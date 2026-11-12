BTG Pactual Profit Rises 17% to US$953M

Markets: Brazil

Key Facts —Profit. Adjusted net income (BTG’s own profit measure) was R$5.33 billion (about US$953 million), up 17%. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Revenue. Total revenue rose about 14% to R$10.81 billion (about US$1.93 billion). —Return. Adjusted return on average equity (profit relative to shareholders’ capital) was 26.4%, down from 28.2%. —When. Results for the third quarter of 2026 were published on Thursday 12 November 2026.

BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank listed in São Paulo, grew its third-quarter 2026 profit by 17%. Its return on equity slipped over the same period.

What BTG Pactual Reported

BTG Pactual reported adjusted net income of R$5.33 billion for the third quarter, according to a Reuters report carried by InfoMoney, a Brazilian financial news site, on 12 November 2026. That is about US$953 million at R$5.59 per US$, and “adjusted” is BTG’s own measure, which differs from reported net income.

Revenue grew about 14% to R$10.81 billion (about US$1.93 billion). Return on average equity (ROAE), which measures annual profit against shareholders’ capital, was 26.4% on an adjusted basis against 28.2% a year earlier.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A lower return alongside higher profit implies that average equity grew faster than profit. The InfoMoney report does not give the equity figure.

Historic office buildings in downtown São Paulo, Brazil’s financial capital. File photo.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on BTG Pactual (Brazil) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

For Investors

BTG Pactual trades in São Paulo under the ticker BPAC11. For a comparison with another large lender, see our report on third-quarter profit at Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled lender, and our Brazil news page.

Live Company Intelligence Banco BTG Pactual S.A. — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

What Is Not Known

This brief covers the headline figures only. Reported (unadjusted) net income, any share buyback (a company repurchasing its own shares), any dividend and the split by business line are not covered here.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did BTG Pactual earn in the third quarter of 2026?

Adjusted net income was R$5.33 billion (about US$953 million), up 17% from the third quarter of 2025, according to a Reuters report carried by InfoMoney. Revenue rose about 14% to R$10.81 billion (about US$1.93 billion).

What does adjusted ROAE of 26.4% mean?

ROAE is annual profit divided by average shareholder equity. BTG’s adjusted figure was 26.4%, down from 28.2% a year earlier.

Sources: InfoMoney (carrying a report by the news agency Reuters), “Lucro ajustado do BTG Pactual cresce 17% no 3º tri”, 12 November 2026. Exchange rate: RT (a market-data provider), 12 November 2026.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →