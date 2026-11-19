One cooperative lender grew its farm lending while, by its own account, the system’s traditional credit shrank, and debt renegotiation is rising, a mixed picture for the crop now being planted. The figures come from Sicredi’s own release.

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Sicredi, a Brazilian network of credit unions owned by their members, released R$22.4bn (US$3.8bn) in rural credit from July to September 2026, the first quarter of the 2026/27 crop year, which runs from July to June. That is 4.3% more than in the same quarter a year earlier, the lender said in a press release published this month.

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The result matters now because Sicredi says Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry data show that lending in the system’s traditional farm lines (working capital, investment, marketing and industrialisation) fell 26% over the same quarter. The US$ values in this article use the central bank’s reference rate (PTAX) of 19 November 2026, 5.89 reais per US$.

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Sicredi’s November 2026 release reports farm lending for the start of the 2026/27 crop year. Rural credit is the money farmers borrow to plant a crop, and the Agriculture Ministry’s credit bulletins, cited in that release, track how much of it was lent.

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Key Facts Who. Sicredi, a Brazilian network of member-owned credit unions.

What. It released R$22.4bn (US$3.8bn) in rural credit in July to September 2026.

Context. Sicredi says ministry data show traditional farm lending falling, while debt renegotiation rises.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Thursday 19 November 2026, 17:50 GMT.

One cooperative lender grew its farm lending while, by its own account, the system’s traditional credit shrank, and debt renegotiation is rising, a mixed picture for the crop now being planted. The figures come from Sicredi’s own release.

The release compares the quarter with July to September 2025, when Sicredi released about R$21.5bn (US$3.7bn). In September 2026 alone it released R$8.9bn (US$1.5bn), 23.6% more than in September 2025, so September ran faster than the quarter as a whole.

Sicredi’s agribusiness loan book, meaning everything it has lent to farming and related firms, stood at R$123.5bn (US$21.0bn) at the end of August 2026, up 10.9% in 12 months. The material available gives no market share, so the lender’s weight within Brazil’s total farm lending is not stated.

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The material available sets out results rather than goals, so Sicredi’s plans for the rest of the crop year are not stated. What it does show is a lender growing steadily in a sector where, by its own account, the broader ministry numbers moved the other way.

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Agriculture Ministry data cited by Sicredi point in that other direction for the system as a whole. Loans in the traditional lines, meaning working capital, investment, marketing and industrialisation, fell 26% in the first quarter, from R$113.4bn (US$19.3bn) to R$84bn (US$14.3bn).

So Sicredi grew while, by its account, the system’s traditional lines shrank, although the material available does not say why they fell. It also gives no interest rates or default figures, so the quality of the new lending cannot be judged.

Sicredi says renegotiation of farm debts, in which lender and borrower agree new repayment terms, has been accelerating since September 2026. Sicredi says it has handled more than 14,000 renegotiation operations worth R$3.9bn (US$660m) since then under Provisional Measure 1.376/2026, an emergency decree with the force of law.

Renegotiation usually signals that some borrowers cannot repay on the original schedule, which makes it the stress signal in these numbers. It also fits the weaker traditional lines, although no document cited here links the two.

The ministry’s own bulletin of 9 October 2026 puts credit to business farms, excluding family farming, at R$107.1bn (US$18.2bn) for July to September, including R$50.3bn (US$8.5bn) of private rural product notes (CPR, tradable farm-loan notes). It gives no comparison with last year, so it neither confirms nor contradicts the 26% fall that Sicredi cites.

The 4.3% growth is measured against Sicredi’s own figure of about R$21.5bn (about US$3.7 billion) for the same quarter a year earlier, so it compares like with like. The 26% fall that Sicredi cites covers the system’s traditional lines only and is not a measure of Sicredi’s own lending.

No farm group, rival lender or ministry official is quoted in the material available. The picture therefore rests on Sicredi’s own account and on the ministry data that it cites in the release.

For readers abroad, farm credit is an early step in the supply chain, since planting for the 2027 harvest is paid for partly with such loans. A fall in the system’s traditional lines would matter for that chain only if it lasts, and the release gives no sign of how long it will.

Where the money goes is also under scrutiny, as covered in A Sixth of Brazil’s Farm Credit Went to Land With Deforestation Alerts, Study Finds. More on Brazil’s economy is on the Brazil news page, and the Latin America Power Map shows who holds influence across the region.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sicredi?

Sicredi is a Brazilian cooperative financial system, a network of credit unions owned by their members. It is present across the country.

Is Brazil’s farm credit shrinking?

Sicredi says ministry data show the traditional lines fell sharply in the first quarter. Sicredi’s own lending grew, so the picture differs by lender.

What does farm debt renegotiation mean?

It means lender and borrower agree new repayment terms. Sicredi says it has been accelerating since September 2026, which is the main stress signal in its figures.

Sources Sicredi press release of November 2026; Brazilian Agriculture Ministry credit bulletins; Sicredi · Ministério da Agricultura e Pecuária

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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