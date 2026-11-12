BTG Pactual Profit Rises 17% to US$953M

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.65▲ 0.27% USD/CLP985.16▲ 0.24% USD/COP3,279▼ 0.87% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.02% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,174▲ 3.14% USD/BOB11.63▲ 1.12% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.05% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.29% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.41% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL6.20▼ 0.49% BRENT 92.41 ▼ 0.38% WTI 86.11 ▼ 0.49% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 1.11% GOLD 3,953 ▼ 1.19% SILVER 51.06 ▼ 1.58% SOY 1,229 — 0.00% CORN 448.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 597.25 ▼ 0.38% COFFEE 268.95 ▼ 0.02% SUGAR 18.02 ▼ 2.49% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.88 ▲ 5.55% COCOA 5,032 ▲ 2.55% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.59 ▲ 0.07% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.02% USD/CLP 984.41 ▲ 0.16% USD/COP 3,279 ▼ 0.87% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 3.14% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 1.12% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.05% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.29% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▼ 0.58% BRENT 92.41 ▼ 0.38% WTI 86.11 ▼ 0.49% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 1.11% GOLD 3,953 ▼ 1.19% SILVER 51.06 ▼ 1.58% SOY 1,229 — 0.00% CORN 448.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 597.25 ▼ 0.38% COFFEE 268.95 ▼ 0.02% SUGAR 18.02 ▼ 2.49% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.88 ▲ 5.55% COCOA 5,032 ▲ 2.55% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Latin America

BTG Pactual Profit Rises 17% to US$953M

By · · 2 min read
São Paulo skyline behind Ibirapuera Park. File photo.
File photo: the São Paulo skyline behind Ibirapuera Park. Photo: Sérgio Valle Duarte, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Markets: Brazil

Key Facts

Profit. Adjusted net income (BTG’s own profit measure) was R$5.33 billion (about US$953 million), up 17%.

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Revenue. Total revenue rose about 14% to R$10.81 billion (about US$1.93 billion).

Return. Adjusted return on average equity (profit relative to shareholders’ capital) was 26.4%, down from 28.2%.

When. Results for the third quarter of 2026 were published on Thursday 12 November 2026.

BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank listed in São Paulo, grew its third-quarter 2026 profit by 17%. Its return on equity slipped over the same period.

What BTG Pactual Reported

BTG Pactual reported adjusted net income of R$5.33 billion for the third quarter, according to a Reuters report carried by InfoMoney, a Brazilian financial news site, on 12 November 2026. That is about US$953 million at R$5.59 per US$, and “adjusted” is BTG’s own measure, which differs from reported net income.

Revenue grew about 14% to R$10.81 billion (about US$1.93 billion). Return on average equity (ROAE), which measures annual profit against shareholders’ capital, was 26.4% on an adjusted basis against 28.2% a year earlier.

A lower return alongside higher profit implies that average equity grew faster than profit. The InfoMoney report does not give the equity figure.

Historic office buildings in downtown São Paulo
Historic office buildings in downtown São Paulo, Brazil’s financial capital. File photo.

For Investors

BTG Pactual trades in São Paulo under the ticker BPAC11. For a comparison with another large lender, see our report on third-quarter profit at Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled lender, and our Brazil news page.

Live Company IntelligenceBanco BTG Pactual S.A. — the full investor dossierCompany overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

What Is Not Known

This brief covers the headline figures only. Reported (unadjusted) net income, any share buyback (a company repurchasing its own shares), any dividend and the split by business line are not covered here.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did BTG Pactual earn in the third quarter of 2026?

Adjusted net income was R$5.33 billion (about US$953 million), up 17% from the third quarter of 2025, according to a Reuters report carried by InfoMoney. Revenue rose about 14% to R$10.81 billion (about US$1.93 billion).

What does adjusted ROAE of 26.4% mean?

ROAE is annual profit divided by average shareholder equity. BTG’s adjusted figure was 26.4%, down from 28.2% a year earlier.

Sources: InfoMoney (carrying a report by the news agency Reuters), “Lucro ajustado do BTG Pactual cresce 17% no 3º tri”, 12 November 2026. Exchange rate: RT (a market-data provider), 12 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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