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since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Brazil Business

Brazil’s Unifique Mobile Revenue Doubles

By · · 5 min read
Seafront avenue with a cycle path, palm trees and apartment towers along Beira-Mar Norte in Florianópolis
Apartment towers and the bay-side promenade on Avenida Beira-Mar Norte, Florianópolis, 2019. (Photo: Alex Fabiano João, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · COMPANIES

Key Facts

  • The company Unifique, listed on Brazil’s B3 exchange as FIQE3, sells broadband and mobile service in southern Brazil.
  • Revenue Net revenue rose 17.6% to R$360 million (US$63.8 million) in the third quarter of 2026.
  • Mobile Mobile revenue rose 118% to R$42.1 million (US$7.5 million), with about 381,500 mobile lines.
  • Profit Net income rose 4% to R$67.4 million (US$11.9 million) as spending climbed.
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Unifique, a broadband and mobile provider based in Timbó in southern Brazil’s Santa Catarina state, reported on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that its third-quarter revenue rose 17.6% to R$360 million (about US$63.8 million). Revenue from mobile service more than doubled to R$42.1 million (about US$7.5 million), according to Teletime and TeleSíntese, two Brazilian telecom trade publications.

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Net income rose only 4% to R$67.4 million (about US$11.9 million), while the company spends heavily on its mobile network. Unifique’s shares trade on Brazil’s B3 exchange under the ticker FIQE3.

View over Lagoa da Conceição and the coast near Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil
View over Lagoa da Conceição from a lookout in Florianópolis, the capital of Santa Catarina state (2018). Photo: Daniel Vianna/MTur, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.
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What Unifique Reported

Broadband revenue rose 13.5% to R$243.2 million (about US$43.1 million), and the company counted 927,500 broadband customers at the end of September, up 12.6% from a year earlier. TeleSíntese reported that price adjustments applied from July contributed to the rise.

Adjusted EBITDA, operating profit before interest, tax and depreciation with one-off items removed, was R$178.3 million (about US$31.6 million), with a margin of 49.5%. TeleSíntese said the margin fell three percentage points, while Teletime said it fell 1.4 points.

All US dollar figures in this article use 5.64 reais per US dollar, the rate of RT, a financial data provider, on 13 November 2026. The company reports in reais.

The Mobile Push

Unifique now has about 381,500 mobile lines, and about 84.5% of those lines sit in bundles with home broadband. Teletime reported the bundle share.

TeleSíntese reported that 56.3% of lines activated in the quarter were numbers moved over from other operators. Its 4G and 5G network now covers 246 cities, 133 in Santa Catarina and 113 in Rio Grande do Sul, and reaches about 6.2 million people.

Why Profit Lagged Revenue

Building a mobile network costs money up front. Capital spending rose 46.2% to R$110.5 million (about US$19.6 million), and the cost of services rose 29.9% to R$187.9 million (about US$33.3 million), according to TeleSíntese.

Net debt was R$422.1 million (about US$74.8 million), or 0.62 times annual EBITDA, against 0.53 times at the end of 2025. The company issued R$500 million (about US$88.7 million) of debentures, or corporate bonds, in March, TeleSíntese reported.

Nine Months and the Takeover Offer

For the first nine months of 2026, revenue was R$1.03 billion (about US$183 million), up 19.9%, and net income was R$165.2 million (about US$29.3 million), up 12.4%. TeleSíntese reported both figures.

Separately, TeleSíntese reported that a takeover offer for the minority shareholders by Unifique’s controlling shareholder, Unitá Participações, is suspended, and a special shareholders’ meeting is set for Monday 16 November 2026. The offer would also move the company out of the Novo Mercado, a B3 listing tier with stricter governance rules.

What It Means for You

If you follow Brazilian small-cap stocks, Unifique shows how a regional broadband company is trying to sell home and mobile service together. Faster revenue growth and a rising debt ratio are the trade-off, and profit growth has not yet kept pace.

Travellers and expats in Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul are in the area of Unifique’s 4G and 5G network, which covers 246 cities, TeleSíntese reported. Most mobile plans are sold together with home broadband, since about 84.5% of lines sit in bundles.

What to Watch Next

The next fixed date is the special shareholders’ meeting on Monday 16 November 2026, which concerns the suspended takeover offer. The company’s fourth-quarter results will show whether mobile revenue keeps growing as fast.

Net debt and capital spending are the two numbers to follow. Our guide to how Brazil’s economy works and our report on Brazil’s key interest rate decision show why borrowing costs matter for a company with rising debt.

What Is Not Known

The figures above come from two trade publications and not from the company’s own release. They agree on revenue, profit and the 49.5% margin but differ on EBITDA growth and on how far the margin fell, so we do not state a year-earlier margin.

It is not known how the shareholders will vote on 16 November or when the takeover offer will resume. Mobile revenue is about 12% of total revenue (R$42.1 million of R$360 million).

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Unifique Report for the Third Quarter of 2026?

Net revenue was R$360 million (about US$63.8 million), up 17.6%, and net income was R$67.4 million (about US$11.9 million), up 4%. Mobile revenue more than doubled.

How Fast Is Unifique’s Mobile Business Growing?

Mobile revenue rose 118.1% to R$42.1 million (about US$7.5 million), and the base reached about 381,500 mobile lines. About 84.5% of the lines are in bundles with home broadband.

Why Did Profit Grow Slower Than Revenue?

The company is spending on its mobile network: capital spending rose 46.2% and the cost of services rose 29.9%. Net debt reached R$422.1 million (about US$74.8 million).

What Is the Takeover Offer for Unifique?

Unifique’s controlling shareholder, Unitá Participações, launched an offer for minority shareholders that is now suspended. A special shareholders’ meeting is set for Monday 16 November 2026.

Sources: Teletime, Brazil, Unifique third-quarter 2026 results, 11 November 2026; TeleSíntese, Brazil, Unifique third-quarter 2026 results, 11 November 2026; Unifique Telecomunicações S.A., first-quarter 2026 results release (company profile, Timbó, ticker), 13 May 2026; RT, USD/BRL exchange rate, 13 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

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