Boca Juniors Meet Mineiro in Colombia Final

File photo: the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, venue of the 21 November final, before its remodelling.

Key Facts What: Copa Sudamericana final, a single match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Atlético Mineiro of Brazil, decided by CONMEBOL, South American football's governing body.

When: Saturday, 21 November 2026, 5:30 p.m. ET (Eastern Time, also 5:30 p.m. in Colombia), nine days from now.

Where: Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia.

Stakes: Boca would become the first club with three Sudamericana titles; Mineiro seeks to end a run of lost continental finals.

Tickets: 12,000 per club for its own fans; prices reported from about US$90 to US$250; CONMEBOL says Eleven Tickets is the only official seller.

Prediction markets: Polymarket, 12 November, 10:22 a.m. ET: Boca Juniors 55.5%, Atlético Mineiro 45.4% to win; US$22,471 traded.

US TV: We have not found a confirmed US channel or streaming service.

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Date, Time and Venue

Our Copa Sudamericana final 2026 coverage follows the climax of South America's second-tier club competition, run by CONMEBOL, the continent's football governing body. It will be decided in a single match on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. ET at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia. Colombian reports say CONMEBOL confirmed the time, but we could not open CONMEBOL's own site, so it rests on secondary reports.

That is 7:30 p.m. in Argentina and Brazil and 4:30 p.m. in Mexico City. Barranquilla was awarded the final in November 2025, and the stadium has been remodelled with a target capacity of about 60,000.

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Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation, said in September that the final would stay in Barranquilla and that the stadium would be ready. He was answering Brazilian press speculation that CONMEBOL might move the match to Brazil if two Brazilian clubs reached it.

Boca Juniors' presence makes that scenario moot, and no venue change has been reported.

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The Teams and What Is at Stake

Boca Juniors, the Buenos Aires club, finished third in its Copa Libertadores group, the continent's premier club tournament, and dropped into the Sudamericana playoff round. It then beat Vasco da Gama, a Rio de Janeiro club, 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinal, after losing 1-0 at home and winning 3-1 in Brazil.

Boca won the title in 2004 and 2005, and a third would make it the first club with three Sudamericana trophies. Its last international trophy was the 2008 Recopa Sudamericana.

Atlético Mineiro, from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, topped its group with 10 points and also won its semifinal 3-2 on aggregate. It lost the semifinal second leg 2-0 to Montevideo City Torque, a Uruguayan club, but still reached the final on a 3-2 aggregate.

Mineiro lost the 2024 Libertadores final to Botafogo, a Rio de Janeiro club, and the 2025 Sudamericana final to Lanús of Argentina on penalties. Mineiro also eliminated Boca on penalties in the 2021 Libertadores round of 16, after two goalless draws.

What Has Changed Since Our Earlier Reports

We found no new development in the past 24 hours, and the date, time and pairing are unchanged from our earlier reports. The most relevant recent details concern squad availability and the Colombian players involved.

Mineiro's Argentine midfielder Alan Franco was sent off in Montevideo and is suspended for the final. Colombia will be represented on both sides, including Kevin Castaño, a midfielder, at Mineiro and goalkeeper Álvaro Montero and forward Sebastián Villa at Boca.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders priced Boca Juniors at 55.5% and Atlético Mineiro at 45.4% to win the title at 10:22 a.m. ET on 12 November. About US$22,471 had been traded, a small volume, and the prices sum to slightly over 100% because of market spreads.

These prices are bets, not polls or forecasts by experts. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

File photo: supporters at a night match in the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla.

Tickets and Travel

Each club has 12,000 tickets for its own supporters, sold by the clubs themselves, with prices reported from about US$90 to US$250 depending on the category. The cheapest category is reserved for the two clubs' fans.

CONMEBOL has warned fans against unauthorized agencies selling tickets. It says sales run only through Eleven Tickets, its ticketing platform.

What It Means for US Readers

The match starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, 21 November, but we found no confirmed US channel or streaming service. Check CONMEBOL's broadcast partners before the match.

What Is Not Known

There is no poll on the winner. The only odds we found come from a thinly traded market, shown above.

We could not confirm the kickoff time directly with CONMEBOL, and the referee and security plans have not been reported. It is also unclear whether any official ticket price exceeds US$250.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the Copa Sudamericana final?

It is on Saturday, 21 November 2026, at 5:30 p.m. ET. The venue is the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Who is playing and what is at stake?

Boca Juniors of Argentina face Atlético Mineiro of Brazil in a single match. Boca would become the first club with three Sudamericana titles, while Mineiro lost its last two continental finals.

How can fans in the United States watch?

We have not found a confirmed US channel or streaming service. We will update this page once one is announced.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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