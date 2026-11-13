Brazil Supreme Court Closes Savers’ Case

BRAZIL ECONOMY · COURTS

Published Friday, 13 November 2026 · Source: Supremo Tribunal Federal (case ADPF 165), Febrapo

Key Facts The ruling Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court closed the savers’ case, ADPF 165, on Thursday 12 November 2026.

The limit The Court left unchanged the 2018 bank-savers agreement.

The gap Febrapo, a savers’ group, says over 250,000 savers are owed R$5.7 billion (about US$1.0 billion).

The deadline Savers can join the agreement until 3 June 2027.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court has closed the long case over savers’ losses from 1980s and 1990s inflation plans, with the 3 June 2027 deadline to join the agreement still standing.

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Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), the country’s highest court, in Brasília, closed the case behind the savers’ compensation deal on Thursday 12 November 2026. It left unchanged the 2018 agreement between banks and savers that was approved in that case, ADPF 165, a direct constitutional challenge brought to the Court.

The Court declined to rule on three appeals against its May 2025 decision, because the appellants lacked standing (the legal right to bring them), in the view of rapporteur Justice Cristiano Zanin, the judge who reported the case. It ordered the ruling to become final immediately and the case archived.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The ruling matters to anyone who held Brazilian savings accounts in those years, wherever they live now, and to the banks party to the agreement. The deadline to join the agreement is 3 June 2027.

What the Case Was About

The Bresser (1987), Verão (1989), Collor I (1990) and Collor II (1991) plans were anti-inflation packages that changed how savings accounts were adjusted. Savers sued banks for the difference, and the 2018 agreement, amended by a 2020 addendum, set terms to settle those claims.

The Court extended the deadline to join by 24 months in May 2025. Those 24 months run from 3 June 2025, when the Court’s minutes of the decision were published, so the last day is 3 June 2027.

The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília, February 2025 (Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Febrapo Asked For

Febrapo, a Brazilian savers’ advocacy group that signed the agreement, has asked since November 2025 that eligible savers be paid automatically, even if they have not joined or been located. Febrapo says that petition has not been analysed, and that it was not a party to the appeals.

Zanin said there is “no room for a new modulation” (não há espaço para nova modulação), meaning no room to adjust the timing of the ruling’s effects. Our sources do not say how the Court treated Febrapo’s petition.

Why It Matters

The mechanism is a hard deadline: savers who do not join by 3 June 2027 can keep suing individually, as Justices André Mendonça and Nunes Marques of the Supreme Court noted. Febrapo says more than 250,000 savers have not joined and are owed about R$5.7 billion (about US$1.0 billion at R$5.64).

Febrapo estimates that about 30% of the original savers have died. It says about 5,500 agreements are signed a month, while about 20,000 a month would be needed to reach everyone by the deadline.

For investors, our sources give no figure for the banks’ exposure. Our Latin American markets page tracks how Brazilian bank shares trade, and our report on the third-quarter profit of Banco do Brasil, a state-controlled lender, covers one big bank.

The Court’s own reasoning is the counter-view: Zanin found the appellants lacked standing, so their appeals could not be heard. Febrapo, which was not a party to them, says its separate petition has not been analysed.

What It Means for You

If you or a relative held savings accounts during those years, 3 June 2027 is the date to check. Joining settles a claim on the agreement’s terms, while the justices noted that individual lawsuits remain possible.

What to Watch Next

The date to watch is 3 June 2027, the last day to join the agreement. No other date has been announced.

What Is Not Known

We have no complete vote breakdown, and it is not known how the banks party to the agreement will respond. Their exposure to the claims is also unknown.

It is not known whether Febrapo will seek another route for its petition. Nor is it known how many unpaid savers will join before the deadline.

Conversions use R$5.64 per US$ (market data provider, 13 November 2026). The savers’ figures are from Febrapo.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s Supreme Court decide on 12 November 2026?

It closed case ADPF 165 without ruling on three appeals, because the appellants lacked standing in the view of Justice Cristiano Zanin. It ordered the ruling final at once and the case archived.

Can savers still join the compensation agreement?

Yes, until 3 June 2027. Savers who do not join can keep suing individually, as Justices Mendonça and Nunes Marques noted.

How many savers have not joined, according to Febrapo?

Febrapo says more than 250,000 savers have not joined and are owed about R$5.7 billion (about US$1.0 billion). It says about 5,500 agreements are signed a month, against about 20,000 needed.

Sources: Supremo Tribunal Federal, case ADPF 165, ruling of 12 November 2026; figures from Febrapo; market data provider prices (13 November 2026).