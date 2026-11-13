Cemex Names Best Mexican Buildings in Award

Fans in a grandstand at the Mexican Grand Prix in 2016; the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez shares its sports complex with the stadium (photo from 2016, not from the concert). Photo: Gobierno CDMX / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

MEXICO · COMPANIES

Key Facts The company Cemex, a Monterrey-based cement group, trades in Mexico City and New York.

What happened Its 35th Premio Obras Cemex honoured 18 Mexican projects in six categories on 12 November 2026.

Who is affected Mexican architects, engineers and builders. Cemex did not tie the award to its earnings.

What is new This was the first edition under a new two-year format.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Cemex, the Monterrey-based cement group, has named the best new buildings and infrastructure in Mexico at the 35th Premio Obras Cemex (Cemex Works Prize), its architecture and construction award. The ceremony took place in Mexico City on Thursday 12 November 2026, according to Cemex.

The prize speaks to the Mexican building industry, not to investors. It has no stated link to the company’s results, which we covered in our Cemex third-quarter report.

What Happened

Cemex said a jury picked three projects in each of six categories, 18 in total. First prizes went to Casa Tao (single-family housing), Puente Las Truchas, a bridge (infrastructure and mobility), and Parque Quintana Roo (urban space and landscape).

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The other first places were Residencial Montebosco Torre Fresno (multi-family housing), Jardín Termal (public and mixed-use buildings under 1,000 square metres) and the Tizayuca town hall and Central Garden (the same type above 1,000 square metres). Cemex also gave its lifetime award, named for Lorenzo H. Zambrano, to architect Javier Sordo Madaleno.

Towers on Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City (file photo)

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How the Award Works

The Premio Obras Cemex is Cemex’s architecture award, and this edition drew 296 entries, 23 of which reached the final round. A ten-member jury, chaired by architect Sara Topelson, judged them.

From now on the award will be held every two years. Cemex has not said what changes for entrants under the new schedule.

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What Is Not Known

Cemex has not published any prize money in the announcements we found. The full list of second and third places is in the company’s release, which we could not open in full on its own site.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Premio Obras Cemex?

It is a Cemex award for the best Mexican architecture and construction projects. The 2026 edition was the 35th and the first under a two-year format.

Who won the top prizes?

Cemex named Casa Tao, Puente Las Truchas and Parque Quintana Roo among the first-place winners. Javier Sordo Madaleno received the lifetime award.

Does this affect Cemex stock?

Cemex did not link the award to any financial result. It is a recognition event for the building industry.

More: Mexico news, Cemex Explained, Mexico’s Cement Giant in 2026.

Sources: Cemex Mexico, Premio Obras Cemex page, 13 November 2026; Cemex announcements of 5 and 28 October and 12 November 2026.

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