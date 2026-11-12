BTG Pactual Profit Rises 17% to US$953M
Markets: Brazil
Key Facts
—Profit. Adjusted net income (BTG’s own profit measure) was R$5.33 billion (about US$953 million), up 17%.
—Revenue. Total revenue rose about 14% to R$10.81 billion (about US$1.93 billion).
—Return. Adjusted return on average equity (profit relative to shareholders’ capital) was 26.4%, down from 28.2%.
—When. Results for the third quarter of 2026 were published on Thursday 12 November 2026.
BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank listed in São Paulo, grew its third-quarter 2026 profit by 17%. Its return on equity slipped over the same period.
What BTG Pactual Reported
BTG Pactual reported adjusted net income of R$5.33 billion for the third quarter, according to a Reuters report carried by InfoMoney, a Brazilian financial news site, on 12 November 2026. That is about US$953 million at R$5.59 per US$, and “adjusted” is BTG’s own measure, which differs from reported net income.
Revenue grew about 14% to R$10.81 billion (about US$1.93 billion). Return on average equity (ROAE), which measures annual profit against shareholders’ capital, was 26.4% on an adjusted basis against 28.2% a year earlier.
A lower return alongside higher profit implies that average equity grew faster than profit. The InfoMoney report does not give the equity figure.
For Investors
BTG Pactual trades in São Paulo under the ticker BPAC11. For a comparison with another large lender, see our report on third-quarter profit at Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled lender, and our Brazil news page.
Live Company IntelligenceBanco BTG Pactual S.A. — the full investor dossier
What Is Not Known
This brief covers the headline figures only. Reported (unadjusted) net income, any share buyback (a company repurchasing its own shares), any dividend and the split by business line are not covered here.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did BTG Pactual earn in the third quarter of 2026?
Adjusted net income was R$5.33 billion (about US$953 million), up 17% from the third quarter of 2025, according to a Reuters report carried by InfoMoney. Revenue rose about 14% to R$10.81 billion (about US$1.93 billion).
What does adjusted ROAE of 26.4% mean?
ROAE is annual profit divided by average shareholder equity. BTG’s adjusted figure was 26.4%, down from 28.2% a year earlier.
Sources: InfoMoney (carrying a report by the news agency Reuters), “Lucro ajustado do BTG Pactual cresce 17% no 3º tri”, 12 November 2026. Exchange rate: RT (a market-data provider), 12 November 2026.
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