 November 2026. The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP), the national quake monitor, is still logging aftershocks, two of them near magnitude 5.

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The quake hit at 7:09 in the evening, Peru time, the same clock time as on the US East Coast, about 30 km north-west of the town of Junín. The shaking was felt as far away as Lima, the capital.

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Key Facts Who Indeci, Peru’s civil-defence agency, confirms one death, a truck driver killed by falling rocks.

What A magnitude 6.7 quake, about 130 km deep, shook Peru’s central Andes.

When Friday 20 November 2026, 7:09 p.m. Peru time; aftershocks continue.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 23 November 2026, 11:30 GMT (6:30 a.m. ET)

Peru’s central Andes are counting damage and listening for aftershocks after a deep quake that killed one driver and cracked more than a hundred homes.

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IGP chief Hernando Tavera said the quake came from deformation inside the Nazca plate, the slab of ocean floor that slides under South America, and put its depth at about 130 km. On 18 July 2026 a much weaker but shallow quake in Chupaca, also in Junín, which the IGP first measured at magnitude 5.1, killed five people, Indeci reported, and the agency pointed to the shallow depth and homes built of adobe, or sun-dried mud brick.

Indeci, the National Institute of Civil Defence, said on Saturday 21 November that its chief, Brigadier General Luis Enrique Vásquez Guerrero, had sent a rapid-response team to Junín and ordered 500 donated food baskets moved by road with the UN World Food Programme. Asked over the weekend whether a bigger quake could follow, Tavera said nobody can know what will happen tomorrow, but that the aftershocks should be part of a return to calm.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The dead man was at the wheel of a tanker truck when rocks from a slide set off by the quake fell on it at Mati Chico, on the boundary of the Huánuco districts of San Rafael and Ambo, according to preliminary inquiries. He was taken to a health post in Ambo and then to the Hermilio Valdizán regional hospital in Huánuco, where the health ministry’s emergency centre confirmed his death.

Junín’s regional government, adding up reports from district mayors, counted 10 injured, 105 homes affected and 22 uninhabitable on 22 November, plus two damaged schools and six damaged health facilities. Indeci’s emergency centre counts one dead, 15 injured and 853 damnificados, people who lost their homes or belongings, in its 22 November update, and both bodies call their numbers preliminary.

In San Pedro de Cajas, 23 homes are affected and five are unfit to live in, while Palca counts 36 affected and seven unfit. Elio Zevallos, mayor of the Junín district, said 40 homes have cracked walls, most of them in Ulcumayo, where “the quake was quite strong” and “the houses suffered more structural damage.”

In Huancayo, the largest city of the Junín region, residents reported cracks in walls and some falling plaster, according to the regional authorities. People in Satipo and Chanchamayo, also in Junín, left buildings and gathered in public spaces as a precaution.

The damage is concentrated in highland farming districts, and the capital’s services came through largely intact. Indeci said crews cleared slide debris from roads in Huánuco, Junín and Lima, the airports kept operating, and power was fully restored at the Zapallal substation.

Schools with visible damage are cordoned off until safety inspections are done, the Education Ministry said through Indeci. For families and travellers with plans in the Andes, that means school closures and occasional road work are likelier than any wider disruption.

Tavera said that “neither we nor anyone has control over nature” and urged households to rehearse an evacuation drill. The regional government says its figures will change as more districts file reports.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reports: first report on the quake and the injury count.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Was Lima damaged by the Junín quake?

Lima felt the shaking, but Indeci says its airports and urban transit kept running. The damage listed so far is in the highland regions.

Could a bigger quake follow?

IGP’s chief says nobody can predict that and calls the aftershocks part of a return to calm. He urges every family to practise an evacuation drill.

Who counts the damage?

Indeci’s national emergency centre consolidates reports from regional and district authorities. Its figures can change as new reports arrive.

Sources: Indeci, National Institute of Civil Defence, press note on the response, 21 November 2026; Indeci, press note on the rapid-response team and food baskets, 21 November 2026; Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP), quake report and statements by its chief, 20 to 22 November 2026; Regional Government of Junín, preliminary consolidated damage report, 22 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error