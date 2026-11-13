BRAZIL ECONOMY · INFLATION

Published Friday, 13 November 2026 · Source: Banco Central do Brasil, minutes no. 282 of the Copom, its rate-setting committee

Key Facts The decision Brazil’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% a year.

The shocks Its rate committee names four shocks that push prices up, including the end of the six-day work week.

The outlook It projects 12-month inflation of 4.7% for 2027 and 3.5% by the second quarter of 2028.

The signal It says tighter policy is needed for longer while inflation expectations stay unanchored (drifting from the goal).

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s central bank has named the end of the six-day work week as one of four shocks pushing prices up, and says interest rates must stay tight for longer.

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The end of the six-day work week is on the central bank’s list of inflation risks for Brazil’s economy. In the minutes of its meeting on 3 and 4 November 2026, the Copom (Comitê de Política Monetária, the committee that sets interest rates) held the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, at 13.75% a year.

The schedule is known as 6×1, meaning six days of work and one day off. The minutes call its end a labour-cost shock, one of four supply shocks, which are forces that raise prices by making goods and services costlier to produce.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

For US readers, the Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, the one its central bank moves to steer inflation. Investors in Brazilian bonds, the real, Brazil’s currency, or Brazil exchange-traded funds will note that the committee calls for tighter policy for longer, with the real at about 5.64 per US dollar on 13 November.

What the Minutes Say About the Four Shocks

The committee lists the shocks together: higher oil prices because of conflicts in the Middle East, and effects of El Niño, a Pacific warming that disrupts weather, on farm productivity and energy costs. It adds the end of the 6×1 schedule on labour costs, and a weaker currency because of uncertainty about domestic politics.

Together with clearer signs of a domestic slowdown, the minutes tie these shocks to higher inflation expectations and lower growth projections. Its 12-month inflation projections are 5.6% for 2026, 4.7% for 2027 and 3.5% for the second quarter of 2028, the committee’s current policy horizon.

The Central Bank of Brazil headquarters in Brasília (Photo: Banco Central do Brasil, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Economists Expect From the Shorter Week

Two Brazilian business reports on the central bank’s pre-Copom questionnaire, a survey of financial-market institutions, give a median estimate of 0.3 percentage point for the effect of ending 6×1 on 2027 inflation. We could not read that figure in the questionnaire results themselves, and it is a market estimate, not the committee’s own.

The minutes treat the end of 6×1 as a labour-cost shock and give no estimate of its size. In our reading, employers who keep wages unchanged while hours fall face a higher cost per hour, which they may pass on.

Why It Matters

The minutes name the end of 6×1 as a labour-cost shock without describing how it would feed into prices. The committee says that, with inflation expectations unanchored (drifting away from the official goal), tighter policy for longer is needed than would otherwise be appropriate, a view shared by all members.

The committee itself offers a counterweight: it says the sharper slowdown in demand, with GDP (gross domestic product) growth projected below its potential, suggests a possible reduction in the risk of these shocks spreading to secondary effects. Secondary effects are second-round price rises, such as wages and contracts adjusting to earlier increases.

What It Means for You

If you hold Brazilian bonds, the real or a Brazil fund, the minutes point to rates staying high for longer, so the Selic path matters, in our reading, for returns on Brazilian bonds and for the real. The real, at about 5.64 per US dollar on 13 November, matters too, because the committee itself counts currency weakness among the forces feeding prices.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how fast employers will pass higher labour costs on to prices, or the exact calendar for the end of 6×1. Nor is it known how large the combined effect of the four shocks will be, and the projections assume R$5.20 per US dollar, well below the 5.64 seen on 13 November.

What to Watch Next

The next Copom meeting, expected in December, will show whether the committee keeps the Selic at 13.75%. Watch whether its minutes still list the end of 6×1 among the shocks.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 6×1 work schedule?

It is a schedule of six working days followed by one day off. The central bank’s minutes treat its end as a labour-cost shock for inflation.

Did Brazil’s central bank cut interest rates?

No, the Copom held the Selic at 13.75% a year at its meeting on 3 and 4 November 2026. It says tighter policy for longer is needed while inflation expectations are unanchored.

What inflation does the central bank project?

Its 12-month projections are 5.6% for 2026, 4.7% for 2027 and 3.5% for the second quarter of 2028. That last period is the committee’s current policy horizon.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, Copom minutes no. 282 (meeting of 3 and 4 November 2026); the central bank’s pre-Copom questionnaire (median estimate as reported, not confirmed in the results); US dollar rate, 13 November 2026.